Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM) (ISIN: FR001400CM63; Ticker symbol: ALOPM), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicine for the treatment of resistant and metastatic cancers, and Ksilink, a leader in high-throughput phenotypic screening of patient-derived cell systems, method enabling direct analysis of cells from patients, to identify new therapeutic targets and molecules, today announced the launch of a new research collaboration.

Under this partnership, Ksilink will evaluate OPM's Nanocyclix library of assets using its advanced high-throughput phenotypic screening platforms. The approach involves analyzing the effects of a molecule directly on patient-derived cells using a unique AI-assisted phenotyping method that can be applied to many therapeutic areas. This collaboration aims to identify new small molecule modulators that may address significant unmet medical needs in the field of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders.

Ksilink's high-content phenotyping technologies enable the capture of subtle cellular pathomorphologies relevant to the disease under study, directly from patient cells. Combined with OPM's Nanocyclix technology, a proprietary platform of macrocyclic small molecules known for their high selectivity and potency in kinases, this partnership aims to accelerate the discovery of first-in-class therapeutic candidates.

"We are pleased to initiate this collaboration with Oncodesign Precision Medicine to explore the potential of Nanocyclix molecules in our models derived from patients with central nervous system diseases," said Antoine de Lacombe, CEO of Ksilink. "Our ambition is to highlight biological effects that are undetectable by traditional screening approaches in order to identify innovative therapeutic candidates with an increased probability of clinical success."

"At OPM, we are excited to see the Nanocyclix library evaluated in Ksilink's cutting-edge phenotypic systems," said Jan HOFLACK, co-founder and CSO of Oncodesign Precision Medicine. "Our compound collection is ideally suited for this type of cell based phenotypic application, as our assets are highly potent and selective kinase inhibitors with the required physicochemical properties to readily cross cell membranes. This collaboration aligns with our strategy to expand the application of Nanocyclix compounds into complex CNS disorders where innovation is urgently needed. The combination of OPM's and Ksilink's innovative platforms has the potential to both identify novel molecular targets and therapeutic candidates to address unmet needs for complex neurological diseases."

The study will focus on obtaining early information on the efficacy and biological impact of certain Nanocyclix molecules in Ksilink models that accurately reflect the biology of the disease. The results of this collaboration could support other preclinical development programs for both partners.

About Ksilink

Ksilink is a techbio company based in Strasbourg, born out of a Franco-German public-private ecosystem. By combining the complexity of human cell models with the power of artificial intelligence, Ksilink is redefining the standards of phenotypic screening and paving the way for a new generation of therapies. Its innovative platform enables high-throughput screening of complex disease models that closely resemble the reality of patients.

This approach is particularly suited to diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), where the lack of relevant models and the high failure rate of clinical trials are major challenges. By relying on human models, Ksilink offers a holistic understanding of complex pathologies and promotes the identification of first-in-class therapeutic candidates.

With more than 250,000 compounds already screened and proven expertise in several indications, Ksilink aims to become a global leader in phenotypic discovery. Its CNS pipeline includes strategic programs in Parkinson's disease, autism (Phelan-McDermid Syndrome), and neuroinflammation.

For more information: ksilink.com

About Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM)

Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM), founded in 2022, is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicine, dedicated to discovering treatments for resistant and metastatic cancers.

OPM currently has two kinase inhibitors in clinical phase: OPM-101, intended for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory digestive diseases and immuno-oncology, has demonstrated a significant therapeutic margin and absence of toxicity in its phase I healthy volunteers, with the protocol for the Phase 1b/2a oncology trial submitted at the end of March 2025 and accepted in September 2025. OPM-201, initially licensed to Servier and intended for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, completed its phase I trial in healthy volunteers at the end of 2024, and was reintegrated into OPM's portfolio.

Both molecules come from the Nanocyclix technology platform, which enables the design and selection of small, highly effective and selective macrocyclic kinase inhibitors. We now have 12,000 molecules in our library and will be using AI to accelerate the discovery of drug candidates while reducing the cost of this phase.

OPM's other two technology platforms are:

OncoSNIPER, for the selection of therapeutic targets using artificial intelligence,

PROMETHE for the design and selection of radiolabeled biological molecules for systemic radiotherapy.

OPM, co-founded by Philippe Genne, Jan Hoflack and Karine Lignel, is based in Dijon, at the heart of the university and hospital cluster, and employs 14 people.

More info at: oncodesign.com

Forward-looking statements

This document contains forward-looking statements and estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, strategy, plans and future performance of the Company and the market in which it operates. Some of these statements, forecasts and estimates can be identified by the use of words such as, without limitation, "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "projects", "plans", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "will" and "continue" and other similar expressions. They include all matters that are not historical facts. Such statements, forecasts and estimates are based on various assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which were believed to be reasonable when they were made but which may not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict and may depend on factors beyond the Company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, may differ materially from future results, performance or achievements as expressed or implied by such statements, forecasts and estimates. Given these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date of publication of this document. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, forecasts or estimates to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto, or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these statements, forecasts or estimates are based, except as required by French law.

