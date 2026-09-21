EPC GROUPE: Oddo BHF initiates coverage of EPC Groupe

EPC Groupe (Euronext - EXPL) announces initiation of equity research coverage by Oddo BHF

In its research report entitled "All Catalysts Are Green", dated September 16, 2026, Oddo BHF initiated coverage of EPC Groupe's shares under a sponsored research agreement.

This initiation of coverage further enhances EPC Groupe's visibility among institutional investors. EPC Groupe's shares are now covered by the equity research teams at both TP ICAP and Oddo BHF.

Financial calendar:

Half-year results for 2026, 30 September 2026,

after the close of trading on Euronext Paris

EPC Groupe (Euronext - EXPL) is one of the world leaders in the manufacturing, storage, and distribution of explosives. For 130 years, the Groupe has been leveraging its expertise, technical skills, and technological innovations to provide solutions that generate performance and value for its clients in the mining, quarrying, infrastructure, and underground works sectors.

EPC Groupe is also one of the leading companies in France in demolition and construction waste recycling, with a presence across the entire country. It is involved in numerous renovation projects in the fields of cultural heritage, housing, and industry, and is also a recognized player in the circular economy.

With a turnover of over €592 million in 2025, EPC Groupe employs more than 3,000 staff across its 44 subsidiaries in over 29 countries.

EPC Groupe ACTUS finance & communication Charles-Ernest ARMAND

Chief Financial Officer

+33 1 40 69 80 00

contact.actionnaires@epc-groupe.com Lilia GONCALVES

Group Communications Director

+33 1 40 69 80 00

lilia.goncalves@epc-groupe.com Mathieu OMNES

Investor Relations

+33 1 53 67 36 92

epc-groupe@actus.f Anne-Charlotte DUDICOURT

Press Relations

+33 6 24 03 26 52

acdudicourt@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nGqcZpxmZ5uZy5puYsllbGpjmmtlmmPGlmqblJOdlsrGa3JimZhiaJWSamlhmGVt

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100307-epc-groupe_pr_coverage-oddobhf_20260921_en.pdf