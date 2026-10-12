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WKN: A3CMR4 | ISIN: FR0014003AQ4 | Ticker-Symbol: 9Z50
Stuttgart
12.10.26 | 19:04
245,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOCIETE ANONYME D EXPLOSIFS ET DE PRODUITS CHIMIQUES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOCIETE ANONYME D EXPLOSIFS ET DE PRODUITS CHIMIQUES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
245,00289,0019:22
Actusnews Wire
12.10.2026 18:23 Uhr
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EPC GROUPE: EPC Groupe supports the expansion of mining activities in Senegal through the signing of a first major contract with the Sabodala gold mine

EPC Groupe (Euronext: EXPL), a leading player in civil explosives, blasting services and related solutions, announces that EPC Mineex Sénégal has been awarded a contract for the supply of explosives and associated services for Endeavour's Sabodala mine, one of the largest gold mines in West Africa.

Under this contract, worth approximately €10 million per year at full run rate and with an initial term of five years, EPC Mineex Sénégal will provide an integrated service covering the entire blasting value chain across the Sabodala mining complex. As part of the agreement, EPC Mineex Sénégal will produce and deploy nearly 45,000 tons of explosives over the duration of the contract to support the site's extraction operations.

The services delivered by EPC Mineex Sénégal will include, in particular, the production and supply of explosives, the operation and maintenance of the on-site emulsion manufacturing plant, raw material inventory management, as well as the full execution of loading, initiation and blasting operations.

The contract also includes the provision of specialized equipment, infrastructure and dedicated teams required to conduct underground mining operations, marking a first for the Senegalese market.

A NEW REFERENCE THAT STRENGTHENS EPC GROUPE'S POSITION AS A STRATEGIC PARTNER TO MINING OPERATORS IN AFRICA

Through this contract, EPC Mineex Sénégal will support Sabodala Gold Operations in its mining activities while maximizing local content, notably through /

  • The construction of an on-site Emulsion Manufacturing Plant (EMP - Emulsion Modular Plant)
  • The supply of two MEMUs (Mobile Explosives Manufacturing Units)
  • The deployment of five SPUR (Smart Process for Underground Repumping) units, automated charging solutions specifically designed for the most demanding underground mining environments
  • Post-blast analysis and optimization services delivered by EPC Mineex Sénégal's engineers and technicians, leveraging the latest software solutions developed by the Group. These services aim to measure blast performance, improve operational efficiency and control environmental impacts

This contract award demonstrates EPC Groupe's ability to mobilize its full range of technical, industrial and operational expertise in support of mining development across Africa. It is fully aligned with Senegal's local content development objectives.

"This new contract is a recognition of the commitment and professionalism of our teams in Senegal. It highlights the relevance of our integrated model, which combines technical expertise, operational excellence, innovation and close customer relationships. We are particularly proud to support Sabodala Gold Operations over the long term while contributing to the development of local skills and the creation of sustainable value for surrounding communities," said Rokhaya Sall, Managing Director of EPC Mineex Senegal.

This new reference further strengthens EPC Groupe's position in West Africa, a strategic region for the Group, and enhances the visibility of its activities for the coming years through a long-term partnership with one of the region's leading gold producers.

EPC Groupe (Euronext - EXPL) is one of the world leaders in the manufacturing, storage, and distribution of explosives. For 130 years, the Groupe has been leveraging its expertise, technical skills, and technological innovations to provide solutions that generate performance and value for its clients in the mining, quarrying, infrastructure, and underground works sectors.
EPC Groupe is also one of the leading companies in France in demolition and construction waste recycling, with a presence across the entire country. It is involved in numerous renovation projects in the fields of cultural heritage, housing, and industry, and is also a recognized player in the circular economy.
With a turnover of over €592 million in 2025, EPC Groupe employs more than 3,000 staff across its 44 subsidiaries in over 29 countries.

EPC GroupeACTUS finance & communication
Charles-Ernest ARMAND
Chief Financial Officer
+33 1 40 69 80 00
contact.actionnaires@epc-groupe.com		Lilia GONCALVES
Group Communications Director
+33 1 40 69 80 00
lilia.goncalves@epc-groupe.com		Mathieu OMNES
Investor Relations
+33 1 53 67 36 92
epc-groupe@actus.f		Anne-Charlotte DUDICOURT
Press Relations
+33 6 24 03 26 52
acdudicourt@actus.fr
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