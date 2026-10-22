New Philips Norelco OneBlade research finds 80% of male gamers take appearance inspiration from gaming characters, revealing how digital creativity is influencing style, confidence and self-expression IRL

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) From character creation and custom skins to real-world cosplay fashion and streaming culture, gaming has its own visual language, and its influence on personal style extends beyond the screen. For many male gamers, the characters they play are another source of inspiration for how they show up IRL.

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New research from Philips Norelco OneBlade finds that 80% of U.S. male gamers ages 18-45 have taken inspiration from gaming avatars or characters for their real-life appearance. The findings point to a larger cultural shift in how digital creativity intersects with identity, confidence and the everyday choices men make about their look.

"One of the things that makes gaming special is the freedom to explore different sides of yourself. You can be creative, take chances and try things you might never have considered before," said Serkan Otles, Philips North America Regional Business Unit Leader, Grooming. "That same freedom shouldn't stop when the game ends. With OneBlade, we want to make it easier for men to explore their style, express who they are and feel confident changing things up whenever they want."

The IRL character is the main character

From character creation to custom skins, gaming gives players the freedom to experiment with different looks and express their personal style. And while 51% of male gamers wish they looked more like their gaming avatar IRL, the real-world version of themselves remains their priority.

75% say their in-person self is the most authentic reflection of who they are

78% would choose a permanent improvement to their real-life appearance over their dream in-game item.

That same sense of personal ownership also applies to grooming and style

85% have intentionally changed their physical appearance

93% believe putting more effort into grooming would improve their confidence.

Your squad might have something to say about your style, too

Gaming friendships often extend well beyond a single session. The people players meet online can become trusted voices in everyday life, including conversations about personal appearance, and survey results show this as well:

71% say they have at least one close friend they first met through online gaming

63% feel comfortable asking gaming friends for grooming tips or advice

And 62% say gaming has increased their personal confidence.

Together, the findings show how connection, trust and confidence intersect in gaming communities and can have real-life impact on the players themselves.

The next style upgrade shouldn't require a tutorial

In-game customization can offer seemingly endless options, whereas IRL grooming comes with more practical considerations.

Two-thirds (67%) of male gamers say most grooming products feel made for influencers rather than everyday guys

75% report at least one barrier to putting more effort into their appearance. 30% say grooming is too expensive 27% do not prioritize it 24% do not have enough time 21% do not know where to start



Survey results demonstrate a continual need for no-nonsense, approachable tools that make it easier to experiment without turning grooming into a complicated project.

OneBlade: Make the look your own

Philips Norelco OneBlade gives men one simple tool to create endless styles. OneBlade can trim, edge and shave any length of hair, allowing men to easily create whatever look they want. Its 360° Blade head flexes in all directions to follow facial contours, while a fast-moving cutter operates 12,000 times per minute and is efficient even on longer hair. Its stainless-steel blade lasts up to four months.*

Whether the inspiration comes from a favorite character, a look spotted in-game or a style they want to try for themselves, OneBlade helps make experimentation and feeling good about looking good part of an everyday uncomplicated routine.

Ultimately, the connection between gaming and personal style comes down to something familiar to every player: the freedom to experiment, express themselves and make their look entirely their own.

About the research

The Philips Norelco OneBlade gaming survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 U.S. male gamers ages 18-45. Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation. For this study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result varies by no more than plus or minus 3.1 percentage points from the result that would be obtained from the population represented by the sample.

*Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of approximately EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 64,300 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

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