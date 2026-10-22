

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The FTSE 100 benchmark of the London Stock Exchange declined on Thursday amidst negative sentiment generated by disappointing earnings updates. Sentiment towards mining stocks was impacted by the decline in prices of metals. The geopolitical situation in the Middle East and the spike in crude oil prices also swayed market sentiment.



The FTSE 100 which had closed at 10,752.88 on Wednesday traded between 10,752.55 and 10,669.39 on Thursday.



The index is currently trading at 10,724.58, losing 0.26 percent from the previous close. The index has rallied more than 12 percent over the course of the past year. In the 100-scrip index, only 36 scrips are currently trading in the overnight green zone.



London Stock Exchange Group surged more than 6 percent. Rentokil Initial followed with gains of 5.9 percent. Ithaca Energy as well as BT Group added more than 2 percent. Fresnillo led losses with a decline of 4.8 percent. Anglo American as well as Antofagasta followed with losses of more than 4 percent.



The six-currency Dollar Index edged up 0.02 percent to trade at 101.80. The GBP/USD pair has slipped 0.16 percent to 1.3371. The sterling ranged between $1.3419 and $1.3362 in the day's trade. The EUR/GBP pair has slipped 0.10 percent to 0.8379. The GBP/JPY pair is currently trading 0.74 percent lower at 210.18.



Aligning with the global trend of softening in bond yields, yields on ten-year bonds in the U.K. have eased 0.39 percent to trade at 5.3631 percent. The yields ranged between 5.4012 percent and 5.3426 percent over the course of the day. Yields had closed at 5.3843 percent a day earlier.



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