Deltek Wins 2026 TSIA STAR Award for Future-Ready Workforce, Recognizing Its Investment in People and Customer Enablement for the AI Era

Deltek transformed its customer enablement team into a strategic knowledge organization, to continue providing best-in-class customer service and support

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the intelligent platform for project-based businesses, today announced it has won a 2026 STAR Award from the Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA) in the Future-Ready Workforce category. This recognition reflects the company's continued investment in the people, processes and AI-powered tools that help its teams provide customers with more accurate guidance, more effective support, and a better overall experience.

TSIA is a leading research and advisory firm for technology service organizations, and the STAR Awards honor technology companies providing innovation and excellence in customer-facing services. This honor recognizes Deltek Customer Enablement for successfully transforming its traditional learning and documentation function into a strategic knowledge organization, an investment designed to give employees the skills, technology, and trusted information they need to serve customers more effectively.

Customers increasingly rely on AI assistants, search, communities, product interfaces, and learning platforms for guidance, but it can be unclear which channel has the most accurate information. By analyzing customer search behavior, support use-case trends, content usage patterns, and testing AI-generated responses, Deltek identified where customers had the most difficulty finding accurate guidance. It then redesigned Customer Enablement roles, skills, workflows, and technology around a model where human expertise and AI work together as one system. This mirrors the company's product approach: AI is grounded in authoritative data and governed workflows, and people remain accountable for judgment, context, and oversight.

By investing in both employee expertise and the tools used to create and deliver customer guidance, Deltek ensures customers receive:

Trustworthy answers, wherever they ask: Whether through in-product AI experiences, search, or external AI platforms, customers receive consistent, authoritative guidance. At Deltek, accuracy is a release requirement, not just a performance metric. AI-generated responses undergo rigorous testing, validation, and refinement.





Whether through in-product AI experiences, search, or external AI platforms, customers receive consistent, authoritative guidance. At Deltek, accuracy is a release requirement, not just a performance metric. AI-generated responses undergo rigorous testing, validation, and refinement. Guidance tailored to specific tasks, workflows, and products: Content is written based on tasks customers need to complete, tagged by product and version. This makes it easier for customers to find and apply instructions relevant to their goals.





Content is written based on tasks customers need to complete, tagged by product and version. This makes it easier for customers to find and apply instructions relevant to their goals. Information that stays current and accurate: Deltek reinvested productivity gains from AI into validating AI-generated answers and continuously improving the accuracy of relevant knowledge assets.

"We know that AI is only as trustworthy as the knowledge behind it and, in high-stakes industries, the wrong answer carries real-world consequences," said Margo Martin, EVP and Chief Customer Officer, Deltek. "We're proud to invest in our team to make authoritative, governed knowledge the foundation for every AI experience we deliver, because intelligence without authority increases risk. This award reflects the team's great work and our commitment to continually evolving the Deltek customer experience, so customers can move faster with confidence as they complete critical work."

Behind these improvements, every member of the Customer Enablement team shifted to the new operating model. Deltek instructional designers and technical writers expanded their skills as knowledge engineers and AI governance practitioners, supported by the AI Center of Innovation at Deltek. The investment in creating a new operating model ensures that every AI initiative begins with a clearly defined customer or business problem, stays grounded in Deltek's mission to deliver trustworthy guidance, and empowers team members with the right tools and expertise to continuously innovate, experiment, and deliver meaningful value to customers.

About Deltek

Deltek is the intelligent platform that powers the project lifecycle - from ERP and accounting to project bidding, planning, delivery, and analysis. Trusted by 30,000 organizations across government contracting, aerospace and defense, architecture and engineering, construction, and consulting, Deltek delivers the speed, clarity, and control needed when the stakes are high.

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