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WKN: 923691 | ISIN: US42722X1063 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
22.10.26 | 15:31
27,645 US-Dollar
-0,20 % -0,055
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.10.2026 14:00 Uhr
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Heritage Financial Corporation: Heritage Financial Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results and Declares Regular Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Net income was $18.7 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $17.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2026.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) were $0.55, compared to $0.57 in the second quarter of 2026.
  • Net interest income increased $2.4 million, or 3.3% (13.0% annualized) from the prior quarter.
  • Net interest margin increased to 4.05%, an increase of 6 basis points from 3.99% for the second quarter of 2026.
  • Yield on loans increased to 5.76%, an increase of 4 basis points from 5.72% for the second quarter of 2026.
  • Cost of interest bearing deposits decreased to 1.65%, from 1.67% for the second quarter of 2026.
  • Loans receivable increased $133.5 million, or 2.3% (9.2% annualized), from the second quarter of 2026.
  • Deposits increased $148.2 million, or 2.1% (8.4% annualized), from the second quarter of 2026.
  • Approved a new stock repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to 5% of the Company's outstanding shares, or approximately 2.0 million shares.
  • Declared a regular cash dividend of $0.25 per share on October 21, 2026.

OLYMPIA, Wash., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation (Nasdaq GS: HFWA) (the "Company," "we," or "us"), the parent company of Heritage Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $18.7 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $17.5 million for the second quarter of 2026 and $19.2 million for the third quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings per share were $0.46 for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $0.42 for the second quarter of 2026 and $0.55 for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) were $0.55 for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $0.57 for the second quarter of 2026 and $0.56 for the third quarter of 2025.

During third quarter of 2026, the Company completed the core conversion of customer accounts of Kitsap Bank from the acquisition of its parent company Olympic Bancorp, Inc. (the "Merger") which closed on January 31, 2026. As a result of the core conversion and closure of two branches, the Company recognized Merger-related expenses of $5.2 million in the third quarter of 2026.

Bryan McDonald, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are pleased with the continued improvement in our net interest margin and growth in loans and deposits during the third quarter. In addition, we completed the successful conversion of the Kitsap Bank customers to the Heritage Bank system. This was an important step for Heritage to achieve full realization of cost savings from the Merger and operate with improved efficiency going forward."

(1)

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

Financial Highlights

The following table provides financial highlights as of the dates and for the periods indicated:



As of or for the Quarter Ended


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net income

$ 18,720


$ 17,546


$ 19,169

Diluted earnings per share

0.46


0.42


0.55

Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1)

0.55


0.57


0.56

Return on average assets(2)

0.88 %


0.83 %


1.09 %

Adjusted return on average assets(1)(2)

1.07 %


1.12 %


1.11 %

Return on average common equity(2)

6.71


6.33


8.52

Return on average tangible common equity(1)(2)

10.67


10.17


11.86

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1)(2)

12.75


13.29


12.16

Net interest margin(2)

4.05


3.99


3.64

Cost of total deposits(2)

1.19


1.21


1.37

Efficiency ratio

71.6


76.5


63.3

Adjusted efficiency ratio(1)

62.2


63.9


61.9

Noninterest expense to average total assets(2)

2.90


3.06


2.36

Adjusted noninterest expense to average total assets(1)(2)

2.52


2.56


2.30

Total assets

$ 8,517,934


$ 8,430,566


$ 7,011,879

Loans receivable

5,881,201


5,747,741


4,769,160

Total deposits

7,186,934


7,038,706


5,857,464

Loan to deposit ratio(3)

81.8 %


81.7 %


81.4 %

Book value per share

$ 26.71


$ 27.13


$ 26.62

Tangible book value per share(1)

18.74


19.15


19.46



(1)

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Annualized.

(3)

Loans receivable divided by total deposits.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities decreased $31.8 million, or 1.9%, to $1.60 billion at September 30, 2026, from $1.63 billion at June 30, 2026. There were investment maturities and repayments of $45.9 million and a $32.4 million increase in unrealized losses on available for sale securities during the third quarter of 2026. These decreases to carrying value were partially offset by investment security purchases of $46.1 million during the third quarter of 2026.

The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at the dates indicated:


September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


Change


Balance


% of

Total


Balance


% of

Total


$


%


(Dollars in thousands)

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value:

U.S. government and agency securities

$ 11,272


0.7 %


$ 11,823


0.7 %


$ (551)


(4.7) %

Municipal securities

55,203


3.4


64,390


3.9


(9,187)


(14.3)

Residential CMO and MBS(1)

491,405


30.7


496,178


30.4


(4,773)


(1.0)

Commercial CMO and MBS(1)

348,255


21.8


363,713


22.2


(15,458)


(4.3)

Corporate obligations

23,052


1.4


16,423


1.0


6,629


40.4

Other asset-backed securities

18,449


1.2


18,910


1.2


(461)


(2.4)

Total

$ 947,636


59.2 %


$ 971,437


59.4 %


$ (23,801)


(2.5) %













Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost:

U.S. government and agency securities

$ 151,385


9.5 %


$ 151,363


9.3 %


$ 22


- %

Residential CMO and MBS(1)

200,760


12.5


207,387


12.7


(6,627)


(3.2)

Commercial CMO and MBS(1)

301,678


18.8


303,089


18.6


(1,411)


(0.5)

Total

$ 653,823


40.8 %


$ 661,839


40.6 %


$ (8,016)


(1.2) %













Total investment securities

$ 1,601,459


100.0 %


$ 1,633,276


100.0 %


$ (31,817)


(1.9) %



(1)

U.S. government agency and government-sponsored enterprise CMO and MBS.

Loans Receivable

Loans receivable increased $133.5 million, or 2.3%, during the third quarter of 2026. New loans funded during the third quarter of 2026 were $255.4 million, an increase from new loans funded during the second quarter of 2026 of $162.2 million and new loans funded during the third quarter of 2025 of $174.5 million. Loan prepayments were higher at $133.7 million during the third quarter of 2026, compared to $102.5 million during the second quarter of 2026. Loan payoffs were also higher at $73.4 million during the third quarter of 2026, compared to $49.9 million in the second quarter of 2026.

Commercial and industrial loans increased $10.4 million, or 1.0%, during the third quarter of 2026, due primarily to new loan production of $40.9 million, offset partially by pay downs on outstanding balances. Owner-occupied commercial real estate ("CRE") loans decreased $15.9 million, or 1.3%, during the third quarter, due primarily to pay downs on outstanding balances, offset partially by new loan production of $36.7 million. Non-owner occupied CRE loans increased $56.5 million, or 2.3%, during the quarter, due primarily to new loan production of $122.8 million. Residential real estate loans increased $12.3 million, or 3.5% due primarily to the purchase of a $21.0 million pool of mortgage loans during the third quarter, offset partially by pay downs on outstanding balances. Commercial and multifamily construction loans increased $62.0 million, or 23.9%, during the third quarter, due primarily to advances on current commitments.

