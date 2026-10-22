

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, Prada S.p.A. (PRDSY.PK) announced its financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2026.



The Group's net revenues increased to 4,541 million euros from last year's 4,070 million euros. Retail sales rose to 3,934 million euros from 3,647 million euros in the prior year.



Net revenues by brand amounted to 2,731.1 million euros for Prada, 1,319 million euros for Miu Miu, 440.8 million euros for Versace, 28.6 million euros for Church's, and 21.2 million euros for other brands.



Prada's stock closed trading at $9.96, down 0.60 percent on the OTC Markets.



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