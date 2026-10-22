

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $443 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $363 million, or $1.21 per share, last year.



Excluding items, CBRE Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $599 million or $2.05 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.7% to $11.517 billion from $10.221 billion last year.



CBRE Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $443 Mln. vs. $363 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.52 vs. $1.21 last year. -Revenue: $11.517 Bln vs. $10.221 Bln last year.



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