The following table summarizes the Company's loans receivable at the dates indicated:


September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


Change


Balance


% of
Total


Balance


% of
Total


$


%


(Dollars in thousands)

Commercial business:












Commercial and industrial

$ 1,061,712


18.1 %


$ 1,051,269


18.3 %


$ 10,443


1.0 %

Owner-occupied CRE

1,211,776


20.6


1,227,674


21.4


(15,898)


(1.3)

Non-owner occupied CRE

2,565,804


43.6


2,509,283


43.6


56,521


2.3

Total commercial business

4,839,292


82.3


4,788,226


83.3


51,066


1.1

Residential real estate

361,177


6.1


348,838


6.1


12,339


3.5

Real estate construction and land development:












Residential

139,669


2.4


136,595


2.4


3,074


2.3

Commercial and multifamily

321,951


5.5


259,947


4.5


62,004


23.9

Total real estate construction and land
development

461,620


7.9


396,542


6.9


65,078


16.4

Consumer

219,112


3.7


214,135


3.7


4,977


2.3

Loans receivable

$ 5,881,201


100.0 %


$ 5,747,741


100.0 %


$ 133,460


2.3

Deposits

Total deposits increased $148.2 million, or 2.1%, to $7.19 billion at September 30, 2026, from $7.04 billion at June 30, 2026.

Non-maturity deposits increased by $189.6 million, or 3.2%, from June 30, 2026 due primarily to new deposits opened during the third quarter of 2026 as well as an increase in customer balances as is typical in the third quarter of each year. Certificates of deposit declined $41.4 million during the third quarter of 2026 due primarily to the transfer of a $39.3 million relationship to a money market account.

The following table summarizes the Company's total deposits at the dates indicated:


September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


Change


Balance


% of
Total


Balance


% of
Total


$


%


(Dollars in thousands)

Noninterest demand deposits

$ 1,967,073


27.4 %


$ 1,972,702


28.0 %


$ (5,629)


(0.3) %

Interest bearing demand deposits

1,974,016


27.5


1,854,634


26.3


119,382


6.4

Money market accounts

1,667,978


23.2


1,574,835


22.4


93,143


5.9

Savings accounts

563,965


7.8


581,259


8.3


(17,294)


(3.0)

Total non-maturity deposits

6,173,032


85.9


5,983,430


85.0


189,602


3.2

Certificates of deposit

1,013,902


14.1


1,055,276


15.0


(41,374)


(3.9)

Total deposits

$ 7,186,934


100.0 %


$ 7,038,706


100.0 %


$ 148,228


2.1 %

Borrowings

Total borrowings decreased $44.4 million to $121.9 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $166.3 million at June 30, 2026. All outstanding borrowings at September 30, 2026 were with the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and mature in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Stockholders' Equity

Total stockholders' equity decreased $25.9 million, or 2.3%, to $1.08 billion at September 30, 2026, compared to $1.11 billion at June 30, 2026. This decrease was due primarily to an increase in other comprehensive loss of $25.3 million due to a change in market rates during the quarter, the repurchase of 341,483 shares of the Company's common stock, for an aggregate purchase price of $10.2 million, under the Company's stock repurchase program, and dividends declared of $10.3 million, offset partially by net income of $18.7 million.

The following table summarizes changes in stockholders' equity for the Company for the period indicated:


Quarter Ended


September 30,
2026


(In thousands)

Balance, beginning of period

$ 1,109,692

Net income

18,720

Cash dividends declared on common stock

(10,341)

Common stock repurchased

(10,302)

Other comprehensive loss

(25,276)

Other

1,328

Balance, end of period

$ 1,083,821

The Company and Bank continued to maintain capital levels in excess of the applicable regulatory requirements to be categorized as "well-capitalized" at September 30, 2026.

The following table summarizes the capital ratios for the Company at the dates indicated:


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026

Stockholders' equity to total assets

12.7 %


13.2 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

9.3


9.7

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (2)

11.9


12.1

Leverage ratio (2)

10.3


10.4

Tier 1 capital ratio (2)

12.2


12.5

Total capital ratio (2)

13.1


13.4



(1)

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Provision for Credit Losses

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans as a percentage of loans receivable was 1.04% at September 30, 2026, compared to 1.03% at June 30, 2026. The increase in the ACL as a percentage of loans was due primarily to specific reserves of $998,000 for individually evaluated loans.

During the third quarter of 2026, the Company recorded a $2.3 million provision for credit losses on loans, compared to an $844,000 reversal of provision during the second quarter of 2026. The provision for credit losses on loans was due primarily to loan growth during the quarter. During the third quarter of 2026, the Company recorded a $20,000 provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, compared to a $77,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the second quarter of 2026.

The following table provides detail on the changes in the ACL on loans and the ACL on unfunded commitments ("ACL on Unfunded"), and the related (reversal of) provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:


As of or for the Quarter Ended


September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


September 30, 2025


ACL on
Loans


ACL on
Unfunded


Total


ACL on
Loans


ACL on
Unfunded


Total


ACL on
Loans


ACL on
Unfunded


Total


(Dollars in thousands)

Balance, beginning of period

$ 59,473


$ 1,108


$ 60,581


$ 60,551


$ 1,185


$ 61,736


$ 52,529


$ 740


$ 53,269

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

2,251


20


2,271


(844)


(77)


(921)


1,563


212


1,775

(Net charge-offs) / recoveries

(381)


-


(381)


(234)


-


(234)


(118)


-


(118)

Balance, end of period

$ 61,343


$ 1,128


$ 62,471


$ 59,473


$ 1,108


$ 60,581


$ 53,974


$ 952


$ 54,926

Credit Quality

Classified loans (loans rated substandard or worse) increased $3.0 million from the prior quarter, while the percentage of classified loans to loans receivable remained at 1.8% at September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026.

The following table illustrates total loans by risk rating and their respective percentage of total loans at the dates indicated:


September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


Balance


% of
Total


Balance


% of
Total


(Dollars in thousands)

Risk Rating:








Pass

$ 5,634,705


95.9 %


$ 5,517,189


96.0 %

Special Mention

138,023


2.3


125,108


2.2

Substandard

108,473


1.8


105,444


1.8

Total

$ 5,881,201


100.0 %


$ 5,747,741


100.0 %

Nonaccrual loans were $32.1 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $15.5 million at June 30, 2026. Four commercial and industrial loan relationships totaling $12.9 million and three commercial real estate loan relationships totaling $4.2 million were migrated to nonaccrual during the third quarter of 2026.

