Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM) (ISIN: FR001400CM63; Mnemonic: ALOPM), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicine for the treatment of resistant and metastatic cancers, announces that it has received notification of the allocation of an investment grant from the Bourgogne Franche-Comté Region.

This grant, totaling €250,000, is part of a regional support program for innovative SMEs developing strategic technological expertise to boost competitiveness and growth in the region. This program aims to support companies in the region with high-impact technological projects by promoting innovation, value creation, and regional roots at different stages of their development.

The Region's contribution will enable Oncodesign Precision Medicine to strengthen its technological and scientific capabilities, focused on its portfolio of innovative drug candidates targeting indications with unmet medical needs, particularly in chronic inflammatory digestive diseases, immuno-oncology, and Parkinson's disease.

Philippe GENNE, Co-founder and CEO of Oncodesign Precision Medicine, said: "This grant from the Bourgogne Franche-Comté Region is a strong recognition of our expertise in precision medicine. It will enable us to consolidate our position as an innovative player in oncology research. We are proud to be based in a region that invests in research and innovation."

Karine Lignel, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, added: "This funding strengthens our ability to develop our technologies. It illustrates the confidence of public partners in OPM's potential and our capacity for innovation. We thank the Region for its commitment to the companies that drive the regional ecosystem."

About Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM)

Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM), founded in 2022, is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicine, dedicated to discovering treatments for resistant and metastatic cancers.

OPM currently has two kinase inhibitors in clinical phase: OPM-101, intended for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory digestive diseases and immuno-oncology, has demonstrated a significant therapeutic margin and absence of toxicity in its phase I healthy volunteers, with the start of phase 1b/2a in Oncology scheduled for September 2025. OPM-201, initially licensed to Servier and intended for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, completed its phase I trial in healthy volunteers at the end of 2024, and was reintegrated into OPM's portfolio.

Both molecules come from the Nanocyclix technology platform, which enables the design and selection of small, highly effective and selective macrocyclic kinase inhibitors. We now have 12,000 molecules in our library and will be using AI to accelerate the discovery of drug candidates while reducing the cost of this phase.

OPM's other two technology platforms are:

OncoSNIPER, for the selection of therapeutic targets using artificial intelligence, on which we have a partnership with Servier for the search for targets in pancreatic cancer,

PROMETHE for the design and selection of radiolabeled biological molecules for systemic radiotherapy, on which we are currently discussing partnerships with vectorization manufacturers.

OPM, co-founded by Philippe Genne, Jan Hoflack and Karine Lignel, is based in Dijon, at the heart of the university and hospital cluster, and employs 14 people.

More info at: oncodesign.com

