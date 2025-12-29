Regulatory News:

Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM) (ISIN: FR001400CM63; Mnemonic: ALOPM), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicine for the treatment of resistant and metastatic cancers, and Navigo Proteins GmbH (Halle, Germany), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery and development of new precision medicine approaches based on the Affilin technology platform, jointly announce the termination of their collaboration agreement signed in May 2024.

Based on both parties' commitment to scientific excellence and resource optimization, OPM and Navigo have mutually agreed to end this specific collaboration. As a reminder, the partnership between Navigo and OPM was intended to pool their tumor targeting and identification technologies to discover and develop new radiotheranostic agents that are more precise and effective against resistant and metastatic cancers.

The end of this partnership follows a standard prioritization process inherent in advanced research programs. OPM is actively pursuing its innovation strategy in precision medicine and continues to develop its portfolio of assets through its three technology platforms:

Nanocyclix, dedicated to the design and selection of next-generation kinase inhibitors;

dedicated to the design and selection of next-generation kinase inhibitors; OncoSNIPER , for the selection of therapeutic targets using artificial intelligence;

, for the selection of therapeutic targets using artificial intelligence; PROMETHE, to design and select radiolabeled biological molecules for systemic radiotherapy.

The COMETE program (moleCular radiOtherapy for METastatic Colorectal and gastric cancErs), which aims to develop a portfolio of radiotheranostic molecules for the treatment of advanced digestive cancers, is continuing. This project, led by OPM, the cancer center (CGFL), and the Institute of Molecular Chemistry at the University of Burgundy (ICMUB, UMR CNRS 6302), all based in Dijon, aims to develop a radiotheranostic candidate through preclinical dosimetry studies. OPM will evaluate other promising vectorization technologies and new target selection work is progressing.

Navigo Proteins will continue the initiated program based on its Affilin and HEAD platform technologies as well as AI assisted de-novo protein design addressing gastric cancers with a strong focus on an accelerated pathway into early testing in human patients.

Philippe Genne, CEO of Oncodesign Precision Medicine, said: "We would like to warmly thank the Navigo team for the quality of the work accomplished. This collaboration has enabled us to explore relevant Affilin leads, even if our collaboration has not demonstrated the expected potential within the program timelines due to the challenges encountered with the first targets selected. Our relationship remains excellent and we continue to move forward with determination on our key programs, including COMETE, a major strategic initiative for OPM."

Henning Afflerbach, CEO of Navigo Proteins GmbH, added: "We have enjoyed working with OPM and maintain a strong mutual appreciation for their core expertise. While further strengthening our commitment to develop innovative radiotheranostics from discovery into the clinic for the benefit of human patients, we wish our partner OPM all the best for the future and remain open to discussions when new opportunities arise."

About Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM)

Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM), founded in 2022, is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicine, dedicated to discovering treatments for resistant and metastatic cancers.

OPM currently has two kinase inhibitors in clinical phase: OPM-101, intended for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory digestive diseases and immuno-oncology, has demonstrated a significant therapeutic margin and absence of toxicity in its phase I on healthy volunteers, with the protocol for the Phase 1b/2a oncology trial submitted at the end of March 2025 and accepted in September 2025. OPM-201, initially licensed to Servier and intended for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, completed its phase I trial in healthy volunteers at the end of 2024, and was reintegrated into OPM's portfolio.

Both molecules come from the Nanocyclix technology platform, which enables the design and selection of small, highly effective and selective macrocyclic kinase inhibitors. We now have 12,000 molecules in our library and will be using AI to accelerate the discovery of drug candidates while reducing the cost of this phase.

OPM's other two technology platforms are:

OncoSNIPER, for the selection of therapeutic targets using artificial intelligence, on which we have a partnership with Servier for the search for targets in pancreatic cancer,

PROMETHE for the design and selection of radiolabeled biological molecules for systemic radiotherapy, on which we are currently discussing partnerships with vectorization manufacturers.

OPM, co-founded by Philippe Genne, Jan Hoflack and Karine Lignel, is based in Dijon, at the heart of the university and hospital cluster, and employs 14 people.

More info at: oncodesign.com

Forward-looking statements

This document contains forward-looking statements and estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, strategy, plans and future performance of the Company and the market in which it operates. Some of these statements, forecasts and estimates can be identified by the use of words such as, without limitation, "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "projects", "plans", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "will" and "continue" and other similar expressions. They include all matters that are not historical facts. Such statements, forecasts and estimates are based on various assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which were believed to be reasonable when they were made but which may not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict and may depend on factors beyond the Company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, may differ materially from future results, performance or achievements as expressed or implied by such statements, forecasts and estimates. Given these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date of publication of this document. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, forecasts or estimates to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto, or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these statements, forecasts or estimates are based, except as required by French law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251229959429/en/

Contacts:

OPM

Karine Lignel

Deputy General Manager

Tel: +33 (0)310 451 820

investisseurs@oncodesign.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

Mathilde Bohin Alban Dufumier

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 95

oncodesign@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations

Arthur Rouillé

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 00 15

oncodesign@newcap.eu