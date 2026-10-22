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WKN: 859034 | ISIN: US1266501006 | Ticker-Symbol: CVS
Tradegate
22.10.26 | 12:17
82,52 Euro
-0,82 % -0,68
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
82,9483,3214:59
82,9483,3214:41
ACCESS Newswire
22.10.2026 14:50 Uhr
87 Leser
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CVS Health: Thank You! 101 Factory Farmer's Market & Cul2vate Employee Appreciation Day in Nashville, Tennessee

WOONSOCKET, RI / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / CVS Health

Recently, colleagues from across CVS Health and Aetna came together in Nashville to support the people and organizations making a meaningful difference in the community.

The first stop was Cul2vate, a local nonprofit dedicated to addressing food insecurity by growing and distributing fresh, locally sourced produce. Beyond providing healthy food, Cul2vate creates employment opportunities for individuals who are rebuilding their lives after incarceration or while in recovery, helping them find purpose, hope, and a path forward through meaningful work.

In October 2025, CVS Health made a $120,000 investment in Cul2vate's Roots and Roofs initiative to further its mission. A portion of this funding supports the distribution of fresh produce boxes to residents of 101 Factory; an affordable housing community located just down the street from the farm and one that CVS Health helped bring to life through a $12.7 million investment in 2021.

To express appreciation for the incredible work the Cul2vate team does, volunteers assembled wellness and hygiene baskets using products from CVS Health's distribution center. The gratitude shown by the Cul2vators was truly moving, and the opportunity to celebrate the people behind the food was a reminder of the power of connection and community.

The following day, CVS Health and Aetna teamed up with Cul2vate to host a pop-up farmers market and flower arranging event for residents of 101 Factory. Residents had the opportunity to select fresh produce, create their own floral arrangements, and take home some CVS Health and Aetna giveaways.

CVS Health is proud to support organizations like Cul2vate and communities like 101 Factory that bring our belief that housing is health care to life. By connecting affordable housing, healthcare access, and healthy food, we can help create stronger, healthier communities. Moments like these demonstrate that when we come together with a shared purpose, the impact extends far beyond a single day and can positively shape lives for years to come!

Find more stories and multimedia from CVS Health at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CVS Health
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cvs-health
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CVS Health



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cvs-health-thank-you-101-factory-farmers-market-and-cul2vate-employee-1239943

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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