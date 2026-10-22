

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NVR Inc. (NVR) announced a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $248.61 million, or $89.45 per share. This compares with $342.69 million, or $112.33 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 8.2% to $2.349 billion from $2.560 billion last year.



NVR Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $248.61 Mln. vs. $342.69 Mln. last year. -EPS: $89.45 vs. $112.33 last year. -Revenue: $2.349 Bln vs. $2.560 Bln last year.



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