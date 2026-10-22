Heritage Financial Corporation: Heritage Financial Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results and Declares Regular Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

Net income was $18.7 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $17.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2026.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) were $0.55, compared to $0.57 in the second quarter of 2026.

were $0.55, compared to $0.57 in the second quarter of 2026. Net interest income increased $2.4 million, or 3.3% (13.0% annualized) from the prior quarter.

Net interest margin increased to 4.05%, an increase of 6 basis points from 3.99% for the second quarter of 2026.

Yield on loans increased to 5.76%, an increase of 4 basis points from 5.72% for the second quarter of 2026.

Cost of interest bearing deposits decreased to 1.65%, from 1.67% for the second quarter of 2026.

Loans receivable increased $133.5 million, or 2.3% (9.2% annualized), from the second quarter of 2026.

Deposits increased $148.2 million, or 2.1% (8.4% annualized), from the second quarter of 2026.

Approved a new stock repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to 5% of the Company's outstanding shares, or approximately 2.0 million shares.

Declared a regular cash dividend of $0.25 per share on October 21, 2026.

OLYMPIA, Wash., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation (Nasdaq GS: HFWA) (the "Company," "we," or "us"), the parent company of Heritage Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $18.7 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $17.5 million for the second quarter of 2026 and $19.2 million for the third quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings per share were $0.46 for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $0.42 for the second quarter of 2026 and $0.55 for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) were $0.55 for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $0.57 for the second quarter of 2026 and $0.56 for the third quarter of 2025.

During third quarter of 2026, the Company completed the core conversion of customer accounts of Kitsap Bank from the acquisition of its parent company Olympic Bancorp, Inc. (the "Merger") which closed on January 31, 2026. As a result of the core conversion and closure of two branches, the Company recognized Merger-related expenses of $5.2 million in the third quarter of 2026.

Bryan McDonald, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are pleased with the continued improvement in our net interest margin and growth in loans and deposits during the third quarter. In addition, we completed the successful conversion of the Kitsap Bank customers to the Heritage Bank system. This was an important step for Heritage to achieve full realization of cost savings from the Merger and operate with improved efficiency going forward."

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

Financial Highlights The following table provides financial highlights as of the dates and for the periods indicated:



As of or for the Quarter Ended

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income $ 18,720

$ 17,546

$ 19,169 Diluted earnings per share 0.46

0.42

0.55 Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) 0.55

0.57

0.56 Return on average assets(2) 0.88 %

0.83 %

1.09 % Adjusted return on average assets(1)(2) 1.07 %

1.12 %

1.11 % Return on average common equity(2) 6.71

6.33

8.52 Return on average tangible common equity(1)(2) 10.67

10.17

11.86 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1)(2) 12.75

13.29

12.16 Net interest margin(2) 4.05

3.99

3.64 Cost of total deposits(2) 1.19

1.21

1.37 Efficiency ratio 71.6

76.5

63.3 Adjusted efficiency ratio(1) 62.2

63.9

61.9 Noninterest expense to average total assets(2) 2.90

3.06

2.36 Adjusted noninterest expense to average total assets(1)(2) 2.52

2.56

2.30 Total assets $ 8,517,934

$ 8,430,566

$ 7,011,879 Loans receivable 5,881,201

5,747,741

4,769,160 Total deposits 7,186,934

7,038,706

5,857,464 Loan to deposit ratio(3) 81.8 %

81.7 %

81.4 % Book value per share $ 26.71

$ 27.13

$ 26.62 Tangible book value per share(1) 18.74

19.15

19.46





(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) Annualized. (3) Loans receivable divided by total deposits.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities decreased $31.8 million, or 1.9%, to $1.60 billion at September 30, 2026, from $1.63 billion at June 30, 2026. There were investment maturities and repayments of $45.9 million and a $32.4 million increase in unrealized losses on available for sale securities during the third quarter of 2026. These decreases to carrying value were partially offset by investment security purchases of $46.1 million during the third quarter of 2026.

The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at the dates indicated:



September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

Change

Balance

% of Total

Balance

% of Total

$

%

(Dollars in thousands) Investment securities available for sale, at fair value: U.S. government and agency securities $ 11,272

0.7 %

$ 11,823

0.7 %

$ (551)

(4.7) % Municipal securities 55,203

3.4

64,390

3.9

(9,187)

(14.3) Residential CMO and MBS(1) 491,405

30.7

496,178

30.4

(4,773)

(1.0) Commercial CMO and MBS(1) 348,255

21.8

363,713

22.2

(15,458)

(4.3) Corporate obligations 23,052

1.4

16,423

1.0

6,629

40.4 Other asset-backed securities 18,449

1.2

18,910

1.2

(461)

(2.4) Total $ 947,636

59.2 %

$ 971,437

59.4 %

$ (23,801)

(2.5) %























Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost: U.S. government and agency securities $ 151,385

9.5 %

$ 151,363

9.3 %

$ 22

- % Residential CMO and MBS(1) 200,760

12.5

207,387

12.7

(6,627)

(3.2) Commercial CMO and MBS(1) 301,678

18.8

303,089

18.6

(1,411)

(0.5) Total $ 653,823

40.8 %

$ 661,839

40.6 %

$ (8,016)

(1.2) %























Total investment securities $ 1,601,459

100.0 %

$ 1,633,276

100.0 %

$ (31,817)

(1.9) %





(1) U.S. government agency and government-sponsored enterprise CMO and MBS.

Loans Receivable

Loans receivable increased $133.5 million, or 2.3%, during the third quarter of 2026. New loans funded during the third quarter of 2026 were $255.4 million, an increase from new loans funded during the second quarter of 2026 of $162.2 million and new loans funded during the third quarter of 2025 of $174.5 million. Loan prepayments were higher at $133.7 million during the third quarter of 2026, compared to $102.5 million during the second quarter of 2026. Loan payoffs were also higher at $73.4 million during the third quarter of 2026, compared to $49.9 million in the second quarter of 2026.

Commercial and industrial loans increased $10.4 million, or 1.0%, during the third quarter of 2026, due primarily to new loan production of $40.9 million, offset partially by pay downs on outstanding balances. Owner-occupied commercial real estate ("CRE") loans decreased $15.9 million, or 1.3%, during the third quarter, due primarily to pay downs on outstanding balances, offset partially by new loan production of $36.7 million. Non-owner occupied CRE loans increased $56.5 million, or 2.3%, during the quarter, due primarily to new loan production of $122.8 million. Residential real estate loans increased $12.3 million, or 3.5% due primarily to the purchase of a $21.0 million pool of mortgage loans during the third quarter, offset partially by pay downs on outstanding balances. Commercial and multifamily construction loans increased $62.0 million, or 23.9%, during the third quarter, due primarily to advances on current commitments.

