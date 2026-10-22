CHERY AUTO: Chery Champions the "One Nature, One Future" Vision with IUCN, Co-Creating a Sustainable Future through Eco-Tech and Global Philanthropy

WUHU, China, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 22, during the global user ecosystem activities held alongside the 2026 Chery International User Summit, Chery launched the "Ride Green Life" lakeside low-carbon cycling ride. Under the shared vision of "One nature, one future," the initiative calls for integrating nature conservation, biodiversity and sustainable action into product experiences, user engagement, organizational decision-making and everyday life.

Beyond the high-tech exhibition area, an 10.6-kilometer low-carbon ride had just concluded. As part of the call to action, international media, industry partners and user representatives from around the world cycled around the park, scanned codes to record their carbon footprints and took part in the initiative in the most direct way.





During the event, IUCN highlighted its four-year programme Nature 2030: One Nature, One Future, which guides the Union's work to realise its vision of "a just world that values and conserves nature," and aligns with the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. Since launching the global "Cherish the Nature" partnership with IUCN in 2024, Chery and IUCN have continued to build a cooperation mechanism around nature conservation, environmental education and public engagement, delivering impact in safeguarding biodiversity, enhancing climate resilience, and empowering communities.

At the Summit, Chery donated Chery-branded jerseys signed by Robert Lewandowski, Chery's Global Brand Ambassador and UNICEF Poland Ambassador, to UNICEF China.

Since 2023, Chery Group has committed US$12 million to support UNICEF's global education programmes across Mexico, China, South Africa, Türkiye, Indonesia, and Viet Nam. Chery also participated for the first time in a high-level meeting on the Learn AI Global Compact during the UN General Assembly High-Level Week, advocating technology- and innovation-driven education transformation.

Alongside this expanding green ecosystem, Chery's Volt-dragon Charger and V2G Smart Charging Center highlighted its advances in energy management. The megawatt-level ultra-fast charging technology can deliver "5 minutes of charging for 500 kilometers of range," while bidirectional V2G vehicle-to-grid interaction allows vehicles to charge during off-peak periods and feed electricity back to the grid during peak hours, transforming them into mobile storage units that can participate in urban grid dispatch.

*UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product or service.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a3c69cb-cddf-4c1c-8b19-b2fb714eb2f2

Media Contact Kara Wang Senior Brand Manager, Chery Automobile Tel: +86 187 1530 2460 Email: wangxingchen1@mychery.com