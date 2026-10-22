

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $484.7 million, or $4.88 per share. This compares with $398.5 million, or $3.68 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Roper Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $586 million or $5.89 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.6% to $2.171 billion from $2.017 billion last year.



Roper Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $484.7 Mln. vs. $398.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.88 vs. $3.68 last year. -Revenue: $2.171 Bln vs. $2.017 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 5.95 To $ 6.00



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