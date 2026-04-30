Continued development of OPM-101 with Phase 1 clinical validation and approval to initiate the REVERT study (Phase 1b/2a in oncology)

Significant progress with OPM-201: independent validation of the compound's potency and selectivity, and strategic support of $7 million from the Michael J. Fox Foundation

Strategic refocusing of R&D investments (-52% to €3.13 million) on priority assets and higher-value programs

Cash position of €2.11 million as of December 31, 2025

Continued implementation of the cost optimization and operational discipline plan, with €5.9 million in savings achieved during the fiscal year

Regulatory News:

Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM) (ISIN: FR001400CM63; Ticker symbol: ALOPM), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicine for the treatment of resistant and metastatic cancers, announces its 2025 financial results, as approved by the Board of Directors on April 27, 2026.

Philippe Genne, co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of OPM said: "2025 is a pivotal year for OPM, marked by the maturation of our clinical assets-particularly OPM-101 and OPM-201-and by a strong refocusing of our investments on our priority programs. OPM-101 continues its development in immuno-oncology with the approval to initiate the REVERT study, while OPM-201 confirms its strategic potential in Parkinson's disease with the support of the Michael J. Fox Foundation. These advances reinforce the positioning of our programs as mature and attractive assets for industrial partners. In an environment where funding remains constrained, we are simultaneously maintaining rigorous management of our resources to secure our trajectory and maximize the value of our assets."

Karine LIGNEL, Deputy CEO and COO of Oncodesign Precision Medicine, adds: "In 2025, we strengthened our operational discipline and focused our efforts on the programs with the greatest potential to create value. The scientific progress made on OPM-101 and OPM-201 confirms the validity of our strategy, despite a funding environment that remains challenging for publicly traded biotechnology companies."

Oncodesign Precision Medicine Income Statement in M€ Audited data 2025 2024 Evolution in % in value Revenues 0.26 0.21 +26% 0.26 Other revenues and operating income 1.55 1.43 +9% 1.55 Total revenues and operating income 1.81 1.64 +11% 0.18 Change in inventory 13.00 NS 13.00 Purchases consumed (3.53 (6.51 -46% 2.98 Personnel costs (2.59 (2.59 +0% (0.00 Other operating expenses (0.05 (0.01 +492% (0.04 Taxes and duties (0.06 (0.07 -21% 0.02 Net change in depreciation and amortization (2.88 (0.26 +1013% (2.62 Total operating expenses 3.89 (9.44 na 13.34 Operating result 5.71 (7.81 na 13.51 Financial expenses and income (0.19 (0.15 +26% 0.04 Non-recurring expenses and income Income tax Net result 5.48 (7.21 na 12.69

Overview of Our Development Programs and Technologies in 2025

In 2025, OPM continued to advance its priority assets, particularly OPM-101 in oncology and OPM-201 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, accelerating the transition to advanced clinical phases.

OPM-101 confirmed a favorable safety and activity profile in Phase 1 and received approval to initiate the REVERT study (Phase 1b/2a) in immuno-oncology, in combination with pembrolizumab.

Meanwhile, OPM-201 has achieved key milestones with the consolidation of its data, the validation of its mechanism of action, and the signing of a strategic partnership with the Michael J. Fox Foundation, which materialized in early 2026 with significant funding (~$7 million) to prepare for its entry into clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

This momentum has been accompanied by a significant improvement in operational performance. Operating revenue rose to €1.81 million (+11%), consisting mainly of government grants and reversals of provisions.

A significant effort to control costs was made in 2025, particularly regarding consumable purchases (-46%), reflecting a refocus on priority programs and an optimization of subcontracting expenses. Personnel expenses remained stable, while other operating expenses remained limited.

Operating income amounted to €5.71 million, compared to a loss of €7.81 million in 2024. This change includes a one-time effect related to the recognition of a positive inventory change of €13 million, corresponding to the consolidation of OPM-201 active ingredient inventories.

Oncodesign Precision Medicine R&D expenditure in M€ Analytical data 2025 2024 Evolution In % in value Partnerships 0.8 1.8 - 55% - 1.0 Licensing 2.3 4.8 - 51% - 2.5 Total R&D expenses 3.13 6.58 - 52% - 3.45

R&D investments declined in 2025 due to refocusing on priority programs, notably OPM-101, and a reduction in external spending on partnership and non-strategic programs.

