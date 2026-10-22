

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American Express Co. (AXP) and Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB), on Thursday announced that they have formed an exclusive partnership to offer more than 1 million Airbnb properties worldwide through Amex Travel, expanding booking options and rewards for eligible U.S. cardholders.



Under the arrangement, eligible cardholders can book prepaid Airbnb stays through Amex Travel's website or app and earn Membership Rewards points.



The partnership also extends American Express' annual $600 Lodging Credit to qualifying prepaid Airbnb Luxe bookings of at least two nights, with up to $300 in statement credits available every six months for eligible U.S. Consumer and Business Platinum cardholders.



Platinum members can also access a new annual $250 Airbnb Experiences statement credit after making a qualifying prepaid Airbnb Luxe reservation through Amex Travel and purchasing eligible experiences directly from Airbnb.



Airbnb shares were trading 0.73 percent higher at $174.96 on the Nasdaq in premarket activity.



American Express shares were trading 0.34 percent higher at $324.73 on the NYSE in premarket activity.



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