The following table summarizes the Company's loans receivable at the dates indicated:



September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

Change

Balance

% of

Total

Balance

% of

Total

$

%

(Dollars in thousands) Commercial business:





















Commercial and industrial $ 1,061,712

18.1 %

$ 1,051,269

18.3 %

$ 10,443

1.0 % Owner-occupied CRE 1,211,776

20.6

1,227,674

21.4

(15,898)

(1.3) Non-owner occupied CRE 2,565,804

43.6

2,509,283

43.6

56,521

2.3 Total commercial business 4,839,292

82.3

4,788,226

83.3

51,066

1.1 Residential real estate 361,177

6.1

348,838

6.1

12,339

3.5 Real estate construction and land development:





















Residential 139,669

2.4

136,595

2.4

3,074

2.3 Commercial and multifamily 321,951

5.5

259,947

4.5

62,004

23.9 Total real estate construction and land

development 461,620

7.9

396,542

6.9

65,078

16.4 Consumer 219,112

3.7

214,135

3.7

4,977

2.3 Loans receivable $ 5,881,201

100.0 %

$ 5,747,741

100.0 %

$ 133,460

2.3

Deposits

Total deposits increased $148.2 million, or 2.1%, to $7.19 billion at September 30, 2026, from $7.04 billion at June 30, 2026.

Non-maturity deposits increased by $189.6 million, or 3.2%, from June 30, 2026 due primarily to new deposits opened during the third quarter of 2026 as well as an increase in customer balances as is typical in the third quarter of each year. Certificates of deposit declined $41.4 million during the third quarter of 2026 due primarily to the transfer of a $39.3 million relationship to a money market account.

The following table summarizes the Company's total deposits at the dates indicated:



September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

Change

Balance

% of

Total

Balance

% of

Total

$

%

(Dollars in thousands) Noninterest demand deposits $ 1,967,073

27.4 %

$ 1,972,702

28.0 %

$ (5,629)

(0.3) % Interest bearing demand deposits 1,974,016

27.5

1,854,634

26.3

119,382

6.4 Money market accounts 1,667,978

23.2

1,574,835

22.4

93,143

5.9 Savings accounts 563,965

7.8

581,259

8.3

(17,294)

(3.0) Total non-maturity deposits 6,173,032

85.9

5,983,430

85.0

189,602

3.2 Certificates of deposit 1,013,902

14.1

1,055,276

15.0

(41,374)

(3.9) Total deposits $ 7,186,934

100.0 %

$ 7,038,706

100.0 %

$ 148,228

2.1 %

Borrowings

Total borrowings decreased $44.4 million to $121.9 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $166.3 million at June 30, 2026. All outstanding borrowings at September 30, 2026 were with the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and mature in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Stockholders' Equity

Total stockholders' equity decreased $25.9 million, or 2.3%, to $1.08 billion at September 30, 2026, compared to $1.11 billion at June 30, 2026. This decrease was due primarily to an increase in other comprehensive loss of $25.3 million due to a change in market rates during the quarter, the repurchase of 341,483 shares of the Company's common stock, for an aggregate purchase price of $10.2 million, under the Company's stock repurchase program, and dividends declared of $10.3 million, offset partially by net income of $18.7 million.

The following table summarizes changes in stockholders' equity for the Company for the period indicated:



Quarter Ended

September 30,

2026

(In thousands) Balance, beginning of period $ 1,109,692 Net income 18,720 Cash dividends declared on common stock (10,341) Common stock repurchased (10,302) Other comprehensive loss (25,276) Other 1,328 Balance, end of period $ 1,083,821

The Company and Bank continued to maintain capital levels in excess of the applicable regulatory requirements to be categorized as "well-capitalized" at September 30, 2026.

The following table summarizes the capital ratios for the Company at the dates indicated:



September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026 Stockholders' equity to total assets 12.7 %

13.2 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 9.3

9.7 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (2) 11.9

12.1 Leverage ratio (2) 10.3

10.4 Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 12.2

12.5 Total capital ratio (2) 13.1

13.4





(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Provision for Credit Losses

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans as a percentage of loans receivable was 1.04% at September 30, 2026, compared to 1.03% at June 30, 2026. The increase in the ACL as a percentage of loans was due primarily to specific reserves of $998,000 for individually evaluated loans.

During the third quarter of 2026, the Company recorded a $2.3 million provision for credit losses on loans, compared to an $844,000 reversal of provision during the second quarter of 2026. The provision for credit losses on loans was due primarily to loan growth during the quarter. During the third quarter of 2026, the Company recorded a $20,000 provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, compared to a $77,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the second quarter of 2026.

The following table provides detail on the changes in the ACL on loans and the ACL on unfunded commitments ("ACL on Unfunded"), and the related (reversal of) provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:



As of or for the Quarter Ended

September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

ACL on

Loans

ACL on

Unfunded

Total

ACL on

Loans

ACL on

Unfunded

Total

ACL on

Loans

ACL on

Unfunded

Total

(Dollars in thousands) Balance, beginning of period $ 59,473

$ 1,108

$ 60,581

$ 60,551

$ 1,185

$ 61,736

$ 52,529

$ 740

$ 53,269 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 2,251

20

2,271

(844)

(77)

(921)

1,563

212

1,775 (Net charge-offs) / recoveries (381)

-

(381)

(234)

-

(234)

(118)

-

(118) Balance, end of period $ 61,343

$ 1,128

$ 62,471

$ 59,473

$ 1,108

$ 60,581

$ 53,974

$ 952

$ 54,926

Credit Quality

Classified loans (loans rated substandard or worse) increased $3.0 million from the prior quarter, while the percentage of classified loans to loans receivable remained at 1.8% at September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026.

The following table illustrates total loans by risk rating and their respective percentage of total loans at the dates indicated:



September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

Balance

% of

Total

Balance

% of

Total

(Dollars in thousands) Risk Rating:













Pass $ 5,634,705

95.9 %

$ 5,517,189

96.0 % Special Mention 138,023

2.3

125,108

2.2 Substandard 108,473

1.8

105,444

1.8 Total $ 5,881,201

100.0 %

$ 5,747,741

100.0 %

Nonaccrual loans were $32.1 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $15.5 million at June 30, 2026. Four commercial and industrial loan relationships totaling $12.9 million and three commercial real estate loan relationships totaling $4.2 million were migrated to nonaccrual during the third quarter of 2026.

