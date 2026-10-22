EPC GROUPE: EPC Groupe establishes EPC Energetics and Defence

EPC Groupe (Euronext: EXPL), a leading player in civil explosives, blasting services and related solutions, announces the creation of a new business activity dedicated to energetic chemistry and defence.

EPC Groupe owns 26 production sites and 66 storage facilities with pyrotechnic accreditations. The Groupe also possesses significant expertise in the manufacturing, storage and transportation of explosive materials. Furthermore, the acquisition of Pirobras in 2025 enabled the Groupe to acquire specific expertise in specialty energetic products.

Across the Europe, Mediterranean and Americas region, the Groupe has been involved in initiatives aimed at increasing sovereign production capacities for dual-use energetic products (for both civilian and military applications), such as TNT and PETN (penthrite). Over recent years, EPC Groupe has also been called upon to develop and implement logistics solutions for stakeholders in the defence sector.

Given the strategic importance of this sector, the specific nature of the market and its strong momentum, EPC Groupe has decided to create a dedicated division within the Europe, Mediterranean and Americas region, directly reporting to the Groupe's Executive Management: EPC Energetics & Defence.

Starting from the third quarter of 2026, revenue generated by this activity will be reported separately, enabling investors to better track the development of this business segment.

In 2026, this specialized logistics activity experienced strong growth. In addition, the Groupe was awarded several paid Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) studies for the construction of dual-use explosives production facilities.

"The growing focus on sovereignty, driven by an increasingly uncertain international environment, is leading our Groupe to broaden its strategic scope. Our objective is to address the growing needs for energetic chemistry and logistics solutions serving defence stakeholders. In doing so, EPC Groupe strengthens its position as a trusted partner, leveraging its expertise to develop and safely manage activities involving pyrotechnic products," said Olivier Obst, Chairman & CEO of EPC Groupe.

EPC Groupe (Euronext - EXPL) is one of the world leaders in the manufacturing, storage, and distribution of explosives. For 130 years, the Groupe has been leveraging its expertise, technical skills, and technological innovations to provide solutions that generate performance and value for its clients in the mining, quarrying, infrastructure, and underground works sectors.

EPC Groupe is also one of the leading companies in France in demolition and construction waste recycling, with a presence across the entire country. It is involved in numerous renovation projects in the fields of cultural heritage, housing, and industry, and is also a recognized player in the circular economy.

With a turnover of over €592 million in 2025, EPC Groupe employs more than 3,000 staff across its 44 subsidiaries in over 29 countries.

EPC Groupe ACTUS finance & communication Charles-Ernest ARMAND

Chief Financial Officer

+33 1 40 69 80 00

contact.actionnaires@epc-groupe.com Lilia GONCALVES

Group Communications Director

+33 1 40 69 80 00

lilia.goncalves@epc-groupe.com Mathieu OMNES

Investor Relations

+33 1 53 67 36 92

epc-groupe@actus.f Anne-Charlotte DUDICOURT

Press Relations

+33 6 24 03 26 52

acdudicourt@actus.fr

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