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WKN: A3LWN2 | ISIN: NO0013183624 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
22.10.26 | 08:02
94,53 
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
SGL GROUP APS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SGL GROUP APS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
92,8598,0618:32
94,0997,3417:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2026 17:30 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SGL Group ApS: SGL Group ApS successfully placed new senior secured bonds in an amount of EUR 300,000,000

On 16 October 2026, SGL Group ApS (the "Company") announced that it considered an issuance of new senior secured bonds (the "Bond Issue" or the "New Bonds). The Company has today, following a bookbuilding process, successfully placed the New Bonds in an amount of EUR 300,000,000 (ISIN: NO0013773XXX). The New Bonds have a tenor of five years and a floating interest rate of 3 months EURIBOR plus 640 bps per annum and were placed at a price of 97.00% of par. Settlement of the Bond Issue is expected to be on or about 20 November 2026.

With reference to the press release issued on 16 October 2026, the proceeds from the Bond Issue will be used to (i) partly finance the Acquisition, (ii) paying Transaction Costs and (iii) financing general corporate purposes of the Group (including refinancing of existing Financial Indebtedness, investments and acquisitions) (each as defined in the term sheet).

Pareto Securities acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner, Jyske Bank A/S acted as Joint Nordic Bookrunner and Roschier Advokatbyrå acted as legal adviser in connection with the Bond Issue.

For further information about the Company, please contact:

Jacob Koch, Head of Group Treasury or Martin Olsen, Head of Group Finance
investor@scangl.com | (+45) 32 48 00 00

This information is information that SGL Group ApS is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17:30 CEST on 22 October 2026.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.