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WKN: 924454 | ISIN: US8321561032 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
22.10.26 | 17:21
21,730 US-Dollar
+2,16 % +0,460
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
22.10.2026 18:50 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Smith-Midland Wins $2.2M Virginia SlenderWall School Contract

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), a leading manufacturer of innovative precast concrete products for transportation, infrastructure, and building construction, has secured a $2.2 million contract to manufacture and supply its proprietary SlenderWall architectural precast wall system for the new Drew Middle School in Stafford County, Virginia. Manufacturing is scheduled to begin at Smith-Midland's Virginia facility in February 2027, with installation scheduled to start in May 2027.

"This project reflects the continued demand for SlenderWall in markets where architectural quality, construction efficiency, and long-term performance matter," said Matthew Smith, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Smith-Midland. "We're proud to contribute to a school that will serve generations of Stafford County students while strengthening our continued growth in our architectural precast business."

Highlighting the growing demand for innovative architectural precast solutions in educational construction, the project, led by Hess Construction, includes the construction of a new approximately 160,000-square-foot educational facility designed to accommodate up to 1,100 students in grades six through eight. Replacing a 75-year-old school, the new facility will address evolving educational needs, modern building standards, and increased student capacity, while providing a long-term investment in the Stafford County community.

SlenderWall panels for the project will feature utility-size thin brick in a one-third running bond pattern complemented by buff-colored architectural concrete, delivering a distinctive and durable exterior. The project further demonstrates Smith-Midland's ability to deliver customized architectural precast solutions for institutional construction projects while leveraging its established manufacturing capabilities to support continued business growth.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities in: Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, the uncertainties arising from the policies of the government, the risk of less government spending on infrastructure than anticipated, inflationary factors including potential recession, our material weaknesses in internal controls, cyber security risks, general business and economic conditions, our high level of accounts receivables, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Inquiries:
Sarah Crandall
scrandall@midlandadvertising.com
(540) 439-8056

Sales Inquiries:
info@smithmidland.com
(540) 439-3266

Investor Relations:
Steven Hooser or John Beisler
Three Part Advisors, LLC
shooser@threepa.com
jbeisler@threepa.com
(214) 872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/smith-midland-wins-2.2m-virginia-slenderwallr-school-contract-1240091

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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