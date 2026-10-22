

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) provided adjusted earnings guidance for the fourth quarter and raised its adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2026.



For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.95 to $6.00 per share.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $22.35 to $22.40 per share, up from the prior forecast range of $22.15 to $22.30 per share.



The Company said its guidance excludes the impact of unannounced future acquisitions or divestitures, proceeds from Indicor's pending divestiture of its Cornell Pump and Roper Pump businesses, as well as potential share repurchases.



In Thursday's pre-market trading, ROP is trading on the Nasdaq at $395.00, down $2.56 or 0.64 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News