The following table illustrates changes in nonaccrual loans during the periods indicated:



Quarter Ended

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

(Dollars in thousands) Balance, beginning of period $ 15,510

$ 14,958

$ 9,865 Additions 17,210

5,988

8,288 Net principal payments (336)

(280)

(207) Payoffs (305)

(5,156)

(137) Charge-offs (2)

-

(197) Balance, end of period $ 32,077

$ 15,510

$ 17,612 Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable 0.55 %

0.27 %

0.37 %

Liquidity

Total liquidity sources available at September 30, 2026 totaled $3.25 billion. This included on- and off-balance sheet liquidity. The Company has access to FHLB advances and the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") Discount Window. The Company's available liquidity sources at September 30, 2026 represented a coverage ratio of 45.2% of total deposits and 114.2% of estimated uninsured deposits.

The following table summarizes the Company's available liquidity as of the dates indicated:



Quarter Ended

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

(Dollars in thousands) On-balance sheet liquidity





Cash and cash equivalents $ 187,067

$ 204,375 Unencumbered investment securities available for sale (1) 926,203

949,021 Total on-balance sheet liquidity $ 1,113,270

$ 1,153,396 Off-balance sheet liquidity





FRB borrowing availability $ 322,158

$ 339,029 FHLB borrowing availability (2) 1,671,170

1,635,593 Fed funds line borrowing availability with correspondent banks 145,000

145,000 Total off-balance sheet liquidity $ 2,138,328

$ 2,119,622 Total available liquidity $ 3,251,598

$ 3,273,018





(1) Investment securities available for sale at fair value. (2) Includes FHLB total borrowing availability of $1.79 billion at September 30, 2026 based on pledged assets, however, maximum credit capacity was 45% of the Bank's total assets one quarter in arrears or $3.79 billion.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $2.4 million, or 3.3%, during the third quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2026 due to a $2.5 million increase in total interest income, offset partially by an increase in interest expense of $74,000. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in the net interest margin.

Net interest margin increased six basis points to 4.05% during the third quarter of 2026, from 3.99% during the second quarter of 2026. The increase in net interest margin was due primarily to the increase in yield on loans and a decrease in the cost of interest bearing deposits.

The yield on interest earning assets increased five basis points to 5.26% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 5.21% for the second quarter of 2026. The increase was primarily due to an increase in yield on loans.

The yield on loans receivable increased four basis points to 5.76% during the third quarter of 2026, compared to 5.72% during the second quarter of 2026. The increase was due primarily to an increase in rates on loans originated during the third quarter of 2026. Loan yield also benefited from the incremental accretion on purchased loans in both the second and third quarters of 2026.

The following table presents the net interest margin and loan yield and the effect of the incremental accretion on purchased loans on these ratios for the periods indicated:



Quarter Ended

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025 Net Interest Margin, excluding incremental accretion on purchased loans, annualized: Net interest margin 4.05 %

3.99 %

3.64 % Exclude impact from incremental accretion on purchased loans(2) (0.07) %

(0.09) %

(0.01) % Net interest margin, excluding incremental accretion on purchased loans(1) 3.98 %

3.90 %

3.63 %











Loan yield, excluding incremental accretion on purchased loans, annualized: Loan yield 5.76 %

5.72 %

5.53 % Exclude impact from incremental accretion on purchased loans(2) (0.10)

(0.12)

(0.01) Loan yield, excluding incremental accretion on purchased loans(1) 5.66 %

5.60 %

5.52 %











Incremental accretion on purchased loans(1) $ 1,456

$ 1,772

$ 123





(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) Represents the amount of interest income recorded on purchased loans in excess of the contractual stated interest rate in the individual loan notes due to incremental accretion of purchased discount or premium. Purchased discount or premium is the difference between the contractual loan balance and the fair value of acquired loans at the acquisition date. The purchased discount is accreted into income over the remaining life of the loan. The impact of incremental accretion on loan yield will change during any period based on the volume of prepayments, but it is expected to decrease over time as the balance of the purchased loans decreases.

The cost of interest bearing deposits decreased two basis points to 1.65% for the third quarter of 2026, from 1.67% for the second quarter of 2026. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in rates on certificates of deposit.

Net interest margin increased 41 basis points to 4.05% during the third quarter of 2026, compared to 3.64% for the same period in the prior year. Net interest income increased $19.9 million, or 34.7%, during the third quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in the prior year, due to a combination of an increase in average interest earning assets, which increased substantially as a result of the Merger, and an increase in net interest margin.

The following table provides net interest income information for the periods indicated:



Quarter Ended

September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate (1)

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate (1)

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate (1)

(Dollars in thousands) Interest Earning Assets:

































Loans receivable (2)(3) $ 5,817,905

$ 84,470

5.76 %

$ 5,740,927

$ 81,935

5.72 %

$ 4,762,648

$ 66,422

5.53 % Taxable securities 1,609,163

14,456

3.56

1,635,979

14,464

3.55

1,314,374

11,102

3.35 Nontaxable securities (3) 15,049

126

3.32

15,439

128

3.33

15,242

138

3.59 Interest earning deposits 121,352

1,139

3.72

124,969

1,147

3.68

166,182

1,846

4.41 Total interest earning assets 7,563,469

100,191

5.26 %

7,517,314

97,674

5.21 %

6,258,446

79,508

5.04 % Noninterest earning assets 917,141









920,006









747,694







Total assets $ 8,480,610









$ 8,437,320









$ 7,006,140







Interest Bearing Liabilities:

































