SHOWROOMPRIVE: SHOWROOMPRIVÉ ANNOUNCES ITS 2027 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

La Plaine Saint Denis, France, 12 November 2026, 6:00 p.m. CET - Showroomprivé (SRP Group), a European group specializing in event-driven sales, announces its 2027 Financial Calendar.
Financial Calendar
|Events
|Dates*
|Full-Year 2026 Revenue
|28 January 2027
|Full-Year 2026 Results
|30 March 2027
|Q1 2027 Revenue
|29 April 2027
|Annual General Meeting
|10 June 2027
|2027 Half-Year Revenue
|29 July 2027
|2027 Half-Year Results
|30 September 2027
|Q3 2027 Revenue
|28 October 2027
(*) The press releases will be issued after market close. Dates are indicative and subject to change if necessary.
About Showroomprivé
Showroomprivé is an innovative European player in the online flash sales market, specializing in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3,000 partner brands on its mobile apps and website in France and six other countries.
Listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (ticker symbol: SRP), Showroomprivé generated a gross merchandise volume (GMV), including tax, of nearly 900 million euros in 2025, and net revenue of 560 million euros. The Group is led by David Dayan, its founder, and employs more than 1,100 people.
For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com
Contacts
|Showroomprivé
|NewCap
|Benoît Jacheet, Group Chief Financial Officer investor.relations@showroomprive.net
|Financial Communications
Thomas Grojean
|Anthony Alfont
Relations.presse@showroomprive.net
|Financial Media Relations
Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau
showroomprive@newcap.eu
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- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
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