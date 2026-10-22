Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Explores a Bold Domestic Supply Vision for the Next Era of American Energy

Prospective lithium sites near the Canadian border could create a complementary U.S. sourcing pathway

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) (the "Company") today highlighted its preliminary interest in potential lithium-bearing properties in northern New York State, on the U.S. side of the Canadian border.

Two Geographic Pathways, One Long-Term Vision

ELEKTROS is considering potential lithium opportunities in northern New York while continuing to assess commercial and logistics options for lithium-bearing material associated with Sierra Leone. The possible U.S. effort remains exploratory and does not supersede existing initiatives.

Why a U.S. Source Could Change the Equation

A viable domestic mine and processing chain might shorten some supply routes, reduce ocean shipping exposure and limit the effect of tariffs on certain imported materials. Such benefits would require substantial verification and depend on project economics, available refineries and applicable trade rules; domestic extraction does not guarantee a lower delivered cost.

Government Attention to Critical Minerals

The U.S. government has prioritized selected domestic critical-mineral and battery supply chains, including through project funding programs. Military demand may be relevant to qualifying producers, but ELEKTROS has no announced defense supply contract, government grant or eligibility determination for a New York project.

Execution Is the Differentiator

Any advancement would require suitable geology, mineral rights, permits, financing, reliable infrastructure and credible customers. The Company intends to assess these factors before representing any prospective site as a commercial asset.

Broader ELEKTROS Initiatives

The Company continues evaluating Sierra Leone lithium logistics and possible U.S. refinery introductions, following preliminary discussions with a U.S. EV-charging infrastructure developer. It is also exploring ELEKTROS-branded fast-charging locations and commercialization opportunities involving its Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles, U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. No charging partnership, refinery acceptance, patent sale or licensing agreement is announced here.

Independent Industry Context

Reuters reported in August 2026 on U.S. efforts to strengthen defense-related critical-mineral supply chains. Bloomberg reported in April 2026 on U.S. Geological Survey findings concerning lithium potential in portions of the Appalachian region. Those reports provide broad industry context only: they do not validate a lithium deposit at any ELEKTROS prospect in New York or imply an endorsement of the Company.

Chief Executive Officer Perspective

"Our goal is to pursue every credible avenue to build ELEKTROS into a substantial enterprise for our shareholders," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer. "The prospect of American-sourced lithium is exciting because it could strengthen our flexibility and complement our international efforts. We will pursue opportunities relentlessly, but responsibly-guided by independent evidence, sound economics and measurable execution."

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC ticker symbol: ELEK) pursuing opportunities in hard-rock lithium, electric-vehicle charging infrastructure and U.S.-patented charging technology. Its potential northern New York lithium strategy is at an exploratory stage.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Notice

This release contains forward-looking statements concerning possible New York lithium sites, exploration, acquisitions, mineralization, development, production, freight or tariff savings, government programs, defense-related demand, Sierra Leone operations, processing arrangements, EV charging projects and patent commercialization. These statements describe intentions and possibilities, not achieved milestones. ELEKTROS has not established a New York mineral resource or reserve, acquired mineral rights there, confirmed commercial lithium grades, obtained mining permits, secured government funding or military contracts, or demonstrated economic viability. Outcomes depend on geology, property access, environmental reviews, permitting, community considerations, financing, infrastructure, processing capacity, market prices, trade law and third-party decisions. Actual results may differ materially; projects may never proceed. ELEKTROS undertakes no duty to update these statements except as required by law.

Industry Reporting References

Reuters, August 7, 2026: reporting on U.S. defense-related critical-mineral investments. Bloomberg, April 28, 2026: reporting on USGS research into Appalachian lithium potential. Readers should consult the original reporting; neither outlet has reported on or endorsed the ELEKTROS New York initiative.

Company Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly traded | OTC ticker symbol: ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003 | Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-explores-a-bold-domestic-supply-vision-for-the-next-era-of-american-energy-1239954