Certificates of deposit $ 1,033,482

$ 8,157

3.13 %

$ 1,090,406

$ 8,817

3.24 %

$ 955,737

$ 8,822

3.66 % Savings accounts 575,102

296

0.20

591,458

348

0.24

428,256

296

0.27 Interest bearing demand and money market accounts 3,528,494

12,916

1.45

3,444,901

12,226

1.42

2,833,048

11,003

1.54 Total interest bearing deposits 5,137,078

21,369

1.65

5,126,765

21,391

1.67

4,217,041

20,121

1.89 Junior subordinated debentures 22,527

437

7.70

22,455

431

7.70

22,239

474

8.46 Borrowings 110,936

1,126

4.03

105,131

1,036

3.95

136,582

1,542

4.48 Total interest bearing liabilities 5,270,541

22,932

1.73 %

5,254,351

22,858

1.74 %

4,375,862

22,137

2.01 % Noninterest demand deposits 2,000,526









1,973,038









1,625,945







Other noninterest bearing liabilities 102,381









97,753









112,053







Stockholders' equity 1,107,162









1,112,178









892,280







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,480,610









$ 8,437,320









$ 7,006,140







Net interest income and spread



$ 77,259

3.53 %





$ 74,816

3.47 %





$ 57,371

3.03 % Net interest margin







4.05 %









3.99 %









3.64 %





(1) Annualized; average balances are calculated using daily balances. (2) Average loans receivable includes loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest earned on loans receivable includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $1.4 million, $1.1 million and $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2026, second quarter of 2026 and third quarter of 2025, respectively, and the incremental accretion on purchased loans of $1.5 million, $1.8 million, and $123,000 for the third quarter of 2026, second quarter of 2026 and third quarter of 2025, respectively. (3) Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $58,000 to $9.3 million during the third quarter of 2026. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income.

Noninterest income increased $928,000 during the third quarter of 2026 from the same period in 2025 due primarily to increases in service charges and other fees, card revenue, and BOLI income due to income from the deposit portfolio and BOLI acquired from Olympic.

The following table presents the key components of noninterest income and the change for the periods indicated:



Quarter Ended

Quarter Over

Quarter Change

Prior Year Quarter Change

September

30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September

30,

2025

$

%

$

%

(Dollars in thousands) Service charges and other fees $ 3,497

$ 3,592

$ 3,046

$ (95)

(2.6) %

$ 451

14.8 % Card revenue 2,521

2,595

2,209

(74)

(2.9)

312

14.1 Loss on sale of investment securities -

(217)

-

217

(100.0)

-

- Interest rate swap fees 53

3

96

50

1666.7

(43)

(44.8) BOLI income 1,250

1,485

1,008

(235)

(15.8)

242

24.0 Other income 1,932

1,853

1,966

79

4.3

(34)

(1.7) Total noninterest income (loss) $ 9,253

$ 9,311

$ 8,325

$ (58)

(0.6) %

$ 928

11.1 %

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense decreased $2.4 million, or 3.7%, to $62.0 million during the third quarter of 2026, compared to $64.3 million in the second quarter of 2026. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in Merger-related expenses.

Merger-related expenses consisted of severance expense, professional fees, core conversion costs, exit costs related to the consolidation of two branches, closure of one loan production office and one administration location, and contract termination costs. Merger-related expenses incurred in the third quarter of 2026 were $5.2 million compared to $7.5 million in the second quarter of 2026.

The following table presents Merger-related expenses included in noninterest expense and the change for the periods indicated:



Quarter Ended Change

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

$

(Dollars in thousands) Compensation and employee benefits $ 669

$ 1,481

$ (812) Occupancy and equipment 152

-

152 Data processing 2,524

4,924

(2,400) Marketing 126

-

126 Professional services 294

128

166 Other expense 1,420

960

460 Total noninterest expense $ 5,185

$ 7,493

$ (2,308)

Noninterest expense increased $20.3 million, or 48.9%, during the third quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025 due primarily to an increase in expenses related to the Merger and the addition of Olympic's operations.

The following table presents the key components of noninterest expense and the change for the periods indicated:



Quarter Ended

Quarter Over

Quarter Change

Prior Year

Quarter Change

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

$

%

$

%

(Dollars in thousands) Compensation and employee benefits $ 34,135

$ 35,769

$ 26,082

$ (1,634)

(4.6) %

$ 8,053

30.9 % Occupancy and equipment 6,326

6,014

4,665

312

5.2

1,661

35.6 Data processing 8,337

10,218

3,754

(1,881)

(18.4)

4,583

122.1 Marketing 675

437

284

238

54.5

391

137.7 Professional services 1,109

939

1,332

170

18.1

(223)

(16.7) State/municipal business and use taxes 1,799

1,801

1,235

(2)

(0.1)

564

45.7 Federal deposit insurance premium 947

881

796

66

7.5

151

19.0 Other real estate owned, net (55)

44

-

(99)

(225.0)

(55)

- Amortization of intangible assets 2,941

2,957

284

(16)

(0.5)

2,657

935.6 Other expense 5,744

5,264

3,183

480

9.1

2,561

80.5 Total noninterest expense $ 61,958

$ 64,324

$ 41,615

$ (2,366)

(3.7) %

$ 20,343

48.9 %

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense increased $385,000 in the third quarter of 2026, compared to the second quarter of 2026 due to higher pre-tax income during the third quarter of 2026.

Income tax expense increased $426,000 in the third quarter of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, due primarily to an increase in the effective income tax rate during the third quarter of 2026.

The following table presents the income tax expense and related metrics and the change for the periods indicated:



Quarter Ended

Change

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

Quarter Over

Quarter Prior Year

Quarter

(Dollars in thousands) Income before income taxes $ 22,283

$ 20,724

$ 22,306

$ 1,559

$ (23) Income tax expense $ 3,563

$ 3,178

$ 3,137

$ 385

$ 426 Effective income tax rate 16.0 %

15.3 %

14.1 %

0.7 %

1.9 %

Dividends

On October 21, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend is payable on November 18, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 4, 2026.

Stock Repurchase Program

On October 21, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase program, authorizing the repurchase of up to 5% of the Company's outstanding common shares or approximately 2.0 million shares. The number, timing and price of shares repurchased will depend on business and market conditions, and other factors, including opportunities to deploy the Company's capital.

The new stock repurchase program supersedes a prior stock repurchase program, which was authorized in April 2024 and allowed for the buyback of approximately 1.7 million shares. The repurchase allowance under the prior stock repurchase program was substantially completed during the third quarter of 2026.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will hold a telephone conference call to discuss third quarter of 2026 earnings on Thursday, October 22, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time. Participants may register for the call at the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/562330083?pwd=MlXLXIj8. The call can also be accessed by dialing (833) 461-5787 -- Meeting ID: 562 330 083, a few minutes prior to 9:00 a.m. Pacific time. The conference call will be recorded and will be available for replay through November 5, 2026 by dialing (833) 309-1852 or by visiting the Company website https://www.hf-wa.com/.

About Heritage Financial Corporation

Heritage Financial Corporation (the "Company") is an Olympia, Washington-based bank holding company for Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank and its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a network of branches in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Heritage Bank does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island, Washington and the Kitsap Bank name at certain branches acquired through the acquisition of Olympic Bancorp, Inc. The Company's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA." More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.