The following table illustrates changes in nonaccrual loans during the periods indicated:


Quarter Ended


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


(Dollars in thousands)

Balance, beginning of period

$ 15,510


$ 14,958


$ 9,865

Additions

17,210


5,988


8,288

Net principal payments

(336)


(280)


(207)

Payoffs

(305)


(5,156)


(137)

Charge-offs

(2)


-


(197)

Balance, end of period

$ 32,077


$ 15,510


$ 17,612

Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable

0.55 %


0.27 %


0.37 %

Liquidity

Total liquidity sources available at September 30, 2026 totaled $3.25 billion. This included on- and off-balance sheet liquidity. The Company has access to FHLB advances and the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") Discount Window. The Company's available liquidity sources at September 30, 2026 represented a coverage ratio of 45.2% of total deposits and 114.2% of estimated uninsured deposits.

The following table summarizes the Company's available liquidity as of the dates indicated:


Quarter Ended


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


(Dollars in thousands)

On-balance sheet liquidity




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 187,067


$ 204,375

Unencumbered investment securities available for sale (1)

926,203


949,021

Total on-balance sheet liquidity

$ 1,113,270


$ 1,153,396

Off-balance sheet liquidity




FRB borrowing availability

$ 322,158


$ 339,029

FHLB borrowing availability (2)

1,671,170


1,635,593

Fed funds line borrowing availability with correspondent banks

145,000


145,000

Total off-balance sheet liquidity

$ 2,138,328


$ 2,119,622

Total available liquidity

$ 3,251,598


$ 3,273,018



(1)

Investment securities available for sale at fair value.

(2)

Includes FHLB total borrowing availability of $1.79 billion at September 30, 2026 based on pledged assets, however, maximum credit capacity was 45% of the Bank's total assets one quarter in arrears or $3.79 billion.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $2.4 million, or 3.3%, during the third quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2026 due to a $2.5 million increase in total interest income, offset partially by an increase in interest expense of $74,000. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in the net interest margin.

Net interest margin increased six basis points to 4.05% during the third quarter of 2026, from 3.99% during the second quarter of 2026. The increase in net interest margin was due primarily to the increase in yield on loans and a decrease in the cost of interest bearing deposits.

The yield on interest earning assets increased five basis points to 5.26% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 5.21% for the second quarter of 2026. The increase was primarily due to an increase in yield on loans.

The yield on loans receivable increased four basis points to 5.76% during the third quarter of 2026, compared to 5.72% during the second quarter of 2026. The increase was due primarily to an increase in rates on loans originated during the third quarter of 2026. Loan yield also benefited from the incremental accretion on purchased loans in both the second and third quarters of 2026.

The following table presents the net interest margin and loan yield and the effect of the incremental accretion on purchased loans on these ratios for the periods indicated:


Quarter Ended


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025

Net Interest Margin, excluding incremental accretion on purchased loans, annualized:

Net interest margin

4.05 %


3.99 %


3.64 %

Exclude impact from incremental accretion on purchased loans(2)

(0.07) %


(0.09) %


(0.01) %

Net interest margin, excluding incremental accretion on purchased

loans(1)

3.98 %


3.90 %


3.63 %







Loan yield, excluding incremental accretion on purchased loans, annualized:

Loan yield

5.76 %


5.72 %


5.53 %

Exclude impact from incremental accretion on purchased loans(2)

(0.10)


(0.12)


(0.01)

Loan yield, excluding incremental accretion on purchased loans(1)

5.66 %


5.60 %


5.52 %







Incremental accretion on purchased loans(1)

$ 1,456


$ 1,772


$ 123



(1)

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Represents the amount of interest income recorded on purchased loans in excess of the contractual stated interest rate in the individual loan notes due to incremental accretion of purchased discount or premium. Purchased discount or premium is the difference between the contractual loan balance and the fair value of acquired loans at the acquisition date. The purchased discount is accreted into income over the remaining life of the loan. The impact of incremental accretion on loan yield will change during any period based on the volume of prepayments, but it is expected to decrease over time as the balance of the purchased loans decreases.

The cost of interest bearing deposits decreased two basis points to 1.65% for the third quarter of 2026, from 1.67% for the second quarter of 2026. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in rates on certificates of deposit.

Net interest margin increased 41 basis points to 4.05% during the third quarter of 2026, compared to 3.64% for the same period in the prior year. Net interest income increased $19.9 million, or 34.7%, during the third quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in the prior year, due to a combination of an increase in average interest earning assets, which increased substantially as a result of the Merger, and an increase in net interest margin.

The following table provides net interest income information for the periods indicated:


Quarter Ended


September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


September 30, 2025


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average
Yield/
Rate (1)


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average
Yield/
Rate (1)


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average
Yield/
Rate (1)


(Dollars in thousands)

Interest Earning Assets:


















Loans receivable (2)(3)

$ 5,817,905


$ 84,470


5.76 %


$ 5,740,927


$ 81,935


5.72 %


$ 4,762,648


$ 66,422


5.53 %

Taxable securities

1,609,163


14,456


3.56


1,635,979


14,464


3.55


1,314,374


11,102


3.35

Nontaxable securities (3)

15,049


126


3.32


15,439


128


3.33


15,242


138


3.59

Interest earning deposits

121,352


1,139


3.72


124,969


1,147


3.68


166,182


1,846


4.41

Total interest earning assets

7,563,469


100,191


5.26 %


7,517,314


97,674


5.21 %


6,258,446


79,508


5.04 %

Noninterest earning assets

917,141






920,006






747,694





Total assets

$ 8,480,610






$ 8,437,320






$ 7,006,140





Interest Bearing Liabilities:


















Certificates of deposit

$ 1,033,482


$ 8,157


3.13 %


$ 1,090,406


$ 8,817


3.24 %


$ 955,737


$ 8,822


3.66 %

Savings accounts

575,102


296


0.20


591,458


348


0.24


428,256


296


0.27

Interest bearing demand and money market accounts

3,528,494


12,916


1.45


3,444,901


12,226


1.42


2,833,048


11,003


1.54

Total interest bearing deposits

5,137,078


21,369


1.65


5,126,765


21,391


1.67


4,217,041


20,121


1.89

Junior subordinated debentures

22,527


437


7.70


22,455


431


7.70


22,239


474


8.46

Borrowings

110,936


1,126


4.03


105,131


1,036


3.95


136,582


1,542


4.48

Total interest bearing liabilities

5,270,541


22,932


1.73 %


5,254,351


22,858


1.74 %


4,375,862


22,137


2.01 %

Noninterest demand deposits

2,000,526






1,973,038






1,625,945





Other noninterest bearing liabilities

102,381






97,753






112,053





Stockholders' equity

1,107,162






1,112,178






892,280





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 8,480,610






$ 8,437,320






$ 7,006,140





Net interest income and spread



$ 77,259


3.53 %




$ 74,816


3.47 %




$ 57,371


3.03 %

Net interest margin





4.05 %






3.99 %






3.64 %



(1)

Annualized; average balances are calculated using daily balances.

