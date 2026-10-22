

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teens who use their phones late at night may take longer to fall asleep, get less sleep, and wake up more often during the night, according to a study published in JAMA Pediatrics.



To reach this conclusion, researchers studied 425 teenagers with an average age of almost 15. They collected data from nearly 7,600 nights to understand how phone use affects sleep.



The results showed that when teens used their phones more than usual after 10 p.m., they slept about 20 minutes less and fell asleep 64 minutes later.



Meanwhile, teens who spent more time on their phones were also more likely to wake up within 30 minutes of falling asleep.



'We know that sleep fragmentation in children or adolescents, specifically in teenagers, leads to worse attention, poor concentration, poor sleep performance, more irritability and emotional reactivity,' said Dr Daniel Bigman, a child and adolescent psychiatrist and sleep medicine physician at Northwell Health in New York City, who reviewed the findings.



'It can induce higher stress levels, more anxiety and even contribute to a depressed mood. And in addition, it can cause daytime sleepiness, lower motivation and even difficulty with impulse control or decision making.'



Researchers explained that there are several reasons why phones can affect sleep. First, using a phone takes up time that could be spent sleeping. Teens may simply stay awake longer while using their phones.



Phone activities such as scrolling through social media, watching videos, texting, and checking notifications can also keep the brain active when it should be relaxing. The light from phone screens may also affect the body's natural sleep cycle, making it harder to fall asleep.



However, researchers advise parents not to threaten to take away their teenagers' phones. Instead, they should encourage teens to replace late-night phone use with relaxing activities, which can help the body and mind prepare for sleep.



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