Contact

Bryan McDonald, President and Chief Executive Officer, (360) 943-1500

Don Hinson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, (360) 943-1500

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements often include, among others, statements concerning plans, estimates, calculations, forecasts and projections with respect to the anticipated future performance of the Company. These statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "targets," "potentially," "probably," "projects," "outlook" or similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would," and "could," as well as the negative of such words. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: potential adverse impacts to economic conditions nationally or in our local market areas, other markets where we have lending relationships, or other aspects of our business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of credit quality deterioration, pronounced and sustained reductions in real estate market values, employment levels, labor shortages and a potential recession or slowed economic growth; changes in the interest rate environment, including as a result of the recent increase in the benchmark federal funds rate by the Federal Reserve, which could adversely affect our revenues and expenses, the value of assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity; the level and impact of inflation and the current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and executive orders in response thereto; previous and potential future disruptions, security breaches, insider fraud, cybersecurity incidents or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, our information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform critical processing functions for our business, including sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business, including changes in banking, securities, and tax laws, in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation and prioritization of such rules and regulations; effects on the U.S. economy resulting from actions taken by the federal government, including the threat or implementation of tariffs, immigration enforcement and changes in foreign policy; the effects of acts of war or terrorism, foreign relations, military conflicts, including the wars in Iran and Ukraine, ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, and other international military conflicts that can increase levels of political and economic unpredictability, contribute to rising energy and commodity prices, affect global supply chains, increase the volatility of financial markets, and other matters beyond our control; effects of other external events on our business and the businesses of our clients; credit and interest rate risks associated with our business, including our customers' borrowing, repayment, and deposit practices; fluctuations in deposits and the concentration of large deposits from certain customers, who have deposit balances above current FDIC insurance limits; liquidity issues, including our ability to borrow funds or raise additional capital, if necessary; fluctuations in the value of our investment securities; credit risks and risks from concentrations (including by type of geographic area, collateral and industry) within our loan portfolio; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; rapid technological changes implemented by us and other parties, including third-party vendors, which may be more difficult to implement or more expensive than anticipated or which may have unforeseen consequences to us and our customers, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; increased competition in the financial services industry from non-banks such as credit unions and financial technology companies, including digital asset service providers; our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to compete effectively in the marketplace, including as a result of competition from other commercial banks, mortgage banking firms, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, financial technology companies, and digital asset service providers; emerging issues related to the development and use of artificial intelligence that could give rise to legal or regulatory action, damage our reputation or otherwise materially harm our business or customers; our ability to implement our organic and acquisition growth strategies, including the acquisition of Olympic, and our ability to successfully integrate Olympic's customers and operations following the acquisition; effects of critical accounting policies and judgments, including the use of estimates in determining fair value of certain of our assets, which estimates may prove to be incorrect and result in significant declines in valuation; the commencement, costs, effects and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings and regulatory actions against us or to which we may become subject, including in connection with prior acquisitions; potential impairment to the goodwill we recorded in connection with our past acquisitions, including as a result of the acquisition of Olympic; loss of, or inability to attract, key personnel; our ability to successfully integrate any assets, liabilities, customers, systems, and management personnel we may acquire, including as a result of the acquisition of Olympic, into our operations and our ability to realize related revenue synergies and cost savings within expected time frames or at all, and any goodwill charges related thereto and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, which might be greater than expected; the effects of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative publicity about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks; the extensive and evolving regulatory framework that applies to us; the overall health of local and national real estate markets; the level of nonperforming assets on our balance sheet; risks related to acquiring assets in or entering markets in which we have not previously operated and may not be familiar; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; the availability of future equity and debt issuances and other capital raising opportunities on favorable terms; our success at managing and responding to the risks involved in the foregoing items; and other factors described in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") which are available on our website at www.hf-wa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Moreover, any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release or the documents we file with or furnish to the SEC are based only on information then actually known to us and upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made which may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors described above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except shares)



September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

December 31,

2025 Assets









Cash on hand and in banks $ 103,026

$ 102,555

$ 52,587 Interest earning deposits 84,041

101,820

180,502 Cash and cash equivalents 187,067

204,375

233,089 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of

$1,028,761, $1,020,125 and $647,505, respectively) 947,636

971,437

607,522 Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of

$577,974, $607,782 and $625,287, respectively) 653,823

661,839

674,107 Total investment securities 1,601,459

1,633,276

1,281,629 Loans receivable 5,881,201

5,747,741

4,783,266 Allowance for credit losses on loans (61,343)

(59,473)

(52,584) Loans receivable, net 5,819,858

5,688,268

4,730,682 Other real estate owned -

755

- Premises and equipment, net 98,295

98,034

74,690 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 10,657

12,653

5,163 BOLI 147,600

146,350

105,974 Accrued interest receivable 24,290

23,056

19,280 Prepaid expenses and other assets 305,351

297,501

273,925 Other intangible assets, net 44,328

47,269

1,979 Goodwill 279,029

279,029

240,939 Total assets $ 8,517,934

$ 8,430,566

$ 6,967,350











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Non-interest bearing deposits $ 1,967,073

$ 1,972,702

$ 1,597,650 Interest bearing deposits 5,219,861

5,066,004

4,322,549 Total deposits 7,186,934

7,038,706

5,920,199 Borrowings 121,900

166,250

20,000 Junior subordinated debentures 22,570

22,497

22,350 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 102,709

93,421

83,297 Total liabilities 7,434,113

7,320,874

6,045,846











Common stock 698,915

707,889

531,100 Retained earnings 448,178

439,799

421,619 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (63,272)

(37,996)

(31,215) Total stockholders' equity 1,083,821

1,109,692

921,504 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,517,934

$ 8,430,566

$ 6,967,350











Shares outstanding 40,576,875

40,906,122

33,963,500

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025 Interest Income

















Interest and fees on loans $ 84,470

$ 81,935

$ 66,422

$ 242,850

$ 196,231 Taxable interest on investment securities 14,456

14,464

11,102

41,490

34,420 Nontaxable interest on investment securities 126

128

138

383

414 Interest on interest earning deposits 1,139

1,147

1,846

3,817

4,309 Total interest income 100,191

97,674

79,508

288,540

235,374 Interest Expense

















Deposits 21,369

21,391

20,121

63,507

59,760 Junior subordinated debentures 437

431

474

1,298

1,417 Borrowings 1,126

1,036

1,542

2,441

8,153 Total interest expense 22,932

22,858

22,137

67,246

69,330 Net interest income 77,259

74,816

57,371

221,294

166,044 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 2,271

(921)

