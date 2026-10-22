

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $759 million, or $3.37 per share. This compares with $711 million, or $3.16 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Norfolk Southern Corp reported adjusted earnings of $815 million or $3.62 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.5% to $3.526 billion from $3.106 billion last year.



Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $759 Mln. vs. $711 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.37 vs. $3.16 last year. -Revenue: $3.526 Bln vs. $3.106 Bln last year.



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