(2)

Average loans receivable includes loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest earned on loans receivable includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $1.4 million, $1.1 million and $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2026, second quarter of 2026 and third quarter of 2025, respectively, and the incremental accretion on purchased loans of $1.5 million, $1.8 million, and $123,000 for the third quarter of 2026, second quarter of 2026 and third quarter of 2025, respectively.

(3)

Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $58,000 to $9.3 million during the third quarter of 2026. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income.

Noninterest income increased $928,000 during the third quarter of 2026 from the same period in 2025 due primarily to increases in service charges and other fees, card revenue, and BOLI income due to income from the deposit portfolio and BOLI acquired from Olympic.

The following table presents the key components of noninterest income and the change for the periods indicated:


Quarter Ended


Quarter Over
Quarter Change


Prior Year

Quarter Change


September
30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September
30,
2025


$


%


$


%


(Dollars in thousands)

Service charges and other fees

$ 3,497


$ 3,592


$ 3,046


$ (95)


(2.6) %


$ 451


14.8 %

Card revenue

2,521


2,595


2,209


(74)


(2.9)


312


14.1

Loss on sale of investment securities

-


(217)


-


217


(100.0)


-


-

Interest rate swap fees

53


3


96


50


1666.7


(43)


(44.8)

BOLI income

1,250


1,485


1,008


(235)


(15.8)


242


24.0

Other income

1,932


1,853


1,966


79


4.3


(34)


(1.7)

Total noninterest income (loss)

$ 9,253


$ 9,311


$ 8,325


$ (58)


(0.6) %


$ 928


11.1 %

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense decreased $2.4 million, or 3.7%, to $62.0 million during the third quarter of 2026, compared to $64.3 million in the second quarter of 2026. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in Merger-related expenses.

Merger-related expenses consisted of severance expense, professional fees, core conversion costs, exit costs related to the consolidation of two branches, closure of one loan production office and one administration location, and contract termination costs. Merger-related expenses incurred in the third quarter of 2026 were $5.2 million compared to $7.5 million in the second quarter of 2026.

The following table presents Merger-related expenses included in noninterest expense and the change for the periods indicated:


Quarter Ended

Change


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


$


(Dollars in thousands)

Compensation and employee benefits

$ 669


$ 1,481


$ (812)

Occupancy and equipment

152


-


152

Data processing

2,524


4,924


(2,400)

Marketing

126


-


126

Professional services

294


128


166

Other expense

1,420


960


460

Total noninterest expense

$ 5,185


$ 7,493


$ (2,308)

Noninterest expense increased $20.3 million, or 48.9%, during the third quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025 due primarily to an increase in expenses related to the Merger and the addition of Olympic's operations.

The following table presents the key components of noninterest expense and the change for the periods indicated:


Quarter Ended


Quarter Over
Quarter Change


Prior Year
Quarter Change


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


$


%


$


%


(Dollars in thousands)

Compensation and employee benefits

$ 34,135


$ 35,769


$ 26,082


$ (1,634)


(4.6) %


$ 8,053


30.9 %

Occupancy and equipment

6,326


6,014


4,665


312


5.2


1,661


35.6

Data processing

8,337


10,218


3,754


(1,881)


(18.4)


4,583


122.1

Marketing

675


437


284


238


54.5


391


137.7

Professional services

1,109


939


1,332


170


18.1


(223)


(16.7)

State/municipal business and use taxes

1,799


1,801


1,235


(2)


(0.1)


564


45.7

Federal deposit insurance premium

947


881


796


66


7.5


151


19.0

Other real estate owned, net

(55)


44


-


(99)


(225.0)


(55)


-

Amortization of intangible assets

2,941


2,957


284


(16)


(0.5)


2,657


935.6

Other expense

5,744


5,264


3,183


480


9.1


2,561


80.5

Total noninterest expense

$ 61,958


$ 64,324


$ 41,615


$ (2,366)


(3.7) %


$ 20,343


48.9 %

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense increased $385,000 in the third quarter of 2026, compared to the second quarter of 2026 due to higher pre-tax income during the third quarter of 2026.

Income tax expense increased $426,000 in the third quarter of 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, due primarily to an increase in the effective income tax rate during the third quarter of 2026.

The following table presents the income tax expense and related metrics and the change for the periods indicated:


Quarter Ended


Change


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


Quarter Over
Quarter

Prior Year
Quarter


(Dollars in thousands)

Income before income taxes

$ 22,283


$ 20,724


$ 22,306


$ 1,559


$ (23)

Income tax expense

$ 3,563


$ 3,178


$ 3,137


$ 385


$ 426

Effective income tax rate

16.0 %


15.3 %


14.1 %


0.7 %


1.9 %

Dividends

On October 21, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend is payable on November 18, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 4, 2026.

Stock Repurchase Program

On October 21, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase program, authorizing the repurchase of up to 5% of the Company's outstanding common shares or approximately 2.0 million shares. The number, timing and price of shares repurchased will depend on business and market conditions, and other factors, including opportunities to deploy the Company's capital.

The new stock repurchase program supersedes a prior stock repurchase program, which was authorized in April 2024 and allowed for the buyback of approximately 1.7 million shares. The repurchase allowance under the prior stock repurchase program was substantially completed during the third quarter of 2026.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will hold a telephone conference call to discuss third quarter of 2026 earnings on Thursday, October 22, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time. Participants may register for the call at the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/562330083?pwd=MlXLXIj8. The call can also be accessed by dialing (833) 461-5787 -- Meeting ID: 562 330 083, a few minutes prior to 9:00 a.m. Pacific time. The conference call will be recorded and will be available for replay through November 5, 2026 by dialing (833) 309-1852 or by visiting the Company website https://www.hf-wa.com/.

About Heritage Financial Corporation

Heritage Financial Corporation (the "Company") is an Olympia, Washington-based bank holding company for Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank and its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a network of branches in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Heritage Bank does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island, Washington and the Kitsap Bank name at certain branches acquired through the acquisition of Olympic Bancorp, Inc. The Company's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA." More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.

