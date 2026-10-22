Interactive Strength Inc.: TRNR Shares Q3 Commercial Update Across Its Premium Portfolio

Highlights Include New and Repeat Operator Installations, Independent Third-Party Product Selections, EGYM Integration, New Training Partner, and New Coaching and Member Content

Company Underscores Significant Opportunity to Grow Its Portfolio, Given Attractive M&A pipeline

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) ("TRNR" or the "Company"), owner of the Wattbike, Ergatta, CLMBR and FORME connected fitness brands and pending acquirer of STEPR, today shared Q3, plus October, highlights of commercial activity within its premium portfolio. This progress is often announced by partners and independent publications, or at the brand or customer level, and demonstrates how active and productive TRNR's portfolio companies have been in recent months.

Trent Ward, CEO of TRNR, stated: "Earlier this week we said that we expect to report record quarterly revenue of $8.0 million for the third quarter on November 16. The highlights we are sharing today reflect the commercial work behind that expectation, much of which is announced in the markets and across the channels where our brands operate. When consolidated, this activity is significant in both its frequency and diversity - and we wanted to communicate this directly to our shareholders. We are pleased with this commercial progress, and look forward to reporting our results in a few weeks."

Mr. Ward continued that, "Our M&A pipeline continues to grow significantly and we are consistently identifying attractive opportunities to expand on what we've built to date. We believe that the increased acquisition activity improves expected returns, as we are able to optimize for the most attractive deals, and given our larger portfolio, we are able to identify more significant synergies for any new potential acquisition."

Ergatta highlights

iFIT launched the iFIT & Ergatta Fall Cup, a three-stage virtual racing competition for iFIT Pro members on connected NordicTrack and ProForm treadmills, bikes and rowers (announced September 24, 2026; first stage began October 12, 2026). The Fall Cup runs in weekly stages from October 12 to November 2, 2026, with a make-up week to November 9, and results are segmented by gender, age group and modality. It follows the first iFIT & Ergatta Spring Cup, which iFIT said brought thousands of members into a month of virtual racing across treadmill, bike and rower. Ergatta licenses its games to iFIT under a content partnership that TRNR announced in June 2026 had been extended to mid-2028. The competition was announced by iFIT.

Fortune named the Ergatta Luxe its best water-powered rowing machine in its 2026 rowing machine guide (published July 8, 2026, updated September 8, 2026).

Ergatta released a rower software update standardizing in-game metrics across all experiences , adding mid-workout sound control without loss of Rankings eligibility, and redesigning the pause screen (August 27, 2026).

Ergatta added six new scenic rows filmed in the Canadian Rockies and five new coached classes to its member library (September 15, 2026).

Ergatta released two new Push Programs, Endeavor: Proving Grounds and Classes: Cadence Control (October 14, 2026). Proving Grounds is a 10-battle, 21-day path through Endeavor, Ergatta's newest game, that takes members from beginner encounters to intermediate opponents. Cadence Control is an eight-class, 10-day program in which Ergatta instructors teach members to control their stroke rate. Both programs are available on Ergatta rowers.

Wattbike highlights

Third Space refreshed its City cycling studio with ten Wattbike Air-Pro bikes and one AtomX (September 2, 2026). Third Space is a premium London operator and an existing Wattbike customer. The installation was announced by Wattbike, with comments from Third Space's fitness director and master trainer and from Wattbike CEO Stephen Loftus.

Nuffield Health expanded its Wattbike partnership with nine Air-Pro bikes across two Glasgow clubs (August 3, 2026). Five bikes were installed at Nuffield Health Glasgow Central and four at Glasgow Giffnock, each offering Wattbike's six-minute Healthspan Check. Wattbike described the order as an expansion of an existing relationship.

Stanford Hall, the UK's Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre, installed ten Wattbike Air-Pro bikes across three gyms (case study published October 1, 2026). The bikes are used for off-feet conditioning in the rehabilitation of injured service personnel and for general conditioning. The installation, made in 2026, was described in a case study published by Wattbike.

Pure Padel installed four Wattbikes in a dedicated warm-up zone at its Nottingham club (September 21, 2026). The bikes give players a low-impact way to warm up before play. Wattbike said further bikes are set to be rolled out across Pure Padel sites nationwide. The installation was described in a case study published by Wattbike.

EGYM integrated Wattbike VO2 Max testing into its member platform (July 21, 2026). Wattbike bikes now feed VO2 Max, calorie and distance data into EGYM's ecosystem, where they contribute to a member's Cardio BioAge score. The integration was announced jointly by EGYM and Wattbike and covered by Athletech News, Health Club Management and Leisure Opportunities.

Sportive Breaks named Wattbike its Official Indoor Training Partner (August 19, 2026). The cycling travel operator will offer its customers Wattbike training content and product benefits ahead of events including the 2027 Etape du Tour and Mallorca 312. The partnership was announced by Sportive Breaks.

Wattbike added a Wattbike Coaches section to its Wattbike Hub app for coaches in elite sport (October 8, 2026). The section keeps all of a coach's athlete data in one place and lets coaches review each athlete's past sessions and compare metrics such as peak power, sprint fatigue and rate of force development. Wattbike described the feature in a post following its attendance at SEMS 2026, a conference for clinicians, researchers and practitioners in sport and exercise medicine, in which it also noted that its bikes are used by all 20 Premier League clubs.