1,775

320

2,782 Net interest income after provision for

(reversal of) credit losses 74,988

75,737

55,596

220,974

163,262 Noninterest Income

















Service charges and other fees 3,497

3,592

3,046

10,456

8,953 Card revenue 2,521

2,595

2,209

7,219

5,950 Loss on sale of investment securities, net -

(217)

-

(217)

(10,741) Interest rate swap fees 53

3

96

56

115 BOLI income 1,250

1,485

1,008

3,854

3,206 Gain on sale of other assets, net -

-

-

-

8 Other income 1,932

1,853

1,966

5,895

6,254 Total noninterest income (loss) 9,253

9,311

8,325

27,263

13,745 Noninterest Expense

















Compensation and employee benefits 34,135

35,769

26,082

103,876

77,348 Occupancy and equipment 6,326

6,014

4,665

17,670

14,431 Data processing 8,337

10,218

3,754

23,648

11,317 Marketing 675

437

284

1,495

955 Professional services 1,109

939

1,332

4,890

3,188 State/municipal business and use taxes 1,799

1,801

1,235

5,274

3,660 Federal deposit insurance premium 947

881

796

2,865

2,418 Other real estate owned, net (55)

44

-

(7)

- Amortization of intangible assets 2,941

2,957

284

7,956

889 Other expense 5,744

5,264

3,183

15,166

9,877 Total noninterest expense 61,958

64,324

41,615

182,833

124,083 Income before income taxes 22,283

20,724

22,306

65,404

52,924 Income tax expense 3,563

3,178

3,137

10,191

7,629 Net income $ 18,720

$ 17,546

$ 19,169

$ 55,213

$ 45,295



















Basic earnings per share $ 0.46

$ 0.42

$ 0.56

$ 1.37

$ 1.33 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.46

$ 0.42

$ 0.55

$ 1.36

$ 1.31 Dividends declared per share $ 0.25

$ 0.24

$ 0.24

$ 0.73

$ 0.72 Average shares outstanding - basic 40,740,742

41,079,781

33,953,810

40,175,502

34,009,010 Average shares outstanding - diluted 41,213,105

41,541,763

34,413,386

40,642,491

34,481,877

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Paid:

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate (1)

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Interest Earning Assets:





















Loans receivable(2)(3) $ 5,658,741

$ 242,850

5.74 %

$ 4,774,926

$ 196,231

5.49 % Taxable securities 1,577,611

41,490

3.52

1,371,957

34,420

3.35 Nontaxable securities(3) 15,381

383

3.33

15,406

414

3.59 Interest earning deposits 139,494

3,817

3.66

130,253

4,309

4.42 Total interest earning assets 7,391,227

288,540

5.22 %

6,292,542

235,374

5.00 % Noninterest earning assets 895,082









759,206







Total assets $ 8,286,309









$ 7,051,748







Interest Bearing Liabilities:





















Certificates of deposit $ 1,062,740

$ 25,788

3.24 %

$ 971,933

$ 27,841

3.83 % Savings accounts 569,115

959

0.23

426,767

877

0.27 Interest bearing demand and money market accounts 3,426,293

36,760

1.43

2,770,162

31,042

1.50 Total interest bearing deposits 5,058,148

63,507

1.68

4,168,862

59,760

1.92 Junior subordinated debentures 22,455

1,298

7.73

22,164

1,417

8.55 Borrowings 81,367

2,441

4.01

233,504

8,153

4.67 Total interest bearing liabilities 5,161,970

67,246

1.74 %

4,424,530

69,330

2.10 % Noninterest demand deposits 1,936,229









1,620,047







Other noninterest bearing liabilities 98,436









127,505







Stockholders' equity 1,089,674









879,666







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,286,309









$ 7,051,748







Net interest income and spread



$ 221,294

3.48 %





$ 166,044

2.90 % Net interest margin







4.00 %









3.53 %





(1) Annualized; average balances are calculated using daily balances. (2) Average loans receivable includes loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest earned on loans receivable includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $3.2 million and $2.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and incremental accretion on purchased loans of $4.9 million and $352,000, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. (3) Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

Nonperforming Assets and Credit Quality Metrics:

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2026

September 30,

2025 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:







Balance, beginning of period $ 59,473

$ 60,551

$ 52,529

$ 52,584

$ 52,468 Initial ACL recorded for PSL and PCD

loans acquired during the period -

-

-

9,339

- (Reversal of) provision for credit

losses on loans 2,251

(844)

1,563

587

2,417 Charge-offs:

















Commercial business (186)

(180)

(195)

(766)

(871) Residential real estate -

-

(27)

(64)

(27) Consumer (219)

(89)

(152)

(427)

(410) Total charge-offs (405)

(269)

(374)

(1,257)

(1,308) Recoveries:

















Commercial business 3

4

219

11

263 Residential real estate -

2

1

2

1 Consumer 21

29

36

77

133 Total recoveries 24

35

256

90

397 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (381)

(234)

(118)

(1,167)

(911) Balance, end of period $ 61,343

$ 59,473

$ 53,974

$ 61,343

$ 53,974 Net charge-offs on loans to average

loans receivable annualized 0.03 %

0.02 %

0.01 %

0.03 %

0.03 %



September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

December 31,

2025 Nonperforming Assets:









Nonaccrual loans:









Commercial business $ 24,125

$ 7,437

$ 6,886 Residential real estate 1,321

1,338

1,196 Real estate construction and land development 6,321

6,420

12,408 Consumer 310

315

486 Total nonaccrual loans 32,077

15,510

20,976 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 948

-

194 Total nonperforming loans 33,025

15,510

21,170 Other real estate owned -

755

- Nonperforming assets $ 33,025

$ 16,265

$ 21,170











ACL on loans to:









Loans receivable 1.04 %

1.03 %

1.10 % Nonaccrual loans 191.24 %

383.45 %

250.69 % Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable 0.55 %

0.27 %

0.44 % Nonperforming loans to loans receivable 0.56 %

0.27 %

0.44 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.39 %

0.19 %

0.30 %

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025 Earnings:

















Net interest income $ 77,259

$ 74,816

$ 69,219

$ 58,361

$ 57,371 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 2,271

(921)

(1,030)

(814)

