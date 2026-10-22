

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a first-of-its-kind Special Airworthiness Market Survey Certificate to BETA Technologies to conduct flight operations with its ALIA eVTOL aircraft, named A250.



In March, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy unveiled the eIPP program to begin testing advanced air mobility aircraft and their real-world applications. The eight selected projects span 28 states and partner with leading aircraft manufacturers, operators, and state partners, including Urban air taxi services, Regional passenger transportation (including short Takeoff and Landing aircraft), Cargo and logistics networks, Emergency medical response operations, Autonomous flight technologies, and Offshore and energy-sector transportation.



After careful review by FAA safety experts, BETA's A250 aircraft is now authorized to conduct flight operations with operators and participants for the purpose of conducting market surveys. The certificate also expands the geographic scope of BETA's operations, allowing the aircraft to fly in more environments and gather more data.



This certification takes the industry one step closer to reshape how Americans live, work, and connect by enhancing rural and urban transportation, strengthening cargo operations, and advancing both medical and military transportation.



'Incredible things are happening in aviation thanks to President Trump and his commitment to innovation. The FAA's special airworthiness certification of BETA's A250 aircraft is another critical step towards enabling the future of flight in America,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. 'I want to thank our incredible safety team at the FAA for their hard work and congratulate BETA on reaching this milestone. From bringing the next generation of aircraft online to modernizing our nation's air traffic control system - we are delivering generational wins for the flying public at record speed.'



We completed the first crewed eVTOL transition flight in 2024, were first to receive market survey authorization for our CTOL, and now we're first with our VTOL,' said BETA Technologies Founder and CEO Kyle Clark.



BETA Technologies' Alia A250 is an all-electric lift-plus-cruise vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed for regional passenger and cargo transport.



It is a small 6,000 lb aircraft with an arched 50 ft wing. An electric aircraft, the Alia A250 is powered by a single pusher propeller for forward flight as well as four rotors mounted at wing level for VTOL flight.



The aircraft has a seating capacity of five, and can carry up to 1,500 lbs of cargo.



Following the FAA authorization, the A250 completed a 34-nautical-mile demonstration flight from Plattsburgh International Airport in New York to Burlington International Airport in Vermont.



BETA is pursuing full FAA type certification while working with customers and partners across commercial logistics, organ transport, and defense sectors.



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