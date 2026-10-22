SHOWROOMPRIVE: REVENUE FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS AND FOR THE 3rd QUARTER OF THE 2026 FINANCIAL YEAR

Revenue returned to growth in Q3 2026 (+0.7%), the first time in 14 quarters, on a restated Group basis excluding The Bradery

Business continues to improve gradually: GMV decline limited to -3.3% in Q3, compared with -5.2% in the first half

Strong momentum in international business (+10.7% in Q3) and continued growth in Fashion (+6%)

Operational transformation continues in a consumer environment that remains constrained, with mixed performance across business segments

La Plaine Saint Denis, France, 22 October 2026, 6.00 pm CEST - Showroomprivé (SRP Group), a European group specialising in flash sales, has published its revenue for the first nine months of its 2026 financial year and its 3rd quarter ended 30 September 2026.

David Dayan, Chairman and CEO of Showroomprivé, said: "The third quarter of 2026 marks an encouraging milestone in Showroomprivé's recovery, with a return to revenue growth for the first time in over three years, on a Group basis restated to exclude The Bradery.

This development reflects the improvement in our commercial momentum, particularly in Fashion and internationally, as well as the initial effects of the transformation measures undertaken in recent months.

We remain, however, fully aware of the challenges faced in some of our long-standing business segments, notably Home and Beauty, where we have embarked on far-reaching transformations.

Our priority remains the same: to enhance the quality and appeal of our product ranges, improve customer experience, regain sustainable commercial momentum and accelerate the improvement of our operational efficiency.

We have restructured our organisation, strengthened our management teams and implemented structural changes to build a more agile, more efficient and more competitive Group.

Our ambition is to turn these initial signs of improvement into a sustainable recovery, for the benefit of our customers, our partner brands and all our shareholders."

BUSINESS [1]

Revenue details

(€ million) 9 months

2025 9 months

2026 Var 26/25 Q3

2025 Q3

2026 Var 26/25 as a % as a % Adjusted excluding The Bradery Excluding The Bradery Excluding The Bradery Adjusted excluding The Bradery Excluding The Bradery Excluding The Bradery Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) 555.5 529.3 -4.7% 168.3 162.9 -3.3% Internet revenue in France 248.4 225.9 -9.1% 72.6 72.2 -0.6% International Internet revenue 84.8 90.7 7.0% 26.4 29.3 10.7% Total internet revenue 333.2 316.6 -5.0% 99.0 101.5 2.4% Other revenue 8.7 4.2 -51.7% 3.0 1.2 -57.9% Net revenue 342.0 320.8 -6.2% 102.0 102.7 0.7%

Showroomprivé achieved a gross merchandise volume (GMV) of €529.3 million in the first nine months of its 2026 financial year, down by -4.7% compared with the corresponding period in 2025. Revenue was also down by -6.2% compared with the figure accumulated as at 30 September 2025.

Among event-based e-commerce platforms, Showroomprivé's market share[2] stood at 15.5% in the 3rd quarter of 2026, a level identical to that of Q3 2025, in an event sales market that continues to be driven by two trends: the growth of new low-cost platforms and second-hand retailers, as well as consumers who are forced to prioritise their spending.

In the 3rd quarter of 2026 alone, GMV amounted to €162.9 million, down by a modest -3.3 % compared with the 3rd quarter of 2025; revenue stood at €102.7 million, representing growth of +0.7 % - the first such increase in 14 quarters on a Group basis, excluding The Bradery.

During the first nine months of the 2026 financial year, Showroomprivé's business showed a gradual improvement in its commercial momentum, despite a consumer environment that remains challenging. Following a sluggish first half, the 3rd quarter marked a positive turnaround, with a return to revenue growth (+0.7 %) and a decline in GMV limited to just -3.3 %, compared with -5.2 % in the first half. This trend was driven in particular by the strong performance of the international business (+10.7% in Q3) and the rebound in the Fashion segment (+6%), whilst the Home and Beauty segments continued to weigh on overall performance. Over the first nine months, GMV thus stood at €529.3 million (-4.7 %) and net revenue at €320.8 million (-6.2 %), illustrating a trend of improvement that still needs to be consolidated.

Across its traditional business segments , the Group observed mixed trends in GMV during the 3rd quarter:

The Fashion division , with a +6% increase in GMV, showed a marked improvement compared with 2025, driven by the performance of Sports (+22%), Men's Ready-to-Wear (+22%) and Lingerie (+46%), which more than offset the decline in certain sectors such as Women's Ready-to-Wear (-32%) and Jewellery (-17%). The Group is continuing its efforts to strengthen its sales teams with more senior and experienced staff.

, with a +6% increase in GMV, showed a marked improvement compared with 2025, driven by the performance of Sports (+22%), Men's Ready-to-Wear (+22%) and Lingerie (+46%), which more than offset the decline in certain sectors such as Women's Ready-to-Wear (-32%) and Jewellery (-17%). The Group is continuing its efforts to strengthen its sales teams with more senior and experienced staff. The Home division has been severely affected, with a -22% decline: High-Tech (-71%), Household Appliances (-51%) and Home Decor (-21%) suffered the sharpest declines, continuing to be penalised by low-price platforms, the rise in refurbished goods and the decline in new-build housing. A fundamental review has been launched to redefine effective sales strategies and thoroughly reassess managerial structures and the quality of our product ranges.

has been severely affected, with a -22% decline: High-Tech (-71%), Household Appliances (-51%) and Home Decor (-21%) suffered the sharpest declines, continuing to be penalised by low-price platforms, the rise in refurbished goods and the decline in new-build housing. A fundamental review has been launched to redefine effective sales strategies and thoroughly reassess managerial structures and the quality of our product ranges. The Beauty division recorded a -47% decline, mainly driven by the slowdown in business at Beauté Privée; as with the Home division, a strategic overhaul of the business is underway, notably involving targeted recruitment at both management level and to strengthen the sales team.

