

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $540 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $423 million, or $0.73 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Nasdaq Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $588 million or $1.04 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 20.9% to $2.393 billion from $1.979 billion last year.



Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $540 Mln. vs. $423 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.96 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue: $2.393 Bln vs. $1.979 Bln last year.



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