1,775 Noninterest income 9,253

9,311

8,699

7,987

8,325 Noninterest expense 61,958

64,324

56,551

41,483

41,615 Net income 18,720

17,546

18,947

22,237

19,169 Basic earnings per share $ 0.46

$ 0.42

$ 0.49

$ 0.66

$ 0.56 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.46

$ 0.42

$ 0.48

$ 0.65

$ 0.55 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) $ 0.55

$ 0.57

$ 0.59

$ 0.66

$ 0.56 Average Balances:

















Loans receivable $ 5,817,905

$ 5,740,927

$ 5,412,943

$ 4,770,300

$ 4,762,648 Total investment securities 1,624,212

1,651,418

1,502,005

1,301,526

1,329,616 Total interest earning assets 7,563,469

7,517,314

7,087,671

6,223,303

6,258,446 Total assets 8,480,610

8,437,320

7,935,002

6,954,110

7,006,140 Total interest bearing deposits 5,137,078

5,126,765

4,908,086

4,250,589

4,217,041 Total noninterest demand deposits 2,000,526

1,973,038

1,833,284

1,635,539

1,625,945 Stockholders' equity 1,107,162

1,112,178

1,049,044

911,454

892,280 Financial Ratios:

















Return on average assets (2) 0.88 %

0.83 %

0.97 %

1.27 %

1.09 % Adjusted return on average assets (1)(2) 1.07 %

1.12 %

1.18 %

1.29 %

1.11 % Return on average common equity (2) 6.71

6.33

7.32

9.68

8.52 Return on average tangible common

equity (1)(2) 10.67

10.17

11.14

13.33

11.86 Adjusted return on average tangible

common equity (1)(2) 12.75

13.29

13.36

13.51

12.16 Efficiency ratio 71.6

76.5

72.6

62.5

63.3 Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 62.2

63.9

63.3

61.5

61.9 Noninterest expense to average total

assets (2) 2.90

3.06

2.89

2.37

2.36 Adjusted noninterest expense to

average total assets(1)(2) 2.52

2.56

2.52

2.33

2.30 Net interest spread (2) 3.53

3.47

3.43

3.15

3.03 Net interest margin (2) 4.05

3.99

3.96

3.72

3.64





(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) Annualized.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of or for the Quarter Ended

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025 Select Balance Sheet:

















Total assets $ 8,517,934

$ 8,430,566

$ 8,498,404

$ 6,967,350

$ 7,011,879 Loans receivable 5,881,201

5,747,741

5,722,238

4,783,266

4,769,160 Total investment securities 1,601,459

1,633,276

1,669,411

1,281,629

1,312,857 Total deposits 7,186,934

7,038,706

7,248,537

5,920,199

5,857,464 Noninterest demand deposits 1,967,073

1,972,702

2,066,383

1,597,650

1,617,909 Stockholders' equity 1,083,821

1,109,692

1,115,691

921,504

904,064 Financial Measures:

















Book value per share $ 26.71

$ 27.13

$ 27.05

$ 27.13

$ 26.62 Tangible book value per share (1) 18.74

19.15

19.07

19.98

19.46 Stockholders' equity to total assets 12.7 %

13.2 %

13.1 %

13.2 %

12.9 % Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (1) 9.3

9.7

9.6

10.1

9.8 Loans to deposits ratio 81.8

81.7

78.9

80.8

81.4 Regulatory Capital Ratios: (2)

















Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.9 %

12.1 %

12.2 %

12.7 %

12.4 % Leverage ratio 10.3

10.4

10.3

10.8

10.5 Tier 1 capital ratio 12.2

12.5

12.5

13.1

12.8 Total capital ratio 13.1

13.4

13.5

14.1

13.8 Credit Quality Metrics:

















ACL on loans to:

















Loans receivable 1.04 %

1.03 %

1.06 %

1.10 %

1.13 % Nonaccrual loans 191.2

383.4

404.8

250.7

306.5 Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable 0.55

0.27

0.26

0.44

0.37 Nonperforming loans to loans receivable 0.56

0.27

0.26

0.44

0.44 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.39

0.19

0.19

0.30

0.30 Net charge-offs on loans to average loans

receivable (3) 0.03

0.02

0.04

0.04

0.01 Criticized Loans by Credit Quality Rating: Special mention $ 138,023

$ 125,108

$ 103,699

$ 71,122

$ 100,160 Substandard 108,473

105,444

121,331

116,823

94,377 Other Metrics:

















Number of branches 64

66

65

50

50 Deposits per branch $ 112,296

$ 106,647

$ 111,516

$ 118,404

$ 117,149 Average number of full-time equivalent

employees 978

976

905

742

749 Average assets per full-time

equivalent employee 8,671

8,645

8,768

9,372

9,354





(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein. (2) Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports. (3) Annualized.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

This earnings release contains certain financial measures not presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in addition to financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's capital, performance and asset quality reflected in the current quarter and comparable period results and to facilitate comparison of its performance with the performance of its peers. These non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP financial measures are presented below.

The Company believes that presenting the adjusted diluted earnings per share provides useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers.



September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025 Diluted Earnings per Share and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share: Net income (GAAP) $ 18,720

$ 17,546

$ 18,947

$ 22,237

$ 19,169 Exclude loss on sale of

investment securities, net -

217

-

-

- Exclude merger-related costs 5,185

7,493

5,178

385

635 Exclude tax effect of adjustment (1,089)

(1,619)

(1,087)

(81)

(133) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 22,816

$ 23,637

$ 23,038

$ 22,541

$ 19,671



















Average number of diluted shares

outstanding 41,213,105

41,541,763

39,104,569

34,405,793

34,413,386



















Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.46

$ 0.42

$ 0.48

$ 0.65

$ 0.55 Adjusted diluted earnings per share

(non-GAAP) $ 0.55

$ 0.57

$ 0.59

$ 0.66

$ 0.56

The Company believes that presenting an adjusted return on average assets ratio provides useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers.



September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025 Adjusted Return on Average Assets ("ROAA"): Net income (GAAP) $ 18,720

$ 17,546

$ 18,947

$ 22,237

$ 19,169 Exclude (gain) loss on sale of

investment securities, net -

217

-

-

- Exclude merger-related costs 5,185

7,493

5,178

385

635 Exclude tax effect of adjustments (1,089)

(1,619)

(1,087)

(81)

(133) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 22,816

$ 23,637

$ 23,038

$ 22,541

$ 19,671



















Average ("Avg") total assets $ 8,480,610

$ 8,437,320

$ 7,935,002

$ 6,954,110

$ 7,006,140



















ROAA, annualized (GAAP) 0.88 %

0.83 %

0.97 %

1.27 %

1.09 % Adjusted ROAA, annualized

(non-GAAP) 1.07 %

1.12 %

1.18 %

1.29 %

1.11 %

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The Company considers the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share to be useful measurements of the adequacy of the Company's capital levels.



