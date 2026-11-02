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WKN: A142R6 | ISIN: FR0013006558 | Ticker-Symbol: 19R
Stuttgart
02.11.26 | 17:47
0,940 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHOWROOMPRIVE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHOWROOMPRIVE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9420,97018:07
Actusnews Wire
02.11.2026 17:53 Uhr
130 Leser
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SHOWROOMPRIVE: SHOWROOMPRIVÉ IS ACCELERATING THE GROWTH OF ITS TRAVEL AND LEISURE BUSINESS WITH THE APPOINTMENT OF CLAIRE MARTIN TO ITS MANAGEMENT TEAM

La Plaine Saint Denis, France, 2 November 2026, 5:45 pm CET - Showroomprivé (SRP Group), a European group specialising in event-based sales, announces the appointment of Claire Martin as head of its Travel & Leisure division, one of its strategic growth drivers.

With over 20 years' experience in the tourism industry, her goal is to accelerate the development of this business, enhance its commercial appeal and support its ambitions for diversification and international expansion.


Claire Martin joined the Group's Executive Committee in June 2026. Her appointment is part of Showroomprivé's strategy to strengthen its management teams and draw on recognized sector expertise to support its transformation and accelerate its growth.


The Travel & Leisure division represents a strategic focus for diversification and growth at Showroomprivé. The Group intends to capitalise on the strength of its member community, the quality of its partnerships and its expertise in distributing attractive offers.

Recognized expertise in the travel industry

With over 20 years' experience, Claire Martin has developed expertise spanning procurement, business development, marketing, customer acquisition and customer loyalty. During her career, she has held senior roles at Karavel Promovacances, the Transat Group, Veepee Voyages and Carrefour Voyages.

Since 2018, she has been contributing to the development of the Figaro Group's Travel division, which includes Les Maisons du Voyage and Marco Vasco, where she successively led development, then marketing and communications.

A new momentum for Travel & Leisure

Since her arrival, the Travel & Leisure division has seen a resurgence in growth, driven in particular by an increase in turnover, an improvement in conversion rates and a rise in average spend per traveller. This encouraging momentum, in a challenging market environment, confirms the division's potential and the teams' commitment to implementing the Group's roadmap.

The business's roadmap is structured around three priorities:

  • Enhancing the quality, diversity and appeal of our offerings to better meet members' expectations.
  • Accelerating commercial and international development by consolidating partnerships and creating new growth opportunities.
  • To improve performance sustainably by placing the customer experience, conversion rates and commercial efficiency at the heart of our priorities.

David Dayan, Chief Executive Officer and founder of the Showroomprivé Group, said:

"Travel & Leisure is a strategic business for Showroomprivé and has significant growth potential. Our ambition is to make it an increasingly significant growth driver for the Group.


The appointment of Claire Martin, with her experience, knowledge of the sector and focus on commercial performance, is a real asset in accelerating this ambition. Her appointment illustrates our commitment to strengthening our organisation with experienced leaders capable of developing our businesses and sustainably improving their performance.


The initial encouraging results seen in the Travel division reinforce our confidence in this direction. Our objective is now to transform this momentum into solid and sustainable growth."

About Showroomprivé

Showroomprivé is an innovative European player in the online flash sales market, specializing in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3,000 partner brands on its mobile apps and website in France and six other countries.

Listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (ticker symbol: SRP), Showroomprivé generated a gross merchandise volume (GMV), including tax, of nearly 900 million euros in 2025, and net revenue of 560 million euros. The Group is led by David Dayan, its founder, and employs more than 1,100 people.

For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com

Contacts

ShowroomprivéNewCap
Benoît Jacheet, Group Chief Financial Officer investor.relations@showroomprive.netFinancial Communications
Thomas Grojean
Anthony Alfont
Relations.presse@showroomprive.net		Financial Media Relations
Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau
showroomprive@newcap.eu
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