Cycling Weekly named the Wattbike Atom its best indoor smart bike overall and the Wattbike Proton its best for multiple users (group test updated September 1, 2026); in a separate guide, it named the Wattbike Air its best air resistance exercise bike (updated September 29, 2026).

Men's Fitness named the Wattbike Air-Pro best for performance conditioning and the Wattbike Atom its best indoor bike for experienced riders (best exercise bikes guide updated September 30, 2026).

Everlast Gyms cited Wattbike performance data in a Ride High Magazine feature on Hyrox training (September 9, 2026), and now has Wattbike in ten of its gyms with plans to expand (October 1, 2026). Everlast's Dan Summerson described Wattbike as the source of the objective VO2 max and peak power data the operator uses to target training at its Hyrox Performance Centre, which opened with Wattbike equipment in October 2025. In a Wattbike case study published October 1, 2026, Everlast said the Wattbike Healthspan Check anchors Move, its program for new members' first 30 to 90 days. Head of Fitness Martin Oakey said: "I wanted a great piece of kit which can tell me VO2 max and peak power metrics and then deliver those metrics back to me in an easy-to-understand way."

The University of Nottingham's David Ross Sports Village said Wattbike helps it sell memberships (case study published September 21, 2026). The university has used Wattbike since the facility opened in 2016 and expanded its fleet in a 2024 refurbishment. "We have sold memberships due to having Wattbikes," said James Nee, Assistant Health and Fitness Manager. The case study was published by Wattbike.

TRNR intends to provide summaries of this kind periodically between quarterly reports, drawing on activity announced by its brands, their customers and partners, and independent publications. TRNR will report its third quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on November 16, 2026.

For more commentary, information and details of TRNR's strategy, as well as to sign up for direct updates, see the Company's investor website, latest FAQs and required filings with the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).

TRNR Investor Contact:

ir@interactivestrength.com

About Interactive Strength Inc.:

Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) is an operationally focused acquirer that has established a leading portfolio of premium fitness brands - Wattbike, Ergatta, CLMBR and FORME - that combine advanced hardware, smart technology, and immersive content to deliver exceptional training experiences for both commercial and home use.

Wattbike offers a range of high-performance indoor bikes that set the global standard in cycling. Known for unmatched accuracy, realistic ride feel, and advanced performance tracking, Wattbike is trusted by elite athletes, national teams, and fitness enthusiasts around the world.

Ergatta is a connected fitness company recognized as a pioneer in game-based rowing. Its connected rowing equipment combines competitive, game-based workouts with a premium hardware experience, generating industry-leading engagement and retention metrics.

CLMBR redefines the next-generation vertical climbing experience through its patented open-frame design and immersive touchscreen, delivering a high-intensity, low-impact workout that's both efficient and effective.

FORME delivers strength, mobility, and recovery training through immersive content, performance-grade hardware, and expert coaching. Its wall-mounted systems include the Studio, a smart fitness mirror for guided programming and live 1:1 personal training, and the Lift, which adds smart resistance cable training - ideal for high-performance environments and sport-specific development.

From elite performance to everyday wellness, the Company's ecosystem of performance-focused solutions delivers data-driven outcomes for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and commercial operators.

Channels for Disclosure of Information

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, we announce material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), press releases, company blog posts, public conference calls, and webcasts, as well as via our investor relations website. Any updates to the list of disclosure channels through which we may announce information will be posted on the investor relations page on our website. The inclusion of our website address or the address of any third-party sites in this press release are intended as inactive textual references only.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release includes certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and reflect management's assumptions, views, plans, objectives and projections about the future. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe", "project", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "strategy", "future", "opportunity", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "would", "will be", "will continue", "will likely result" or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's expectation, announced on October 20, 2026, that it will report record third quarter 2026 revenue of $8.0 million, which this press release does not update, and the timing of the Company's third quarter 2026 results; the expected benefits of the commercial partnerships, integrations, installations and product releases described above, including the planned rollout of Wattbikes to additional Pure Padel and Everlast Gyms sites; the Company's intention to provide periodic summaries of portfolio activity; the expected integration and performance of the Company's portfolio brands, including Wattbike, Ergatta, CLMBR and FORME; the expected closing of the acquisition of STEPR, Inc. and the timing of that closing; and the Company's previously issued 2026 outlook, which this press release does not update. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Company. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the possibility that final third quarter 2026 financial results may differ materially from the Company's stated expectations; demand for our products; competition, including technological advances made by and new products released by our competitors; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand for our products and adequately maintain our inventory; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and realize anticipated synergies; the financial performance of recently acquired businesses, including Ergatta and Wattbike, which may differ materially from expectations; the possibility that the acquisition of STEPR is not completed, is delayed, or does not perform as expected; our ability to satisfy the closing conditions of the STEPR transaction, including the preparation of required audited financial statements; substantial doubt regarding our ability to continue as a going concern as disclosed in our periodic reports; the material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting as disclosed in our periodic reports; our substantial indebtedness and the amounts scheduled to mature within the next twelve months; our ability to maintain compliance with the continued listing requirements of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, including the proposed market value of listed securities requirement and the outcome and timing of the SEC's review of that requirement; potential dilution to existing stockholders from the conversion or exchange of outstanding convertible securities; and our reliance on a limited number of suppliers and distributors. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. To the extent permitted under applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Interactive Strength Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/trnr-shares-q3-commercial-update-across-its-premium-portfolio-1239962