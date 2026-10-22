Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") reports additional high-grade gold assay results from ongoing trenching and channel sampling at the 101 Zone on its 18,468-hectare Lawatino Gold Project (the "Project" or "Lawatino") located in southeastern Suriname to the immediate west of Founders Metals' Antino Gold Property. The new results include a 3-metre interval grading 20.89 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au"), from trench 26LACH-008, comprising three consecutive 1-metre channel samples grading 55.04, 3.96, and 3.66 g/t Au. Grab samples from the same area also returned assays of up to 57.58 g/t Au.

Highlights

Channel sampling from trench 26LACH-008 returned 3 metres grading 20.89 g/t Au, including 1 metre grading 55.04 g/t Au.

Additional grab samples recently collected from the 101 Zone returned 57.58 g/t Au, 4.62 g/t Au, 4.50 g/t Au and 4.14 g/t Au.

The 101 Zone is located in an area of extensive historical alluvial mining.

Ongoing trenching and mapping continue to evaluate the approximately 1.5-kilometre northwest-southeast trend between the 101 Zone and the Bodoe Zone for defining targets for a Phase I drill program.

The 3-metre interval grading 20.89 g/t Au lies along a set of NW-SE trending shear zones, where initial rock grab samples returned assays up to 101.5 g/t Au (see Sranan July 14, 2026 release) associated with highly weathered saprolitic basalts cut by sheeted quartz veins. Sranan Gold's efforts are geared towards mapping out the extents of the mineralized zone along this 1.5-kilometre trend in preparation for drilling in early 2027. In addition, grab samples collected in the area of trench 26LACH-008 returned anomalous values of up to 57.58 g/t Au (Table 2 and Figure 1). Grab chip samples are selective in nature and may not represent average grades across the mineralized zone.

The property-scale fracture-density model, generated for Sranan by Auracle using its MUD SAR remote-sensing technology, outlines zones of interpreted structural complexity across Lawatino and the surrounding district (Figure 2). The model illustrates a predominantly northwest-southeast regional structural fabric associated with the Central Guiana Shear Zone ("CGSZ"), a similar trend to the gold mineralization outlined along the 101 and Bodoe Zones.

Lawatino lies immediately west of Founders Metals' adjoining Antino Project, along the CGSZ regional corridor in southeastern Suriname. The same regional corridor is associated with mineralization at the Antino Project and Miata Metals' Sela Creek Project. Sranan considers the location, historical artisanal workings, emerging high-grade surface sampling results and mapped structural setting a compelling combination for systematic exploration. Mineralization on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Lawatino.

Oscar Louzada, Chief Executive Officer of Sranan Gold, commented: "Our latest channel and grab sampling results add to the growing picture of high-grade gold occurrences at the 101 Zone. Lawatino occupies an attractive position immediately west of Founders Metals' Antino Project along the same major regional structural corridor. We believe that location, geology, together with the historical workings, the fracture-density model and the results being generated by our field team, support our decision to acquire the property. The results warrant a disciplined and sustained exploration program and we are very encouraged by the progress we are making."

"We have examined only a small portion of the 18,468-hectare property. Our immediate priority is to better define the orientation, distribution and extent of mineralization through additional trenching, mapping and sampling, and to use those results to advance high-priority targets toward a Phase I drill program in early 2027."

Table 1 - Lawatino Channel Sampling Assay Results - Trench 26LACH-008

Trench Interval (m) Au (g/t) 26LACH-008 1 0.09 26LACH-008 3 20.89 26LACH-008 8 0.08

Note: Channel intervals are sampled lengths. The orientation and geometry of the mineralized structures are not yet sufficiently understood to determine true widths.

Table 2 - Selected New Rock-Chip Sample Assay Results from the 101 Zone

Sample ID Au (g/t) J809362 57.58 J809364 4.62 J809365 4.50 J809363 4.14

Note: Rock-chip samples are selective in nature and may not represent average grades across the mineralized zone.

Ongoing Exploration

Sranan's geological crews continue to excavate trenches and systematically sample exposures at regular intervals between the 101 and Bodoe Zones with the objective of defining the distribution, scale and structural controls of gold mineralization along the approximately 1.5-kilometre trend.

