Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics to Host Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call on November 12, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), an emerging directed energy and laser technology platform developing applications for defense, semiconductor, pharmaceutical and industrial markets (the "Company"), today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 before market open on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

Management will host an investor conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, November 12, 2026 to discuss the Company's third quarter 2026 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-407-3982

International Dial-in: 1-201-493-6780

Conference ID: 13763522

Webcast: LASE Q3 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

Dmitriy Nikitin, Executive Chairman of Laser Photonics, said: "One of my first priorities as I step into this role is establishing dialogue and transparency with our shareholders, and reinstating our quarterly earnings calls is an important part of that commitment. I look forward to speaking directly with shareholders about our business - where it stands today and where it is going."

A telephone playback of the call will be available through Thursday, November 19, 2026. To listen, please call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay pin number 13763522. A webcast replay will also be available using the webcast link above.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is an emerging defense and directed energy technology platform focused on developing laser applications to address defense and security needs and on applying its core industrial laser products to help modernize the domestic manufacturing infrastructure required to support U.S. national security.

The Company develops laser platforms for four principal markets: defense, semiconductor, pharmaceutical and industrial. Through internal development, strategic acquisitions and partnerships, LASE intends to expand its technology portfolio, strengthen its advanced manufacturing capabilities, scale the enterprise profitably and build shareholder value.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Readers are cautioned that the statements contained in this press release concerning the expected timing of the release of the Company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, the related conference call and webcast, and the Company's plans to host quarterly earnings calls are "forward-looking statements" as defined by the "safe harbor" provisions in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "may," "will," "could," "intend," "shall," "would," "approximately," "likely," "outlook," and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These factors and circumstances include, but are not limited to the risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and those indicated from time to time in other documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by the Company. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. If underlying assumptions to forward-looking statements prove inaccurate, or if known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, or projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Persons reading this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

LASE@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-to-host-third-quarter-2026-earnings-call-on-november-1-1239874