

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $2.076 billion, or $3.49 per share. This compares with $1.788 billion, or $3.01 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Union Pacific Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.098 billion or $3.53 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.3% to $7.197 billion from $6.244 billion last year.



Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.076 Bln. vs. $1.788 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.49 vs. $3.01 last year. -Revenue: $7.197 Bln vs. $6.244 Bln last year.



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