Contact

Bryan McDonald, President and Chief Executive Officer, (360) 943-1500

Don Hinson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, (360) 943-1500

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements often include, among others, statements concerning plans, estimates, calculations, forecasts and projections with respect to the anticipated future performance of the Company. These statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "targets," "potentially," "probably," "projects," "outlook" or similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would," and "could," as well as the negative of such words. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: potential adverse impacts to economic conditions nationally or in our local market areas, other markets where we have lending relationships, or other aspects of our business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of credit quality deterioration, pronounced and sustained reductions in real estate market values, employment levels, labor shortages and a potential recession or slowed economic growth; changes in the interest rate environment, including as a result of the recent increase in the benchmark federal funds rate by the Federal Reserve, which could adversely affect our revenues and expenses, the value of assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity; the level and impact of inflation and the current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and executive orders in response thereto; previous and potential future disruptions, security breaches, insider fraud, cybersecurity incidents or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, our information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform critical processing functions for our business, including sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business, including changes in banking, securities, and tax laws, in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation and prioritization of such rules and regulations; effects on the U.S. economy resulting from actions taken by the federal government, including the threat or implementation of tariffs, immigration enforcement and changes in foreign policy; the effects of acts of war or terrorism, foreign relations, military conflicts, including the wars in Iran and Ukraine, ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, and other international military conflicts that can increase levels of political and economic unpredictability, contribute to rising energy and commodity prices, affect global supply chains, increase the volatility of financial markets, and other matters beyond our control; effects of other external events on our business and the businesses of our clients; credit and interest rate risks associated with our business, including our customers' borrowing, repayment, and deposit practices; fluctuations in deposits and the concentration of large deposits from certain customers, who have deposit balances above current FDIC insurance limits; liquidity issues, including our ability to borrow funds or raise additional capital, if necessary; fluctuations in the value of our investment securities; credit risks and risks from concentrations (including by type of geographic area, collateral and industry) within our loan portfolio; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; rapid technological changes implemented by us and other parties, including third-party vendors, which may be more difficult to implement or more expensive than anticipated or which may have unforeseen consequences to us and our customers, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; increased competition in the financial services industry from non-banks such as credit unions and financial technology companies, including digital asset service providers; our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to compete effectively in the marketplace, including as a result of competition from other commercial banks, mortgage banking firms, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, financial technology companies, and digital asset service providers; emerging issues related to the development and use of artificial intelligence that could give rise to legal or regulatory action, damage our reputation or otherwise materially harm our business or customers; our ability to implement our organic and acquisition growth strategies, including the acquisition of Olympic, and our ability to successfully integrate Olympic's customers and operations following the acquisition; effects of critical accounting policies and judgments, including the use of estimates in determining fair value of certain of our assets, which estimates may prove to be incorrect and result in significant declines in valuation; the commencement, costs, effects and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings and regulatory actions against us or to which we may become subject, including in connection with prior acquisitions; potential impairment to the goodwill we recorded in connection with our past acquisitions, including as a result of the acquisition of Olympic; loss of, or inability to attract, key personnel; our ability to successfully integrate any assets, liabilities, customers, systems, and management personnel we may acquire, including as a result of the acquisition of Olympic, into our operations and our ability to realize related revenue synergies and cost savings within expected time frames or at all, and any goodwill charges related thereto and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, which might be greater than expected; the effects of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative publicity about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks; the extensive and evolving regulatory framework that applies to us; the overall health of local and national real estate markets; the level of nonperforming assets on our balance sheet; risks related to acquiring assets in or entering markets in which we have not previously operated and may not be familiar; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; the availability of future equity and debt issuances and other capital raising opportunities on favorable terms; our success at managing and responding to the risks involved in the foregoing items; and other factors described in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") which are available on our website at www.hf-wa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Moreover, any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release or the documents we file with or furnish to the SEC are based only on information then actually known to us and upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made which may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors described above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except shares)



September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


December 31,
2025

Assets






Cash on hand and in banks

$ 103,026


$ 102,555


$ 52,587

Interest earning deposits

84,041


101,820


180,502

Cash and cash equivalents

187,067


204,375


233,089

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of
$1,028,761, $1,020,125 and $647,505, respectively)

947,636


971,437


607,522

Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of
$577,974, $607,782 and $625,287, respectively)

653,823


661,839


674,107

Total investment securities

1,601,459


1,633,276


1,281,629

Loans receivable

5,881,201


5,747,741


4,783,266

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(61,343)


(59,473)


(52,584)

Loans receivable, net

5,819,858


5,688,268


4,730,682

Other real estate owned

-


755


-

Premises and equipment, net

98,295


98,034


74,690

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

10,657


12,653


5,163

BOLI

147,600


146,350


105,974

Accrued interest receivable

24,290


23,056


19,280

Prepaid expenses and other assets

305,351


297,501


273,925

Other intangible assets, net

44,328


47,269


1,979

Goodwill

279,029


279,029


240,939

Total assets

$ 8,517,934


$ 8,430,566


$ 6,967,350







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity






Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 1,967,073


$ 1,972,702


$ 1,597,650

Interest bearing deposits

5,219,861


5,066,004


4,322,549

Total deposits

7,186,934


7,038,706


5,920,199

Borrowings

121,900


166,250


20,000

Junior subordinated debentures

22,570


22,497


22,350

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

102,709


93,421


83,297

Total liabilities

7,434,113


7,320,874


6,045,846







Common stock

698,915


707,889


531,100

Retained earnings

448,178


439,799


421,619

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(63,272)


(37,996)


(31,215)

Total stockholders' equity

1,083,821


1,109,692


921,504

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 8,517,934


$ 8,430,566


$ 6,967,350







Shares outstanding

40,576,875


40,906,122


33,963,500

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2026


September 30,
2025

Interest Income










Interest and fees on loans

$ 84,470


$ 81,935


$ 66,422


$ 242,850


$ 196,231

Taxable interest on investment securities

14,456


14,464


11,102


41,490


34,420

Nontaxable interest on investment securities

126


128


138


383


414

Interest on interest earning deposits

1,139


1,147


1,846


3,817


4,309

Total interest income

100,191


97,674


79,508


288,540


235,374

Interest Expense










Deposits

21,369


21,391


20,121


63,507


59,760

Junior subordinated debentures

437


431


474


1,298


1,417

Borrowings

1,126


1,036


1,542


2,441


8,153

Total interest expense

22,932


22,858


22,137


67,246


69,330

Net interest income

77,259


74,816


57,371


221,294


166,044

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

2,271


(921)


