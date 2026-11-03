EPC GROUPE: EPC Groupe accelerates its development in Australia with the signing of a five-year contract for Ravenswood Gold

EPC Groupe (Euronext - EXPL), a leading player in civil explosives, blasting services and related solutions, announces that its subsidiary Blastcon Australia has signed a five-year contract with Ravenswood Gold. To execute this contract, the Group will acquire a significant portion of the assets and personnel of Roc-Drill, a company specialized in drilling and blasting operations.

The agreement covers the acquisition of 16 drill rigs and the associated transport equipment, all dedicated exclusively to the Ravenswood gold mine. More than 100 engineers, technicians and operators will join Blastcon Australia's workforce to ensure continuity of operations at the mine and support contract administration.

In parallel with this transaction, discussions were held with Ravenswood Gold to secure the continuation of drilling services at the site, one of Queensland's largest gold mines. These discussions resulted in the signing of a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) covering the execution of all drilling activities for a period of five years.

The contract is expected to generate average annual revenue over €20 million.

Following the satisfaction of all conditions, the acquisition of Roc-Drill's assets and the contract concluded with Ravenswood Gold will become effective simultaneously on 4 November 2026.

SUCCESSFUL AUSTRALIAN STRATEGY: FOLLOWING THE INTEGRATION OF BLASTCON AUSTRALIA, EPC GROUPE ACCELERATES ITS EXPANSION IN QUEENSLAND, A HIGH-POTENTIAL MINING MARKET

Since joining the Groupe, Blastcon Australia has helped strengthen EPC Groupe's presence in the Australian market through the delivery of technical expertise and training services. In January 2026, a first full-service drilling and blasting contract was notably secured with Blackjack Gold Mine.

The signing of the Ravenswood contract marks a new milestone in EPC Groupe's development in Australia and further enhances the Groupe's ability to compete for large-scale mining contracts.

"By combining enhanced equipment capacity with the strategic integration of highly skilled teams, EPC Groupe is reaching an important milestone in its growth strategy. Secured by this major contract with Ravenswood Gold, our expansion accelerates our positioning in a high-value market segment. The combination of local human capital and EPC's technological expertise maximizes value creation for all stakeholders," said Pascal Lacourie, Middle East & Asia-Pacific Director, EPC Groupe.

EPC Groupe (Euronext - EXPL) is one of the world leaders in the manufacturing, storage, and distribution of explosives. For 130 years, the Groupe has been leveraging its expertise, technical skills, and technological innovations to provide solutions that generate performance and value for its clients in the mining, quarrying, infrastructure, and underground works sectors.

EPC Groupe is also one of the leading companies in France in demolition and construction waste recycling, with a presence across the entire country. It is involved in numerous renovation projects in the fields of cultural heritage, housing, and industry, and is also a recognized player in the circular economy.

With a turnover of over €592 million in 2025, EPC Groupe employs more than 3,000 staff across its 44 subsidiaries in over 29 countries.

EPC Groupe ACTUS finance & communication Charles-Ernest ARMAND

Chief Financial Officer

+33 1 40 69 80 00

contact.actionnaires@epc-groupe.com Lilia GONCALVES

Group Communications Director

+33 1 40 69 80 00

lilia.goncalves@epc-groupe.com Mathieu OMNES

Investor Relations

+33 1 53 67 36 92

epc-groupe@actus.f Anne-Charlotte DUDICOURT

Press Relations

+33 6 24 03 26 52

acdudicourt@actus.fr

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