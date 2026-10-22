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WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
Tradegate
22.10.26 | 15:34
195,02 Euro
-1,30 % -2,56
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PR Newswire
22.10.2026 14:06 Uhr
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Qblox Advances Hybrid Quantum Computing with Integration of NVIDIA DGX Spark leveraging NVIDIA NVQLink

Qblox Advances Hybrid Quantum Computing with Integration of NVIDIA DGX Spark leveraging NVIDIA NVQLink

The Qblox Cluster has been integrated with multiple NVIDIA GPUs, enabling real-time control for hybrid quantum-classical computing with roundtrip latency below 4.0 µs on NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell and below 7.2 µs on NVIDIA DGX Spark.

DELFT, Netherlands, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qblox, a leader in scalable quantum control architecture, today announced the integration of NVIDIA DGX Spark with a quantum system controller using NVIDIA NVQLink, achieving measured roundtrip latency below 4.0 µs on NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell and below 7.2 µs on NVIDIA DGX Spark. This enables Qblox to support real-time hybrid quantum-classical applications, with a single desktop system that can host quantum, AI, and simulation workloads via NVIDIA CUDA-Q. The same code then carries over to data center graphics processing unit (GPU) servers as systems scale.

The integration brings GPU acceleration into the real-time control loop, a key building block for scaling quantum systems to support logical qubits. Qblox's Q1 sequence processors and LINQ deliver the low latency and high throughput the Qblox Cluster needs to work hand in hand with the GPU. GPU-accelerated calibration routines update qubit parameters while experiments run, instead of between them. For quantum error correction, syndrome data reaches GPU-based decoders with low latency, helping identify and correct errors in real time.

The milestone builds on the previous work from Qblox with NVIDIA NVQLink announced in October 2025 and on Qblox's support for the NVIDIA CUDA-Q realtime API in March 2026. It moves the integration from architecture to measured hardware performance, demonstrating Qblox's ability to deliver the low-latency performance needed to connect quantum control with GPU computing in real time.

"Quantum computers will scale only as fast as the classical control systems around them," said Niels Bultink, CEO and Co-founder of Qblox. "With these developments, the GPUs become part of that control loop, giving quantum systems access to the computing power they need in real time. Qblox is proud to work with NVIDIA's NVQLink to advance GPU integration and bring faster calibration and error correction to the quantum industry."

"DGX Spark puts an AI supercomputer on a quantum researcher's desk," said Sam Stanwyck, director of quantum product at NVIDIA. "Qblox's integration with NVQLink and CUDA-Q connects that computing power to quantum hardware, bringing simulation, real-time calibration and error correction into a single development platform. Researchers can build and test new approaches on their desktop, then scale the same code to GPU supercomputers as their quantum systems grow."

About Qblox
Qblox is accelerating the quantum revolution as the global leader in scalable quantum control. The company provides the essential control engine that empowers researchers and engineers to build high-performance, robust, and scalable systems. Trusted by industrial and academic leaders worldwide, Qblox sets the standard for quantum control and delivers the backbone for a new era of computing. Learn more at www.qblox.com.

?Annie Marshall
amarshall@benchmark-strategies.com
508-560-0454

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qblox-advances-hybrid-quantum-computing-with-integration-of-nvidia-dgx-spark-leveraging-nvidia-nvqlink-302916886.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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