1,775


320


2,782

Net interest income after provision for
(reversal of) credit losses

74,988


75,737


55,596


220,974


163,262

Noninterest Income










Service charges and other fees

3,497


3,592


3,046


10,456


8,953

Card revenue

2,521


2,595


2,209


7,219


5,950

Loss on sale of investment securities, net

-


(217)


-


(217)


(10,741)

Interest rate swap fees

53


3


96


56


115

BOLI income

1,250


1,485


1,008


3,854


3,206

Gain on sale of other assets, net

-


-


-


-


8

Other income

1,932


1,853


1,966


5,895


6,254

Total noninterest income (loss)

9,253


9,311


8,325


27,263


13,745

Noninterest Expense










Compensation and employee benefits

34,135


35,769


26,082


103,876


77,348

Occupancy and equipment

6,326


6,014


4,665


17,670


14,431

Data processing

8,337


10,218


3,754


23,648


11,317

Marketing

675


437


284


1,495


955

Professional services

1,109


939


1,332


4,890


3,188

State/municipal business and use taxes

1,799


1,801


1,235


5,274


3,660

Federal deposit insurance premium

947


881


796


2,865


2,418

Other real estate owned, net

(55)


44


-


(7)


-

Amortization of intangible assets

2,941


2,957


284


7,956


889

Other expense

5,744


5,264


3,183


15,166


9,877

Total noninterest expense

61,958


64,324


41,615


182,833


124,083

Income before income taxes

22,283


20,724


22,306


65,404


52,924

Income tax expense

3,563


3,178


3,137


10,191


7,629

Net income

$ 18,720


$ 17,546


$ 19,169


$ 55,213


$ 45,295











Basic earnings per share

$ 0.46


$ 0.42


$ 0.56


$ 1.37


$ 1.33

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.46


$ 0.42


$ 0.55


$ 1.36


$ 1.31

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.25


$ 0.24


$ 0.24


$ 0.73


$ 0.72

Average shares outstanding - basic

40,740,742


41,079,781


33,953,810


40,175,502


34,009,010

Average shares outstanding - diluted

41,213,105


41,541,763


34,413,386


40,642,491


34,481,877

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Paid:


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2026


2025


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average
Yield/
Rate (1)


Average

Balance


Interest

Earned/

Paid


Average
Yield/
Rate (1)

Interest Earning Assets:












Loans receivable(2)(3)

$ 5,658,741


$ 242,850


5.74 %


$ 4,774,926


$ 196,231


5.49 %

Taxable securities

1,577,611


41,490


3.52


1,371,957


34,420


3.35

Nontaxable securities(3)

15,381


383


3.33


15,406


414


3.59

Interest earning deposits

139,494


3,817


3.66


130,253


4,309


4.42

Total interest earning assets

7,391,227


288,540


5.22 %


6,292,542


235,374


5.00 %

Noninterest earning assets

895,082






759,206





Total assets

$ 8,286,309






$ 7,051,748





Interest Bearing Liabilities:












Certificates of deposit

$ 1,062,740


$ 25,788


3.24 %


$ 971,933


$ 27,841


3.83 %

Savings accounts

569,115


959


0.23


426,767


877


0.27

Interest bearing demand and money market accounts

3,426,293


36,760


1.43


2,770,162


31,042


1.50

Total interest bearing deposits

5,058,148


63,507


1.68


4,168,862


59,760


1.92

Junior subordinated debentures

22,455


1,298


7.73


22,164


1,417


8.55

Borrowings

81,367


2,441


4.01


233,504


8,153


4.67

Total interest bearing liabilities

5,161,970


67,246


1.74 %


4,424,530


69,330


2.10 %

Noninterest demand deposits

1,936,229






1,620,047





Other noninterest bearing liabilities

98,436






127,505





Stockholders' equity

1,089,674






879,666





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 8,286,309






$ 7,051,748





Net interest income and spread



$ 221,294


3.48 %




$ 166,044


2.90 %

Net interest margin





4.00 %






3.53 %



(1)

Annualized; average balances are calculated using daily balances.

(2)

Average loans receivable includes loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest earned on loans receivable includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $3.2 million and $2.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and incremental accretion on purchased loans of $4.9 million and $352,000, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

(3)

Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Nonperforming Assets and Credit Quality Metrics:


Quarter Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


September 30,
2026


September 30,
2025

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:





Balance, beginning of period

$ 59,473


$ 60,551


$ 52,529


$ 52,584


$ 52,468

Initial ACL recorded for PSL and PCD
loans acquired during the period

-


-


-


9,339


-

(Reversal of) provision for credit
losses on loans

2,251


(844)


1,563


587


2,417

Charge-offs:










Commercial business

(186)


(180)


(195)


(766)


(871)

Residential real estate

-


-


(27)


(64)


(27)

Consumer

(219)


(89)


(152)


(427)


(410)

Total charge-offs

(405)


(269)


(374)


(1,257)


(1,308)

Recoveries:










Commercial business

3


4


219


11


263

Residential real estate

-


2


1


2


1

Consumer

21


29


36


77


133

Total recoveries

24


35


256


90


397

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

(381)


(234)


(118)


(1,167)


(911)

Balance, end of period

$ 61,343


$ 59,473


$ 53,974


$ 61,343


$ 53,974

Net charge-offs on loans to average
loans receivable annualized

0.03 %


0.02 %


0.01 %


0.03 %


0.03 %


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


December 31,
2025

Nonperforming Assets:






Nonaccrual loans:






Commercial business

$ 24,125


$ 7,437


$ 6,886

Residential real estate

1,321


1,338


1,196

Real estate construction and land development

6,321


6,420


12,408

Consumer

310


315


486

Total nonaccrual loans

32,077


15,510


20,976

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

948


-


194

Total nonperforming loans

33,025


15,510


21,170

Other real estate owned

-


755


-

Nonperforming assets

$ 33,025


$ 16,265


$ 21,170







ACL on loans to:






Loans receivable

1.04 %


1.03 %


1.10 %

Nonaccrual loans

191.24 %


383.45 %


250.69 %

Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable

0.55 %


0.27 %


0.44 %

Nonperforming loans to loans receivable

0.56 %


0.27 %


0.44 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.39 %


0.19 %


0.30 %

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025


September 30,
2025

Earnings:










Net interest income

$ 77,259


$ 74,816


$ 69,219


$ 58,361


$ 57,371

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

2,271


(921)


(1,030)


(814)


