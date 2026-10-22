

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Pool Corp. (POOL) confirmed its full-year 2026 guidance for earnings in the range of $10.66 to $10.96 per share and adjusted earnings in the $10.87 to $11.17 per share, including $0.02 of year-to-date ASU 2016-09 tax benefits



In Thursday's pre-market trading, POOL is trading on the Nasdaq at $179.12, up 6.68 or 3.87 percent.



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