In terms of its growth drivers , the Group posted encouraging results:

The Travel & Leisure division posted growth of +4%; Q3 growth was driven by overseas travel, with strong growth across all medium-haul destinations, which more than offset a decline in bookings at leisure parks;

posted growth of +4%; Q3 growth was driven by overseas travel, with strong growth across all medium-haul destinations, which more than offset a decline in bookings at leisure parks; The Marketplace (GMV up +3% compared with Q3 2025) is driven by growth in its European operations, despite a slight decline in business from some of our partner brands;

(GMV up +3% compared with Q3 2025) is driven by growth in its European operations, despite a slight decline in business from some of our partner brands; The SRP Services division is experiencing a temporary slowdown in its dynamics at -27%, impacted by the decline of the Home and Beauty divisions.

QUARTER-ON-QUARTER performance for 2026

(€ million) Q1 Q2 Q3 9 months Without The Bradery Without The Bradery Without The Bradery Without The Bradery Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) 2026 179.2 187.3 162.9 529.3 2025 190.0 197.2 168.3 555.5 var 26/25 (%) -6% -5% -3% -5% Net revenue 2026 105.3 112.8 102.7 320.8 2025 111.7 128.2 102.0 342.0 var 26/25 (%) -6% -12% 1% -6%

Sequential growth in business activity continued over the first three quarters, with GMV in Q3 2026 falling by just

-3% compared with Q3 2025 (excluding The Bradery). Revenue, meanwhile, rose by +1% in the 3rd quarter - the first such increase in over three years when the Group's scope is adjusted to exclude The Bradery.

This positive trend over the quarters was achieved despite consumer spending remaining cautious and fragile, against a complex backdrop combining the rising cost of living, concerns caused by international conflicts and social unrest in France, as well as climate disruption which is delaying clothing purchases. It confirms the need to continue the measures already undertaken to strengthen the ongoing recovery.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

9 months

2025 9 months

2026 Var 26/25 as a % Adjusted excluding The Bradery Excluding The Bradery Excluding The Bradery Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) (millions of €) 555.5 529.3 - 4.7% New buyers* (in millions) 0.65 0.47 - 27.3% Buyers** (in millions) 2.94 2.36 - 19.8% of which loyal customers*** 2.33 1.69 - 27.2% As a % of the total number of buyers 79% 72% -7 pts Number of orders (in millions) 6.1 5.9 - 2.4% GMV per buyer (€) 189.1 224.6 +18.8% Average number of orders per customer 2.1 2.5 +21.7% Average basket value (€) 91.6 89.4 - 2.4%

* Members who placed their first order during the period

** Members who placed at least one order during the period

*** Members who placed at least one order during the period and at least one order in previous years

The Group attracted 470,000 new first-time buyers in the first nine months of 2026. The rate of repeat buyers fell to 72 %, but this trend was offset by an increase in the number of orders per buyer (+21.7%), resulting from a rise in GMV per buyer to €225 (+18.8%) and a decrease in the average basket size of -2.4%.

OUTLOOK FOR 2026

The return to revenue growth in the 3rd quarter is an encouraging sign for Showroomprivé, confirming the gradual improvement in its commercial momentum. However, this trend remains fragile, given the still challenging consumer environment and the persistent difficulties facing certain business segments.

Towards the end of the 2026 financial year, the Group will resolutely continue to implement its transformation plan, focusing its efforts on turning around the Home & Tech and Beauty divisions, strengthening the sales teams and improving the customer experience.

At the same time, Showroomprivé intends to capitalise on the momentum of its international business, the development of its Marketplace and the opportunities offered by Social Retail Media, whilst continuing its efforts to control costs and optimise its organisation.

These priorities should enable the Group to consolidate the initial signs of improvement observed and to lay the groundwork for a gradual return to a path of sustainable and profitable growth.

Upcoming Announcements

Publication of the 2026 annual revenue: 28 January 2027

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains only summary information and is not intended to be comprehensive.

This press release may contain forward-looking information and statements regarding the Group and its subsidiaries. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, and expectations concerning future operations, future products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "believe," "anticipate," "target," or similar expressions. Although the Group believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and shareholders of the Group are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the Group's control, which could result in actual results and events differing significantly and adversely from those communicated, implied, or indicated by such forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in the documents filed or to be filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers by the Group (in particular those detailed in Chapter 3 of the Company's reference document). The Group makes no commitment to publish updates to forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other factor.

About Showroomprivé

Showroomprivé is a leading European player in online flash sales, known for its innovation and specialization in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of over 3,000 partner brands via its mobile apps and website in France and six other countries.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (ticker: SRP), Showroomprivé generated a gross merchandise volume (GMV) of nearly €900 million in 2025, and net revenue of €560 million. The Group is led by David Dayan, its founder, and employs over 1,100 people.

For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com

Contacts

Showroomprivé NewCap Benoît Jacheet, Group CFO investor.relations@showroomprive.net Financial Communications

Thomas Grojean Anthony Alfont

Relations.presse@showroomprive.net Financial Media Relations

Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau

showroomprive@newcap.eu

[1] These figures have not been audited and have not been reviewed by the statutory auditors

[2] Source: Fox Intelligence Retail (excluding The Bradery)

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