1,775

Noninterest income

9,253


9,311


8,699


7,987


8,325

Noninterest expense

61,958


64,324


56,551


41,483


41,615

Net income

18,720


17,546


18,947


22,237


19,169

Basic earnings per share

$ 0.46


$ 0.42


$ 0.49


$ 0.66


$ 0.56

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.46


$ 0.42


$ 0.48


$ 0.65


$ 0.55

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1)

$ 0.55


$ 0.57


$ 0.59


$ 0.66


$ 0.56

Average Balances:










Loans receivable

$ 5,817,905


$ 5,740,927


$ 5,412,943


$ 4,770,300


$ 4,762,648

Total investment securities

1,624,212


1,651,418


1,502,005


1,301,526


1,329,616

Total interest earning assets

7,563,469


7,517,314


7,087,671


6,223,303


6,258,446

Total assets

8,480,610


8,437,320


7,935,002


6,954,110


7,006,140

Total interest bearing deposits

5,137,078


5,126,765


4,908,086


4,250,589


4,217,041

Total noninterest demand deposits

2,000,526


1,973,038


1,833,284


1,635,539


1,625,945

Stockholders' equity

1,107,162


1,112,178


1,049,044


911,454


892,280

Financial Ratios:










Return on average assets (2)

0.88 %


0.83 %


0.97 %


1.27 %


1.09 %

Adjusted return on average assets (1)(2)

1.07 %


1.12 %


1.18 %


1.29 %


1.11 %

Return on average common equity (2)

6.71


6.33


7.32


9.68


8.52

Return on average tangible common
equity (1)(2)

10.67


10.17


11.14


13.33


11.86

Adjusted return on average tangible
common equity (1)(2)

12.75


13.29


13.36


13.51


12.16

Efficiency ratio

71.6


76.5


72.6


62.5


63.3

Adjusted efficiency ratio (1)

62.2


63.9


63.3


61.5


61.9

Noninterest expense to average total
assets (2)

2.90


3.06


2.89


2.37


2.36

Adjusted noninterest expense to
average total assets(1)(2)

2.52


2.56


2.52


2.33


2.30

Net interest spread (2)

3.53


3.47


3.43


3.15


3.03

Net interest margin (2)

4.05


3.99


3.96


3.72


3.64



(1)

Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Annualized.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of or for the Quarter Ended


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025


September 30,
2025

Select Balance Sheet:










Total assets

$ 8,517,934


$ 8,430,566


$ 8,498,404


$ 6,967,350


$ 7,011,879

Loans receivable

5,881,201


5,747,741


5,722,238


4,783,266


4,769,160

Total investment securities

1,601,459


1,633,276


1,669,411


1,281,629


1,312,857

Total deposits

7,186,934


7,038,706


7,248,537


5,920,199


5,857,464

Noninterest demand deposits

1,967,073


1,972,702


2,066,383


1,597,650


1,617,909

Stockholders' equity

1,083,821


1,109,692


1,115,691


921,504


904,064

Financial Measures:










Book value per share

$ 26.71


$ 27.13


$ 27.05


$ 27.13


$ 26.62

Tangible book value per share (1)

18.74


19.15


19.07


19.98


19.46

Stockholders' equity to total assets

12.7 %


13.2 %


13.1 %


13.2 %


12.9 %

Tangible common equity to tangible
assets (1)

9.3


9.7


9.6


10.1


9.8

Loans to deposits ratio

81.8


81.7


78.9


80.8


81.4

Regulatory Capital Ratios:(2)










Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

11.9 %


12.1 %


12.2 %


12.7 %


12.4 %

Leverage ratio

10.3


10.4


10.3


10.8


10.5

Tier 1 capital ratio

12.2


12.5


12.5


13.1


12.8

Total capital ratio

13.1


13.4


13.5


14.1


13.8

Credit Quality Metrics:










ACL on loans to:










Loans receivable

1.04 %


1.03 %


1.06 %


1.10 %


1.13 %

Nonaccrual loans

191.2


383.4


404.8


250.7


306.5

Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable

0.55


0.27


0.26


0.44


0.37

Nonperforming loans to loans receivable

0.56


0.27


0.26


0.44


0.44

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.39


0.19


0.19


0.30


0.30

Net charge-offs on loans to average loans
receivable (3)

0.03


0.02


0.04


0.04


0.01

Criticized Loans by Credit Quality Rating:

Special mention

$ 138,023


$ 125,108


$ 103,699


$ 71,122


$ 100,160

Substandard

108,473


105,444


121,331


116,823


94,377

Other Metrics:










Number of branches

64


66


65


50


50

Deposits per branch

$ 112,296


$ 106,647


$ 111,516


$ 118,404


$ 117,149

Average number of full-time equivalent
employees

978


976


905


742


749

Average assets per full-time
equivalent employee

8,671


8,645


8,768


9,372


9,354



(1)

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.

(2)

Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

(3)

Annualized.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

This earnings release contains certain financial measures not presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in addition to financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's capital, performance and asset quality reflected in the current quarter and comparable period results and to facilitate comparison of its performance with the performance of its peers. These non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP financial measures are presented below.

The Company believes that presenting the adjusted diluted earnings per share provides useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers.


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025


September 30,
2025

Diluted Earnings per Share and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share:

Net income (GAAP)

$ 18,720


$ 17,546


$ 18,947


$ 22,237


$ 19,169

Exclude loss on sale of
investment securities, net

-


217


-


-


-

Exclude merger-related costs

5,185


7,493


5,178


385


635

Exclude tax effect of adjustment

(1,089)


(1,619)


(1,087)


(81)


(133)

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 22,816


$ 23,637


$ 23,038


$ 22,541


$ 19,671











Average number of diluted shares
outstanding

41,213,105


41,541,763


39,104,569


34,405,793


34,413,386











Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$ 0.46


$ 0.42


$ 0.48


$ 0.65


$ 0.55

Adjusted diluted earnings per share
(non-GAAP)

$ 0.55


$ 0.57


$ 0.59


$ 0.66


$ 0.56

The Company believes that presenting an adjusted return on average assets ratio provides useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers.


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025


September 30,
2025

Adjusted Return on Average Assets ("ROAA"):

Net income (GAAP)

$ 18,720


$ 17,546


$ 18,947


$ 22,237


$ 19,169

Exclude (gain) loss on sale of
investment securities, net

-


217


-


-


-

Exclude merger-related costs

5,185


7,493


5,178


385


635

Exclude tax effect of adjustments

(1,089)


(1,619)


(1,087)


(81)


(133)

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 22,816


$ 23,637


$ 23,038


$ 22,541


$ 19,671











Average ("Avg") total assets

$ 8,480,610


$ 8,437,320


$ 7,935,002


$ 6,954,110


$ 7,006,140











ROAA, annualized (GAAP)

0.88 %


0.83 %


0.97 %


1.27 %


1.09 %

Adjusted ROAA, annualized
(non-GAAP)

1.07 %


1.12 %


1.18 %


1.29 %


1.11 %

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The Company considers the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share to be useful measurements of the adequacy of the Company's capital levels.


