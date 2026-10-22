OPM-201: secured funding from the Michael J. Fox Foundation to support the development of the LARKIN program in Parkinson's disease

OPM-101: continued preparation for the REVERT Phase 1b/2a clinical trial in advanced melanoma and partnership discussions regarding chronic inflammatory bowel diseases

Significant reduction in operating expenses through continued cost-optimization measures initiated in 2024 and maintained in 2025

Operating result improved by 32%, excluding the non-recurring impact of the consolidation of OPM-201 inventories in the first half of 2025, to -€2.2 million

Half-year net result of -€2.0 million, a 35% improvement compared with the first half of 2025, adjusted for this non-recurring effect

Cash position of €2.86 million as of June 30, 2026, including the first payment from the Michael J. Fox Foundation

Regulatory News:

Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM) (ISIN: FR001400CM63; Ticker: ALOPM), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicine for the treatment of resistant and metastatic cancers, announces its financial results for the first half of 2026, ended June 30, 2026.

Philippe GENNE, Chairman and CEO of Oncodesign Precision Medicine, comments: "OPM continues to move towards its therapeutic objective, with two active compounds reaching the clinical proof-of-concept stage in oncology and Parkinson's disease. There are currently no therapeutic solutions for these conditions, and our role is to successfully overcome this challenge. We can only overcome it if we secure the financial resources required to achieve this goal."

Karine LIGNEL, Deputy CEO and COO of Oncodesign Precision Medicine adds: "Our half-year financial results highlight our meticulous cost management and our constant pursuit of cost savings, while moving forward with our priority programs as far as possible. The support from the Michael J. Fox Foundation has been essential and enables us to continue developing OPM-201, while we have completed preparations for the clinical trial of OPM-101 in immuno-oncology. We are continuing to seek partners to license or sell either of our assets."

Oncodesign Precision Medicine Income Statement in €m

Audited data H1 2026 H1 2025 Change in % in value Revenues 0.11 0.14 -21 -0.03 Other revenues and operating income 0.63 0.60 6 +0.03 Total revenues and operating income 0.75 0.74 0 +0.00 Change in inventory (0.49 13.00 -104 -13.49 Purchases consumed (1.08 (2.24 -52 +1.16 Personnel costs (0.87 (1.51 -42 +0.64 Other operating expenses (0.04 (0.02 54 -0.01 Taxes and duties (0.04 (0.03 14 -0.00 Net change in depreciation, amortization and impairment (0.39 (0.15 169 -0.25 Total operating expenses (2.91 9.05 na -11.96 Operating result (2.17 9.79 -122 -11.96 Financial expenses and income (0.16 (0.26 -40 +0.10 Income (loss) from ordinary activities (2.32 9.53 -124 -11.86 Non-recurring expenses and income 0.00 na -0.00 Income Tax 0.28 0.31 -10 -0.03 Net result (2.04 9.85 na -11.89

Key financial data

OPM's revenue amounted to €0.11 million in the first half of 2026, compared with €0.14 million in the first half of 2025. It came primarily from ancillary activities, including the rental of premises and support services provided to the PROMETHE association. No milestone or upfront payments related to development partnerships were expected during the period.

Other revenue and operating income totaled €0.63 million, compared with €0.60 million a year earlier. This amount consists primarily of €0.43 million in operating grants, notably for research programs funded by the Michael J. Fox Foundation and government agencies, as well as €0.19 million from reversals of provisions.

In the first half of 2026, OPM continued the cost-reduction efforts initiated in 2024 and maintained in 2025, in order to align its cost structure with available resources and focus its investments on priority development programs.

Purchases consumed fell by 52% to €1.08 million, from €2.24 million in the first half of 2025. This change is primarily the result of the Company's ongoing cost-saving program and the gradual ramp-up of the LARKIN program during the half-year.

Personnel costs also decreased by 42%, from €1.51 million to €0.87 million, reflecting the full-year impact of the workforce reduction measures implemented in early 2025.

In addition, the Company's move to new offices, which took place in early July 2026, is expected to generate additional recurring savings of more than €300,000 per year in operating expenses. However, a provision for risks and charges of €0.16 million was recorded for this half-year to reflect the impact of the move.

Oncodesign Precision Medicine R&D Expenditure In €m

Analytical data H1 2026 H1 2025 Change in % in value Partnerships 0.2 0.5 -54 - 0.3 Proprietary 0.7 1.3 -47 - 0.6 Total R&D expenses 0.9 1.7 -49 - 0.9

Research and development expenditure totaled €0.9 million in the first half of 2026, compared with €1.7 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year, representing a 49% decrease. The Company prioritized the development of its strategic programs, primarily OPM-201 under the LARKIN program, while limiting external expenditure on other programs.

Operating result up 32%, excluding the non-recurring effect in 2025

Operating result came in at -€2.17 million, compared with a profit of €9.79 million in the first half of 2025. As a reminder, the first-half 2025 result included exceptional income of €13 million related to the reinstatement, without financial consideration, of the OPM-201 active ingredient inventory previously held by Servier.

Excluding this non-recurring item, operating result for the first half of 2025 came in at -€3.21 million. Operating income for the first half of 2026 thus showed a 32% improvement on a comparable basis, reflecting the effects of the cost-reduction measures implemented by OPM.

Net financial result came at -€0.16 million, compared with -€0.26 million in the first half of 2025, benefiting from lower financial expenses and an increased financial income generated by available cash.

The Research Tax Credit (CIR) recognized during the period amounted to €0.28 million.