September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share: Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,083,821

$ 1,109,692

$ 1,115,691

$ 921,504

$ 904,064 Exclude intangible assets (323,357)

(326,298)

(329,255)

(242,918)

(243,203) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 760,464

$ 783,394

$ 786,436

$ 678,586

$ 660,861



















Total assets (GAAP) $ 8,517,934

$ 8,430,566

$ 8,498,404

$ 6,967,350

$ 7,011,879 Exclude intangible assets (323,357)

(326,298)

(329,255)

(242,918)

(243,203) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 8,194,577

$ 8,104,268

$ 8,169,149

$ 6,724,432

$ 6,768,676



















Stockholders' equity to total assets

(GAAP) 12.7 %

13.2 %

13.1 %

13.2 %

12.9 % Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (non-GAAP) 9.3 %

9.7 %

9.6 %

10.1 %

9.8 %



















Shares outstanding 40,576,875

40,906,122

41,249,873

33,963,500

33,956,738



















Book value per share (GAAP) $ 26.71

$ 27.13

$ 27.05

$ 27.13

$ 26.62 Tangible book value per share

(non-GAAP) $ 18.74

$ 19.15

$ 19.07

$ 19.98

$ 19.46

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The Company considers the return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement of the Company's ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the Company's ongoing business operations can be evaluated. The Company believes that presenting an adjusted return on tangible common equity ratio provides useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers.



Quarter Ended

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, annualized: Net income (GAAP) $ 18,720

$ 17,546

$ 18,947

$ 22,237

$ 19,169 Add amortization of intangible

assets 2,941

2,957

2,058

285

284 Exclude tax effect of adjustment (618)

(621)

(432)

(60)

(60) Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 21,043

$ 19,882

$ 20,573

$ 22,462

$ 19,393



















Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 21,043

$ 19,882

$ 20,573

$ 22,462

$ 19,393 Exclude loss on sale of

investment securities, net -

217

-

-

- Exclude merger-related costs 5,185

7,493

5,178

385

635 Exclude tax effect of adjustment (1,089)

(1,619)

(1,087)

(81)

(133) Adjusted tangible net income

(non-GAAP) $ 25,139

$ 25,973

$ 24,664

$ 22,766

$ 19,895



















Average stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,107,162

$ 1,112,178

$ 1,049,044

$ 911,454

$ 892,280 Exclude average intangible assets (325,085)

(328,166)

(300,391)

(243,069)

(243,350) Average tangible common

stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 782,077

$ 784,012

$ 748,653

$ 668,385

$ 648,930



















Return on average common equity,

annualized (GAAP) 6.71 %

6.33 %

7.32 %

9.68 %

8.52 % Return on average tangible common

equity, annualized (non-GAAP) 10.67 %

10.17 %

11.14 %

13.33 %

11.86 % Adjusted return on average tangible

common equity, annualized

(non-GAAP) 12.75 %

13.29 %

13.36 %

13.51 %

12.16 %

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The Company believes that presenting an adjusted efficiency ratio and adjusted noninterest expense to average assets ratio provides useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers.



Quarter Ended

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025 Adjusted Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets Ratio: Total noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 61,958

$ 64,324

$ 56,551

$ 41,483

$ 41,615 Exclude merger-related costs 5,185

7,493

5,178

385

635 Exclude amortization of intangible

assets 2,941

2,957

2,058

285

284 Adjusted noninterest expense

(non-GAAP) $ 53,832

$ 53,874

$ 49,315

$ 40,813

$ 40,696



















Net interest income (GAAP) $ 77,259

$ 74,816

$ 69,219

$ 58,361

$ 57,371



















Total noninterest income (GAAP) $ 9,253

$ 9,311

$ 8,699

$ 7,987

$ 8,325 Exclude loss on sale of

investment securities, net -

217

-

-

- Adjusted total noninterest income

(non-GAAP) $ 9,253

$ 9,528

$ 8,699

$ 7,987

$ 8,325



















Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 71.6 %

76.5 %

72.6 %

62.5 %

63.3 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 62.2 %

63.9 %

63.3 %

61.5 %

61.9 %



















Average Total assets $ 8,480,610

$ 8,437,320

$ 7,935,002

$ 6,954,110

$ 7,006,140



















Noninterest expense to average

assets (GAAP) (1) 2.90 %

3.06 %

2.89 %

2.37 %

2.36 % Adjusted noninterest expense to

average assets (non-GAAP) (1) 2.52 %

2.56 %

2.52 %

2.33 %

2.30 %





(1) Annualized.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The Company believes presenting loan yield and net interest margin excluding the effect of discount accretion on purchased loans is useful in assessing the impact of acquisition accounting on loan yield as the effect of loan discount accretion is expected to decrease as the acquired loans mature or roll off our balance sheet.



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2026

June 30,

2026

September 30,

2025

(Dollar amounts in thousands) Loan yield, excluding incremental accretion on purchased loans, annualized: Interest and fees on loans (GAAP) $ 84,470

$ 81,935

$ 66,422 Exclude incremental accretion on purchased loans 1,456

1,772

123 Adjusted interest and fees on loans (non-GAAP) $ 83,014

$ 80,163

$ 66,299











Average loans receivable, net (GAAP) $ 5,817,905

$ 5,740,927

$ 4,762,648











Loan yield, annualized (GAAP) 5.76 %

5.72 %

5.53 % Loan yield, excluding incremental accretion on purchased loans,

annualized (non-GAAP) 5.66 %

5.60 %

5.52 %











Net Interest Margin, excluding incremental accretion on purchased loans, annualized: Net interest income before provision (GAAP) $ 77,259

$ 74,816

$ 57,371 Exclude incremental accretion on purchased loans 1,456

1,772

123 Adjusted net interest income before provision (non-GAAP) $ 75,803

$ 73,044

$ 57,248











Average Interest earning assets (GAAP) $ 7,563,469

$ 7,517,314

$ 6,258,446











Net interest margin (GAAP) 4.05 %

3.99 %

3.64 % Net interest margin, excluding incremental accretion on purchased loans

(non-GAAP) 3.98 %

3.90 %

3.63 %

SOURCE Heritage Financial Corporation