OPM received €0.53 million in Research Tax Credits in 2025, down from 2024, due to lower R&D spending and changes in applicable tax rules.

Cash position of €2.1 million as of December 31, 2025

OPM's cash position stood at €2.11 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to €5.27 million at the start of the fiscal year, reflecting cash outflows related to the funding of R&D activities and strategic programs during the period.

At the same time, the Company has strengthened its financing and financial flexibility, notably through convertible bonds (ORA) and government programs, while implementing a cost optimization plan that generated €5.9 million in savings during fiscal year 2025.

OPM is also continuing discussions with industrial and financial partners to secure the next stages of development.

The Company has also secured a 12-month extension of its bank loan maturity to preserve its financial flexibility. The Company's ability to continue as a going concern beyond December 31, 2026, remains contingent upon securing additional financing, implementing further cost reductions, or entering strategic partnerships, none of which had been finalized as of the balance sheet date.

Outlook for 2026

In 2026, OPM will continue preparations for the Phase 1b trial of OPM-201 with funding from the Michael J. Fox Foundation, while continuing to seek industrial or financial partners to secure the next clinical stages.

In addition, the Phase 1b/2a trial of OPM-101 is expected to begin before the end of 2026, with the study expected to conclude by the end of 2028. Similarly, a search for partners is underway for this compound.

Finally, the other programs will progress according to the opportunities presented by the funding OPM may receive throughout the year.

Availability of the 2025 Annual Financial Report

The 2025 Annual Financial Report will be available on the company's website on April 30, 2026.

About Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM)

Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM), founded in 2022, is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicine, dedicated to discovering treatments for resistant and metastatic cancers.

OPM currently has two kinase inhibitors in clinical phase:

OPM-101, intended for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory digestive diseases and immuno-oncology, has demonstrated a significant therapeutic margin and absence of toxicity in its phase I healthy volunteers with the protocol for the Phase 1b/2a oncology trial submitted at the end of March 2025 and accepted in September 2025. OPM-201, initially licensed to Servier and intended for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, completed its phase I trial in healthy volunteers at the end of 2024, and was reintegrated into OPM's portfolio. In February 2026, OPM received funding from the Michael J. Fox Foundation for this program to prepare for the launch of a Phase 1b trial in 2027 involving people with early-stage Parkinson's disease, with a focus on those carrying an LRRK2 gene mutation

Both molecules come from the Nanocyclix technology platform, which enables the design and selection of small, highly effective and selective macrocyclic kinase inhibitors. We now have 12,000 molecules in our library and will be using AI to accelerate the discovery of drug candidates while reducing the cost of this phase.

OPM's other two technology platforms are:

OncoSNIPER, for the selection of therapeutic targets using artificial intelligence,

- PROMETHE for the design and selection of radiolabeled biological molecules for systemic radiotherapy.

OPM, co-founded by Philippe Genne, Jan Hoflack and Karine Lignel, is based in Dijon, at the heart of the university and hospital cluster, and employs 14 people.

More info at: oncodesign.com

Forward-looking statements

This document contains forward-looking statements and estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, strategy, plans and future performance of the Company and the market in which it operates. Some of these statements, forecasts and estimates can be identified by the use of words such as, without limitation, "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "projects", "plans", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "will" and "continue" and other similar expressions. They include all matters that are not historical facts. Such statements, forecasts and estimates are based on various assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which were believed to be reasonable when they were made but which may not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict and may depend on factors beyond the Company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, may differ materially from future results, performance or achievements as expressed or implied by such statements, forecasts and estimates. Given these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date of publication of this document. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, forecasts or estimates to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto, or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these statements, forecasts or estimates are based, except as required by French law.

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Contacts:

OPM

Karine Lignel

Deputy General Manager

Tel: +33 (0)310 451 820

investisseurs@oncodesign.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

Mathilde Bohin Alban Dufumier

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 95

oncodesign@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations

Arthur Rouillé

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 00 15

oncodesign@newcap.eu