Net result for the first half of the year was therefore a loss of €2.04 million, compared with a profit of €9.85 million in the first half of 2025. Excluding the non-recurring impact of the consolidation of OPM-201 inventory in 2025, it represents a 35% improvement compared with the first half of the previous fiscal year.

Major funding secured from the Michael J. Fox Foundation for the development of OPM-201

In March 2026, OPM received a grant from the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF), as part of its Therapeutic Pipeline Program (TPP) to support the development of the LARKIN program.

This funding is intended to support the preparation of OPM-201, an LRRK2 kinase inhibitor, with a view to launching a Phase 1b clinical trial in 2027 in patients with early-stage Parkinson's disease, particularly those carrying an LRRK2 gene mutation.

During the first half of 2026, OPM achieved several important pharmaceuticals, non-clinical, and regulatory development milestones, including the selection of an industrial partner to manufacture tablets for the upcoming clinical phases, the transfer of analytical methods, the micronization of the active ingredient, and the production of an initial feasibility batch. The Company also received favorable feedback from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on its long-term toxicology study strategy.

An initial payment was received in the first quarter of 2026, helping to fund the next stages of the program's development.

Cash position of €2.86 million as of June 30, 2026

As of June 30, 2026, OPM had a cash position of €2.86 million, compared with €2.11 million as of December 31, 2025. This cash position notably includes the first payment of the funding granted by the Michael J. Fox Foundation under the LARKIN program.

The Company continues to implement a rigorous cost control policy to preserve its financial resources and focus its efforts on the development of its priority assets.

In parallel, OPM is actively pursuing discussions with several potential partners, particularly regarding OPM-101, OPM-201 and its technology platforms, with a view to securing the funding required to continue its operations.

OPM also retains the option to draw down financing tranches through bonds redeemable in shares (ORA) under its agreement with IRIS, while maintaining a measured approach to their use in order to limit their impact on the Company's share price.

However, the Company's ability to continue its operations remains dependent on securing additional financial resources. In this context, there is a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Based on the factors considered by Management, the Board of Directors has adopted the going concern basis of accounting. Detailed information on this situation will be provided in the notes to the interim financial statements, included in the 2026 half-year financial report, which will be published within the regulatory deadlines.

2026 outlook

OPM-101: continued preparation of the REVERT trial and search for partnerships

Following the approval, in late 2025, of the protocol for the REVERT Phase 1b/2a clinical trial by Swiss regulatory and ethics authorities, OPM continued, in the first half of 2026, the preparatory work necessary for its implementation.

The trial aims to assess the safety and efficacy of OPM-101 in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced melanoma. Efforts have focused on producing the capsules required for the study and finalizing contracts with clinical centers.

At the same time, OPM continues discussions with potential pharmaceutical partners regarding the development of OPM-101 for chronic inflammatory bowel diseases, an indication in which the Company believes the molecule also has therapeutic potential.

OPM-201: preparation of the next clinical steps in Parkinson's disease

With financial support from the Michael J. Fox Foundation, OPM intends to continue developing the LARKIN program with a view to a Phase 1b clinical trial in 2027.

The next steps will focus mainly on preparing the long-term toxicology study, manufacturing therapeutic units for clinical trials and finalizing the protocol for the next study.

Availability of the 2026 half-year Financial Report

The 2026 half-year financial report will be available on the Company's website, in accordance with legal requirements, before October 31, 2026.

About Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM)

Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM), founded in 2022, is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicine, dedicated to discovering treatments for resistant and metastatic cancers.

OPM currently has two kinase inhibitors in clinical phase:

OPM-101, intended for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory digestive diseases and immuno-oncology, has demonstrated a significant therapeutic margin and absence of toxicity in its Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers with the protocol for the Phase 1b/2a oncology trial submitted at the end of March 2025 and accepted in September 2025. OPM-201, initially licensed to Servier and intended for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, completed its phase I trial in healthy volunteers at the end of 2024, and was reintegrated into OPM's portfolio. In February 2026, OPM received funding from the Michael J. Fox Foundation for this program to prepare for the launch of a Phase 1b trial in 2027 involving people with early-stage Parkinson's disease, with a focus on those carrying an LRRK2 gene mutation.

Both molecules come from the Nanocyclix technology platform, which enables the design and selection of small, highly effective and selective macrocyclic kinase inhibitors. We now have 12,000 molecules in our library and will be using AI to accelerate the discovery of drug candidates while reducing the cost of this phase.

OPM's other two technology platforms are:

OncoSNIPER, for the selection of therapeutic targets using artificial intelligence, PROMETHE for the design and selection of radiolabeled biological molecules for systemic radiotherapy.

OPM, co-founded by Philippe Genne, Jan Hoflack, and Karine Lignel, is based in Dijon, in the heart of the university and hospital cluster, and employs 14 people.

More info at: oncodesign.com

Forward-looking statements

This document contains forward-looking statements and estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, strategy, plans and future performance of the Company and the market in which it operates. Some of these statements, forecasts and estimates can be identified by the use of words such as, without limitation, "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "projects", "plans", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "will" and "continue" and other similar expressions. They include all matters that are not historical facts. Such statements, forecasts and estimates are based on various assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which were believed to be reasonable when they were made but which may not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict and may depend on factors beyond the Company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, may differ materially from future results, performance or achievements as expressed or implied by such statements, forecasts and estimates. Given these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date of publication of this document. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, forecasts or estimates to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto, or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these statements, forecasts or estimates are based, except as required by French law.

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Contacts:

OPM

Karine Lignel

Deputy General Manager

Tel.: +33 (0)310 451 820

investisseurs@oncodesign.com

NewCap

Investor Relations Media Relations

Mathilde Bohin Alban Dufumier

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 95

oncodesign@newcap.eu