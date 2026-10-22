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WKN: A1JLYH | ISIN: US12504L1098 | Ticker-Symbol: RF6
Tradegate
21.10.26 | 21:01
118,20 Euro
-1,54 % -1,85
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CBRE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CBRE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
118,50121,7515:22
117,85120,6515:22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CBRE GROUP
CBRE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CBRE GROUP INC118,20-1,54 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.