SHOWROOMPRIVE: SHOWROOMPRIVÉ ANNOUNCES ITS 2027 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

La Plaine Saint Denis, France, 12 November 2026, 6:00 p.m. CET - Showroomprivé (SRP Group), a European group specializing in event-driven sales, announces its 2027 Financial Calendar.

Financial Calendar

Events Dates* Full-Year 2026 Revenue 28 January 2027 Full-Year 2026 Results 30 March 2027 Q1 2027 Revenue 29 April 2027 Annual General Meeting 10 June 2027 2027 Half-Year Revenue 29 July 2027 2027 Half-Year Results 30 September 2027 Q3 2027 Revenue 28 October 2027

(*) The press releases will be issued after market close. Dates are indicative and subject to change if necessary.

About Showroomprivé

Showroomprivé is an innovative European player in the online flash sales market, specializing in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3,000 partner brands on its mobile apps and website in France and six other countries.

Listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (ticker symbol: SRP), Showroomprivé generated a gross merchandise volume (GMV), including tax, of nearly 900 million euros in 2025, and net revenue of 560 million euros. The Group is led by David Dayan, its founder, and employs more than 1,100 people.

For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com

Contacts

Showroomprivé NewCap Benoît Jacheet, Group Chief Financial Officer investor.relations@showroomprive.net Financial Communications

Thomas Grojean Anthony Alfont

Relations.presse@showroomprive.net Financial Media Relations

Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau

showroomprive@newcap.eu

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