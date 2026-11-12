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WKN: A142R6 | ISIN: FR0013006558 | Ticker: 19R
Stuttgart
11.11.26 | 15:32
0,924 Euro
+1,76 % +0,016
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHOWROOMPRIVE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHOWROOMPRIVE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9220,93411.11.
Actusnews Wire
12.11.2026 18:23 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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SHOWROOMPRIVE: SHOWROOMPRIVÉ ANNOUNCES ITS 2027 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

La Plaine Saint Denis, France, 12 November 2026, 6:00 p.m. CET - Showroomprivé (SRP Group), a European group specializing in event-driven sales, announces its 2027 Financial Calendar.

Financial Calendar

EventsDates*
Full-Year 2026 Revenue28 January 2027
Full-Year 2026 Results30 March 2027
Q1 2027 Revenue29 April 2027
Annual General Meeting10 June 2027
2027 Half-Year Revenue29 July 2027
2027 Half-Year Results30 September 2027
Q3 2027 Revenue28 October 2027

(*) The press releases will be issued after market close. Dates are indicative and subject to change if necessary.

About Showroomprivé

Showroomprivé is an innovative European player in the online flash sales market, specializing in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3,000 partner brands on its mobile apps and website in France and six other countries.

Listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (ticker symbol: SRP), Showroomprivé generated a gross merchandise volume (GMV), including tax, of nearly 900 million euros in 2025, and net revenue of 560 million euros. The Group is led by David Dayan, its founder, and employs more than 1,100 people.

For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com

Contacts

ShowroomprivéNewCap
Benoît Jacheet, Group Chief Financial Officer investor.relations@showroomprive.netFinancial Communications
Thomas Grojean
Anthony Alfont
Relations.presse@showroomprive.net		Financial Media Relations
Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau
showroomprive@newcap.eu
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Full and original release in PDF format:
Download the PDF

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