Exploration is also continuing across the broader 18,468-hectare Lawatino Project. Geological mapping, surface sampling, evaluation of historical artisanal mining areas and interpretation of the MUD SAR data are being used to identify and rank additional targets for follow-up sampling and trenching.

The Company's exploration plan is to advance the highest-priority targets through surface work in preparation for an initial drill program. Subject to exploration results, logistics and other customary considerations, Sranan currently plans to commence the mobilization of drilling equipment to Lawatino in early 2027.

Figure 1 - Channel and grab sampling at the 101 Zone and Bodoe Zone (sample locations and gold assay grades).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/320278_65fa3dc0447cca0e_001full.jpg

Quality Control & Quality Assurance

Samples are collected by Sranan geologists and placed into sample bags. Sample details, including location, are recorded via tablet and synced using the Bedrock application (Rogue Geoscience). Each sample is tagged with a barcode which is, in turn, scanned via the Bedrock application. The unique identification barcode is placed into each bag and the bags secured. A reference piece of the sampled rock is separately collected, appropriately numbered and stored for reference. Samples are securely stored at the Sranan exploration camps. On a weekly basis, samples are placed in large shipping bags, sealed and shipped to the Filab preparation facility located in Paramaribo, Suriname. Samples are processed and assayed by Filab, a Bureau Veritas Certified Laboratory (under ISO 9001:2015), which is independent of the Company. Samples are crushed to 75% passing a 2.35 mm screen, riffle split (700 g) and pulverized to 85% passing 88 µm. Samples are analyzed using a 50-gram fire assay with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. All samples greater than 2 g/t Au are re-assayed with a 50-gram re-assay and gravimetric assay. All samples with visible gold identified during sampling are re-assayed with a 50-gram re-assay and gravimetric assay. During the reconnaissance sampling program, Sranan relies on standards inserted by Filab to identify issues with assay results. No data quality problems were indicated by Filab's QA/QC program.

Figure 2 - Lawatino Property Fracture Density Model. Source: Sranan Gold / Auracle MUD SAR fracture-density model.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10997/320278_65fa3dc0447cca0e_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

Mr. Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed the scientific and technical information contained in this release. Mr. Dufresne is independent of the Company, as that term is defined under NI 43-101.

About Sranan Gold Corp.

Sranan is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The Company is advancing exploration at its Tapanahony Gold Project and its 18,468-hectare Lawatino Gold Project in southeastern Suriname. Lawatino is situated immediately west of Founders Metals' Antino Project along the Central Guiana Shear Zone and hosts extensive historical artisanal gold mining.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's ongoing and planned exploration activities at the Lawatino Gold Project; the continuation, scope and objectives of trenching, geological mapping, sampling and interpretation of geophysical and remote-sensing data; the identification, evaluation and prioritization of exploration and drill targets; the interpretation of mineralized trends and geological structures; the Company's intention to mobilize drilling equipment in late 2026; and its objective of commencing a Phase I drilling program in early 2027. Such information is generally identified by words including "plans," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "proposes," "may," "will," "could," "would" and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contains these words.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions as of the date of this release, including, among other things, assumptions that exploration results will justify additional work and the selection of drill targets; that interpretation of sampling, mapping and structural data will be sufficiently reliable for exploration planning; that contractors, personnel, drilling equipment, laboratory services, supplies, transportation and other logistical support will be available when required; that access to the Project and necessary permits, authorizations and governmental approvals will be maintained or obtained on acceptable terms and within anticipated timeframes; that weather, seasonal conditions and other operating circumstances will permit planned field activities; and that the Company will have sufficient funding to carry out its proposed programs. These assumptions may prove incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks relating to the inherently uncertain nature of mineral exploration; the possibility that further work will not confirm or extend presently identified mineralization or yield viable drill targets; variability and limited representativeness of surface, channel and selective rock-chip sampling; geological interpretation and data limitations; delays or difficulties obtaining approvals, maintaining property access or mobilizing equipment and personnel; adverse weather and logistical conditions in Suriname; contractor and laboratory capacity; health, safety, environmental and community matters; changes in applicable laws or government policies; title and permitting matters; fluctuations in gold prices and financial markets; the availability and cost of financing; and other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that planned exploration activities, equipment mobilization or drilling will occur on the anticipated timetable or at all, or that exploration will result in the discovery of an economically viable mineral deposit.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update or revise it, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320278