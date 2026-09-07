EPC GROUPE: EPC Groupe is awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal and joins the top 4% of highest-rated companies

EPC Groupe (Euronext - EXPL) announces that it has been awarded a gold medal following its 2026 CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) assessment by EcoVadis, with an overall score of 83/100, an increase of +7 points compared with 2025. This performance places the Groupe amongst the top 4% of companies rated by EcoVadis worldwide.

This improvement reflects the measures taken in recent years to strengthen the Groupe's policies, management systems and operational practices in environmental, social, ethical and supply chain-related areas.

PROGRESS ACROSS ALL CSR PILLARS

The 2026 assessment highlights an improvement in EPC Groupe's results across the four pillars analyzed by EcoVadis:

Environment: 85/100 ;

; Social and human rights: 86/100 ;

; Ethics: 78/100 ;

; Responsible procurement: 79/100.

The Groupe also maintains a performance level classified as 'Advanced' in managing carbon-related issues, confirming the efforts made to measure, manage and reduce its environmental footprint.

A SUSTAINABLE COMMITMENT DRIVEN BY ALL THE GROUPE'S SUBSIDIARIES

This progress is the result of a collective effort on a global scale. Over the past year, EPC Groupe has established its network of 'CSR Leaders' within each of the Group's operational subsidiaries. This organization contributes to the implementation of the Groupe commitments, the monitoring of ESG indicators and the sharing of best practice across all countries where EPC operates.

EPC Groupe's accession to the United Nations Global Compact in early 2026 has also strengthened the framework for its sustainability approach. It reaffirms EPC Groupe's commitment to the Global Compact's ten principles relating to human rights, international labour standards, the environment and the fight against corruption.

"We are delighted to have taken this new step by achieving the EcoVadis Gold rating and ranking amongst the top 4% of assessed companies. This significant improvement, along with the progress we have made across all pillars, reflects the hard work undertaken by the entire Groupe. This recognition reflects our ambition to integrate sustainability considerations into the way we innovate, invest and serve our customers. CSR is about managing our impacts more effectively; sustainability is about rethinking our model so that it continues to create economic, social and environmental value in the long term for all our stakeholders." Emmanuel Baudet, Groupe Company Secretary for Sustainability and Public Affairs at EPC Groupe.

Winning this gold medal reinforces the approach adopted by EPC Groupe to put sustainability at the core of its strategy and operations. The Groupe will continue to pursue this drive for continuous improvement, drawing on ambitious policies, concrete actions and performance indicators that enable it to measure and strengthen its progress over the long term.

EPC Groupe (Euronext - EXPL) is one of the world leaders in the manufacturing, storage, and distribution of explosives. For 130 years, the Groupe has been leveraging its expertise, technical skills, and technological innovations to provide solutions that generate performance and value for its clients in the mining, quarrying, infrastructure, and underground works sectors.

EPC Groupe is also one of the leading companies in France in demolition and construction waste recycling, with a presence across the entire country. It is involved in numerous renovation projects in the fields of cultural heritage, housing, and industry, and is also a recognized player in the circular economy.

With a turnover of over €592 million in 2025, EPC Groupe employs more than 3,000 staff across its 44 subsidiaries in over 29 countries.

EPC Groupe ACTUS finance & communication Charles-Ernest ARMAND

Chief Financial Officer

+33 1 40 69 80 00

contact.actionnaires@epc-groupe.com Lilia GONCALVES

Group Communications Director

+33 1 40 69 80 00

lilia.goncalves@epc-groupe.com Mathieu OMNES

Investor Relations

+33 1 53 67 36 92

epc-groupe@actus.f Anne-Charlotte DUDICOURT

Press Relations

+33 6 24 03 26 52

acdudicourt@actus.fr

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