How PepsiCo's Industrial Athlete Program Helps Frontline Associates Beat the Heat

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / PepsiCo

Decades of Gatorade hydration research is being applied beyond sports to help PepsiCo?frontline associates around the world adapt to extreme heat.

As temperatures rise, so does the importance of hydration for frontline associates at PepsiCo. Like athletes, frontline teams in physically demanding roles may experience heat stress. While athletes may practice a few hours a day in the heat, frontline teams work an entire shift. That's why PepsiCo is applying decades of Gatorade sports science to help teams around the world stay safe and hydrated on the job.

Mission: Beat the heat

Championed by Dr. Antonio Tataranni, PepsiCo's Chief Medical Officer and SVP R&D, Life Sciences and Medical Affairs, the Industrial Athlete Program (IAP) grew out of the 2021 R&D Innovation Dossier program (RDID) to support PepsiCo frontline associates. In 2022, PepsiCo's Life Sciences team formally launched the IAP, leveraging the Gatorade Sports Science Institute's (GSSI) expertise in hydration and heat safety to help frontline teams stay properly hydrated. For more than 40 years, GSSI has been a global resource on hydration, nutrition and performance research, helping elite athletes optimize health and performance through science-based education and resources.1 Today, that same expertise supports PepsiCo associates in physically demanding roles.

Currently, GSSI is working to respond to the hydration needs of warehouse associates, including the impact hydration has on ergonomics and fatigue. Their research found that 67% of warehouse associates in the study arrived at work underhydrated. Remaining underhydrated for the duration of their shift was associated with higher ergonomic risk scores.2 These findings help facilitate science-backed conversations with warehouse associates, their managers, and Environmental, Health and Safety staff to understand how to better support their hydration practices. Through hands-on training, educational resources and onsite support, the IAP program equips frontline teams with practical tools to stay safe and work more effectively.

The Industrial Athlete Program provided our associates with practical education and easy-to-implement solutions to help them stay properly hydrated throughout their workday. Having Gatorade's team onsite also gave them an opportunity to ask questions and engage with the information in a way that made hydration more approachable and actionable. - Jennifer Azevedo, Plant Sr. Manager, Sacramento PBNA

The program conducts onsite assessments to help each location look for opportunities to strengthen hydration and improve heat-safety. Because IAP experts work with elite athletes across the NFL, NBA, MLB and international soccer clubs, their experience resonates with frontline teams and reinforces the importance of hydration. That credibility, combined with pre-shift training sessions led by GSSI experts, equips associates with practical tools and knowledge to help improve hydration, nutrition and more.

International impact

To date, the IAP has reached over 10,000 PepsiCo associates. In 2024, the program expanded internationally. From 2022 to 2025, the IAP team supported more than 25 locations, including international sites. Though the team is small, their impact extends far beyond information sharing, empowering associates with the knowledge to improve their hydration habits and safety.

In Australia and New Zealand, the Life Sciences team piloted the Heat and Hydration Education Program with over 1,000 frontline associates, conducting facility assessments and providing science-backed strategies and Gatorade hydration solutions.

In Thailand, associates participated in a three-week Summer Hydration Education program tailored to local food safety and hydration needs. The program combined virtual and in-person education, food and beverage sampling and question-and-answer sessions.

Numerous sites have invited the IAP GSSI team back for repeat engagements each summer, highlighting the program's value for PepsiCo frontline teams around the world.

The Industrial Athlete Program is a powerful example of how PepsiCo R&D's science and innovation capabilities can make a meaningful difference for our people. By applying GSSI's hydration expertise to the workplace environment and the needs of frontline teams, we're equipping associates with practical tools to help them stay healthy and safe in increasingly demanding conditions. - Dr. Antonio Tataranni, Chief Medical Officer and SVP R&D, Life Sciences and Medical Affairs

Why it matters

Heat stress can significantly impact employee health and well-being. People who begin their shifts well hydrated and maintain hydration throughout the day are better equipped to work safely in hot conditions.

Athletic trainer Luis Zavala shared, "The hands-on education regarding hydration needs, electrolyte replacement, and choosing the right beverage for different levels of activity helped Sacramento PBNA associates better understand how hydration can directly impact their health and safety." Onsite programs like IAP, combined with hydration solutions like Gatorade, provide practical, science-backed strategies to protect frontline associate's well-being - while training managers and supervisors on best practices to reinforce positive behaviors. This reduces heat strain, risk of heat illness, and supports cognitive function and decision-making.

To continue this important work, the program's next phase includes expansion across additional PepsiCo sites and external partnerships, with a continued focus on quality and impact.

1 https://www.gatorade.com/resources/what-is-gatorade-sports-science-institute?from=resources/news-updates

2 Frontiers | Quantifying hydration-related measures and their association with wearable-derived ergon...

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/how-pepsicos-industrial-athlete-program-helps-frontline-associates-beat-1239941