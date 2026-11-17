

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - On Tuesday, Resy launched Resy Rewards, allowing eligible U.S. American Express (AXP) Card Members earn four additional points per dollar spent at participating Resy restaurants. The programme aims to reward diners while helping restaurants attract more customers.



Eligible U.S. American Express Card Members can join Resy Rewards by enrolling in their card, booking a participating restaurant through the Resy app and paying the bill with that card.



Members earn four additional Membership Rewards points per eligible dollar spent, on top of their existing card rewards. For example, eligible Consumer Gold Card Members can earn up to 8 points per dollar on qualifying dining purchases.



On NYSE, the shares are trading 0.92 percent down at $316.13.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News