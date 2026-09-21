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EG

WKN: A3CMR4 | ISIN: FR0014003AQ4 | Ticker-Symbol: 9Z50
Stuttgart
21.09.26 | 18:48
297,00 Euro
+3,12 % +9,00
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOCIETE ANONYME D EXPLOSIFS ET DE PRODUITS CHIMIQUES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOCIETE ANONYME D EXPLOSIFS ET DE PRODUITS CHIMIQUES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
297,00306,0019:06
Actusnews Wire
21.09.2026 18:23 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EPC GROUPE: Oddo BHF initiates coverage of EPC Groupe

EPC Groupe (Euronext - EXPL) announces initiation of equity research coverage by Oddo BHF

In its research report entitled "All Catalysts Are Green", dated September 16, 2026, Oddo BHF initiated coverage of EPC Groupe's shares under a sponsored research agreement.

This initiation of coverage further enhances EPC Groupe's visibility among institutional investors. EPC Groupe's shares are now covered by the equity research teams at both TP ICAP and Oddo BHF.

Financial calendar:

Half-year results for 2026, 30 September 2026,
after the close of trading on Euronext Paris

EPC Groupe (Euronext - EXPL) is one of the world leaders in the manufacturing, storage, and distribution of explosives. For 130 years, the Groupe has been leveraging its expertise, technical skills, and technological innovations to provide solutions that generate performance and value for its clients in the mining, quarrying, infrastructure, and underground works sectors.
EPC Groupe is also one of the leading companies in France in demolition and construction waste recycling, with a presence across the entire country. It is involved in numerous renovation projects in the fields of cultural heritage, housing, and industry, and is also a recognized player in the circular economy.
With a turnover of over €592 million in 2025, EPC Groupe employs more than 3,000 staff across its 44 subsidiaries in over 29 countries.

EPC GroupeACTUS finance & communication
Charles-Ernest ARMAND
Chief Financial Officer
+33 1 40 69 80 00
contact.actionnaires@epc-groupe.com		Lilia GONCALVES
Group Communications Director
+33 1 40 69 80 00
lilia.goncalves@epc-groupe.com		Mathieu OMNES
Investor Relations
+33 1 53 67 36 92
epc-groupe@actus.f		Anne-Charlotte DUDICOURT
Press Relations
+33 6 24 03 26 52
acdudicourt@actus.fr
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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100307-epc-groupe_pr_coverage-oddobhf_20260921_en.pdf

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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.