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025


September 30,
2025

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share:

Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 1,083,821


$ 1,109,692


$ 1,115,691


$ 921,504


$ 904,064

Exclude intangible assets

(323,357)


(326,298)


(329,255)


(242,918)


(243,203)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$ 760,464


$ 783,394


$ 786,436


$ 678,586


$ 660,861











Total assets (GAAP)

$ 8,517,934


$ 8,430,566


$ 8,498,404


$ 6,967,350


$ 7,011,879

Exclude intangible assets

(323,357)


(326,298)


(329,255)


(242,918)


(243,203)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$ 8,194,577


$ 8,104,268


$ 8,169,149


$ 6,724,432


$ 6,768,676











Stockholders' equity to total assets
(GAAP)

12.7 %


13.2 %


13.1 %


13.2 %


12.9 %

Tangible common equity to tangible
assets (non-GAAP)

9.3 %


9.7 %


9.6 %


10.1 %


9.8 %











Shares outstanding

40,576,875


40,906,122


41,249,873


33,963,500


33,956,738











Book value per share (GAAP)

$ 26.71


$ 27.13


$ 27.05


$ 27.13


$ 26.62

Tangible book value per share
(non-GAAP)

$ 18.74


$ 19.15


$ 19.07


$ 19.98


$ 19.46

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The Company considers the return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement of the Company's ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the Company's ongoing business operations can be evaluated. The Company believes that presenting an adjusted return on tangible common equity ratio provides useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers.


Quarter Ended


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025


September 30,
2025

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, annualized:

Net income (GAAP)

$ 18,720


$ 17,546


$ 18,947


$ 22,237


$ 19,169

Add amortization of intangible
assets

2,941


2,957


2,058


285


284

Exclude tax effect of adjustment

(618)


(621)


(432)


(60)


(60)

Tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$ 21,043


$ 19,882


$ 20,573


$ 22,462


$ 19,393











Tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$ 21,043


$ 19,882


$ 20,573


$ 22,462


$ 19,393

Exclude loss on sale of
investment securities, net

-


217


-


-


-

Exclude merger-related costs

5,185


7,493


5,178


385


635

Exclude tax effect of adjustment

(1,089)


(1,619)


(1,087)


(81)


(133)

Adjusted tangible net income
(non-GAAP)

$ 25,139


$ 25,973


$ 24,664


$ 22,766


$ 19,895











Average stockholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 1,107,162


$ 1,112,178


$ 1,049,044


$ 911,454


$ 892,280

Exclude average intangible assets

(325,085)


(328,166)


(300,391)


(243,069)


(243,350)

Average tangible common
stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$ 782,077


$ 784,012


$ 748,653


$ 668,385


$ 648,930











Return on average common equity,
annualized (GAAP)

6.71 %


6.33 %


7.32 %


9.68 %


8.52 %

Return on average tangible common
equity, annualized (non-GAAP)

10.67 %


10.17 %


11.14 %


13.33 %


11.86 %

Adjusted return on average tangible
common equity, annualized
(non-GAAP)

12.75 %


13.29 %


13.36 %


13.51 %


12.16 %

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The Company believes that presenting an adjusted efficiency ratio and adjusted noninterest expense to average assets ratio provides useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers.


Quarter Ended


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025


September 30,
2025

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets Ratio:

Total noninterest expense (GAAP)

$ 61,958


$ 64,324


$ 56,551


$ 41,483


$ 41,615

Exclude merger-related costs

5,185


7,493


5,178


385


635

Exclude amortization of intangible
assets

2,941


2,957


2,058


285


284

Adjusted noninterest expense
(non-GAAP)

$ 53,832


$ 53,874


$ 49,315


$ 40,813


$ 40,696











Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 77,259


$ 74,816


$ 69,219


$ 58,361


$ 57,371











Total noninterest income (GAAP)

$ 9,253


$ 9,311


$ 8,699


$ 7,987


$ 8,325

Exclude loss on sale of
investment securities, net

-


217


-


-


-

Adjusted total noninterest income
(non-GAAP)

$ 9,253


$ 9,528


$ 8,699


$ 7,987


$ 8,325











Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

71.6 %


76.5 %


72.6 %


62.5 %


63.3 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

62.2 %


63.9 %


63.3 %


61.5 %


61.9 %











Average Total assets

$ 8,480,610


$ 8,437,320


$ 7,935,002


$ 6,954,110


$ 7,006,140











Noninterest expense to average
assets (GAAP) (1)

2.90 %


3.06 %


2.89 %


2.37 %


2.36 %

Adjusted noninterest expense to
average assets (non-GAAP) (1)

2.52 %


2.56 %


2.52 %


2.33 %


2.30 %



(1)

Annualized.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The Company believes presenting loan yield and net interest margin excluding the effect of discount accretion on purchased loans is useful in assessing the impact of acquisition accounting on loan yield as the effect of loan discount accretion is expected to decrease as the acquired loans mature or roll off our balance sheet.


Three Months Ended


September 30,
2026


June 30,
2026


September 30,
2025


(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Loan yield, excluding incremental accretion on purchased loans, annualized:

Interest and fees on loans (GAAP)

$ 84,470


$ 81,935


$ 66,422

Exclude incremental accretion on purchased loans

1,456


1,772


123

Adjusted interest and fees on loans (non-GAAP)

$ 83,014


$ 80,163


$ 66,299







Average loans receivable, net (GAAP)

$ 5,817,905


$ 5,740,927


$ 4,762,648







Loan yield, annualized (GAAP)

5.76 %


5.72 %


5.53 %

Loan yield, excluding incremental accretion on purchased loans,
annualized (non-GAAP)

5.66 %


5.60 %


5.52 %







Net Interest Margin, excluding incremental accretion on purchased loans, annualized:

Net interest income before provision (GAAP)

$ 77,259


$ 74,816


$ 57,371

Exclude incremental accretion on purchased loans

1,456


1,772


123

Adjusted net interest income before provision (non-GAAP)

$ 75,803


$ 73,044


$ 57,248







Average Interest earning assets (GAAP)

$ 7,563,469


$ 7,517,314


$ 6,258,446







Net interest margin (GAAP)

4.05 %


3.99 %


3.64 %

Net interest margin, excluding incremental accretion on purchased loans
(non-GAAP)

3.98 %


3.90 %


3.63 %

SOURCE Heritage Financial Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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