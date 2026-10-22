Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI Regains Compliance with Two Nasdaq Listing Requirements with Move to the Nasdaq Capital Market and Focuses on Execution

Company stock continues to trade as "ARAI" without interruption

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), a physical AI and autonomous logistics infrastructure company enabling drones, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), autonomous vehicles (AVs) and human couriers to securely exchange goods, today announced that Nasdaq has approved the transfer of its common stock listing from The Nasdaq Global Market to The Nasdaq Capital Market, effective 10/23/2026. The Company's common stock will continue to trade under the symbol "ARAI" without interruption.

The transfer allows the Company to regain compliance with two continued listing requirements: the minimum market value of listed securities requirement; and the minimum market value of publicly held shares requirement. The Company continues to work toward regaining compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, for which it has until 11/30/2026 to demonstrate compliance and will provide updates as appropriate.

"I am excited to report that we are well on our way to regaining compliance on the Nasdaq! Our move to the Nasdaq Capital Market is appropriate for Arrive AI's current status and, importantly, does not impact our shareholders," said Dan O'Toole, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Arrive AI. "Our focus is execution: getting Arrive Points into the field, growing our partnerships and delivering for customers."

Recent momentum

Since early October, Arrive AI has announced a series of steps across its product, its collaborations, and new markets:

AP3 Plus (October 7): Arrive AI introduced the AP3 Plus, the latest version of its Arrive Point secure delivery endpoint. The AP3 Plus is now available for shipping. It adds edge computing and on-board vision, so the unit can detect packages and track them through the chain of custody, with data kept on the unit and cloud options based on customer needs.

Investor Showcase (October 7): The Company recapped its September 23 Investor Showcase at its Fishers, Indiana headquarters. Attendees joined in person and online to see robots hand off packages to Arrive Points, visit interactive demonstration stations, and see Arrive OS and the simulation and design tools behind it.

Drone delivery (October 9): Arrive AI announced that it is working with Modovolo to develop automated package delivery, bringing together Modovolo's modular Lift drone platform and Arrive AI's intelligent delivery stations.

Defense (October 12): Arrive AI announced a new Defense Division, to be led by Chief Strategy Officer Neerav Shah, focused on military, defense and national security markets.

Golf and hospitality (October 13): Arrive AI and Rivo announced that they are integrating Arrive Points into Rivo's autonomous solutions platform, beginning with a proof-of-concept program for secure autonomous delivery at golf properties.

Research (October 20): Arrive AI and Purdue University announced that they have begun discussions to explore testing Arrive Point technology with a range of robot platforms on Purdue's campus.

Details on each announcement are available at investors.arriveai.com.

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is building the infrastructure for autonomous logistics through a network of intelligent delivery endpoints that enable secure, asynchronous exchange of goods. The company's platform supports drones, ground robotics, and human couriers, solving the "last inch of the last-mile" challenge across logistics, healthcare, and enterprise delivery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this release or related events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and expected business and financial performance and often include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic," or "may," and similar expressions. These statements are based on information available as of the date of this release and reflect management's current views and assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may be beyond the company's control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement and other filings, including risk factors, available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov . Arrive AI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Tasha Jones, Marketing Communications Manager, Arrive AI, media@arriveai.com

Investor Contact

Alliance Advisors IR, ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

SOURCE: Arrive AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-regains-compliance-with-two-nasdaq-listing-requirements-1239802