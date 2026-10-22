Entuity Software from Park Place Technologies Launches AI Accelerator and Cooling Monitoring Across AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA

New software update provides GPU and cooling insights across multiple vendors, giving enterprise IT teams an unprecedented view of AI compute health and performance.

CLEVELAND, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest release of Entuity Software from Park Place Technologies offers users unprecedented oversight of GPU and cooling infrastructure - the only infrastructure monitoring and management solution capable of doing so across three major vendors.

Entuity V23.0 P03 now monitors GPUs from AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA, alongside the servers, interconnect fabrics and liquid cooling systems that keep AI computing environments running.

According to Gartner research on top AI and Gen AI Infrastructure Barriers, a rack full of AI servers can draw 30kW to 120kW or more, compared with 5kW to 15kW for a standard server rack. The resulting heat load is why power and cooling rank among the top barriers to deploying AI infrastructure on premises. Entuity is designed to help IT teams manage this challenge.

Newer AI chips increasingly rely on direct-to-chip cooling, and when cooling conditions degrade, GPUs can throttle or go offline. Monitoring the cooling systems alongside the GPUs gives teams the context to act early, which is why this release extends GPU monitoring to cooling infrastructure, making Entuity the only platform to do so.

"Customers can start at the server level, pull every accelerator in their environment into one consolidated view, then drill into individual GPUs to inspect load, heat, power draw, and health status in real time," said Daniel Nelson, Chief Product Officer, Park Place Technologies, "It's a level of visibility that no other single vendor can offer."

Previous versions offered OS monitoring, but Entuity V23.0 P03 allows customers to specify an IP address within an OS and connect to GPUs for more detailed infrastructure insights.

Entuity also delivers switch-level visibility into the interconnect fabrics linking GPUs together, helping enterprises get ahead of the link failures that are a leading cause of GPU cluster downtime. Entuity can flag early signs of link degradation, so IT teams can act before a failure occurs.

Entuity V23.0 P03 helps IT teams identify issues that have been difficult to detect previously, including:

Expose "gray failures" that traditional monitoring can miss, including hardware conditions that may not trigger availability alarms but can gradually reduce AI infrastructure performance over time.

Detect GPU hardware degradation before it causes workload failures by monitoring memory health indicators, ECC errors, and other accelerator telemetry that can reveal emerging problems before a GPU goes offline.

See thermal conditions before they become production issues by correlating GPU temperatures, power consumption, and cooling-system telemetry to help teams detect conditions that can lead to throttling, instability, or downtime.

Reveal underutilized AI infrastructure through visibility into GPU partitions, accelerator instances, memory usage, and utilization metrics that can uncover stranded accelerator capacity.

"Entuity exists to improve observability and help our customers get the full value out of their infrastructure investment. Version 23.0 P03 takes that mission to the GPU layer, where the stakes and costs are higher. It's giving our customers more insight and control over their environment than ever.

"AI infrastructure doesn't fail in isolation. GPU health, power delivery, thermal conditions, and cooling performance are all connected. Entuity helps organizations monitor those dependencies from a single operational platform, giving teams earlier visibility into issues that can impact availability, performance, and AI investment returns," said Case Allin, GM, Software Solutions, Park Place Technologies.

Entuity customers with active maintenance contracts can upgrade to V23.0 P03 at no additional cost, while new users can be onboarded directly to this latest version of the software.

Entuity V23.0 P03 Highlights:

AI Accelerator/GPU Monitoring

Observability for three GPU vendors on one platform; AMD , Intel , and NVIDIA

, Intel , and NVIDIA Five object types beneath the server: GPU Device; GPU Instance (MIG, AMD partition, SR-IOV); Compute Instance; GPU Link (NVLink, xGMI, Xe Link, Gaudi); and GPU Fabric Switch

In-band plus out-of-band Redfish through iDRAC and iLO (In-band takes priority, so no GPU is counted twice)

Monitor ECC corrected and uncorrected; link CRC; replay and recovery; fabric fatal errors; enforced power limit; and PCIe throughput

14 thresholds enabled by default

Liquid Cooling Monitoring

Out-of-the-box support for top vendors including ACCELSIUS, GRC , nVent , and ZutaCore

, nVent , and ZutaCore Monitor pump flow, speed, and feedback; supply and return coolant temperature and differential; system and manifold pressure; reservoir level; valve position; and leak detection

Roughly 415 telemetry streams across accelerators and cooling

To learn more about Entuity Software and how it can enhance enterprise infrastructure observability, visit www.entuity.com.

Entuity Software is a trademark of Park Place Technologies. All other trade names are the property of their respective owners.

ABOUT ENTUITY SOFTWARE

Entuity Software, from Park Place Technologies, is a leading infrastructure monitoring and management solution that helps organizations streamline and proactively manage their IT environments. Trusted by enterprises worldwide, Entuity delivers intuitive, scalable tools that provide complete visibility across complex infrastructures, enabling teams to identify and resolve issues before they affect operations.

Consistently recognized by G2 as a leader in network management, monitoring, and automation, Entuity has earned top marks for usability, results, implementation, and user adoption, along with high ratings for ease of doing business and quality of support. For more information, visit parkplacetechnologies.com/entuity/.

ABOUT PARK PLACE TECHNOLOGIES

Park Place Technologies is a leading global IT infrastructure services firm with $1.2 billion in annual revenue and 3,000+ employees. We help 25,000+ organizations in 180 countries-including half the Fortune 500-fuel innovation by dramatically reducing time and money spent on IT infrastructure management, while boosting performance and uptime.

Powered by the world's largest on-the-ground engineering team, a robust group of advanced engineers, and our global Enterprise Operations Centers, Park Place delivers significant cost savings on hardware maintenance, software technical support, hardware procurement, and more. We also streamline IT infrastructure management, freeing internal teams from day-to-day tasks and enabling them to focus on strategic initiatives.

For more information, visit ParkPlaceTechnologies.com.

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