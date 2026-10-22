Rain Enhancement Technologies Reports More Than 20% Warm-Season Precipitation Enhancement at La Sal Mountains Deployment

Preliminary April through July 2026 analysis extends the Company's winter results into the warm season

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / Rain Enhancement Technologies Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) ("RET" or the "Company"), a leading provider of ionization precipitation enhancement technology, today announced preliminary warm-season results from its deployment of the WETA (Weather Enhancement Technology Array) in Utah's La Sal Mountains. The Company's analysis of April through July 2026 precipitation at the La Sal Upper monitoring station estimates more than 20% enhancement compared with what the site would have been expected to receive without the WETA. Both statistical models used in the evaluation place the probability that the WETA had a positive effect above 80%.

The results follow RET's previously reported winter 2025-26 findings, in which the Company's analysis estimated more than 20% enhancement in snow water equivalent at the same site during a historically dry winter. Together, the two periods indicate that the WETA's effect extends beyond snow season into the spring and summer months, when water demand from agriculture, communities and ecosystems typically peaks.

"Our winter results showed what the WETA can do for snowpack. These warm-season findings matter because they show the same installation continuing to deliver during the months when farmers, ranchers and water managers feel water stress most directly," said Randy Seidl, CEO of Rain Enhancement Technologies. "We are reporting these as preliminary results, and we are deliberately conservative in how we present them. We would rather let the data build the case season by season than overstate what a single season can tell us."

The WETA array is installed on Flat Iron Mesa, several miles inside San Juan County, Utah, near the La Sal Mountains, and its area of influence extends across portions of both San Juan and Grand counties. During precipitation events, prevailing southwest winds carry the array's ions northeast toward the range. To isolate the WETA's effect from natural weather variability, RET's science team used a counterfactual approach: the team trained statistical models on the historical relationship between precipitation in the La Sal Mountains and two control stations in the Abajo Mountains, approximately 40 miles to the south. The Abajo sites experience the same storm systems as La Sal but lie outside the area influenced by the WETA. The models then used observed Abajo data from the operating period to estimate what La Sal would have received without the WETA and compared that estimate with what was actually measured. All four stations are part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service SNOTEL (Snow Telemetry) network.

"The question we set out to answer is simple: how much precipitation would La Sal have received without the WETA?" said Dr. Jeffrey Chagnon, Senior Meteorologist at Rain Enhancement Technologies. "By building that estimate from control sites that see the same storms, and testing it with two very different statistical approaches, we can separate the array's effect from the natural ups and downs of the weather. Both models point in the same direction for the April through July period, which gives us confidence in the seasonal result."

RET evaluated the data using two separate statistical methods, ridge regression and Bayesian Structural Time Series (BSTS). From April through July 2026, the La Sal Upper station recorded 9.90 inches of precipitation. Both models attribute more than 2 inches of that total to enhancement. The estimated probability that the effect was positive was 97% under the ridge regression model and 82% under the BSTS model. Both models estimated a positive effect in each month, although, as expected, month-by-month estimates carry more uncertainty than the seasonal total.

Consistent with the Company's operating protocols, RET suspended WETA operations during National Weather Service flood warnings in the region in August and September 2026. Because the array operated for only part of those months, RET has excluded them from this analysis.

Unlike conventional cloud seeding, which generally depends on sub-freezing conditions and aircraft or chemical dispersal, the WETA is a ground-based, solar-powered, chemical-free system that operates autonomously year-round. RET continues to monitor the La Sal deployment and will report additional results as further seasons of data become available.

About Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc.

Rain Enhancement Technologies was founded to provide the world with reliable access to water, one of life's most important resources. To achieve this mission, RET develops, manufactures, and commercializes ionization precipitation generation technology that enhances rainfall and snowpack to address water scarcity challenges. The Company is also developing applications for fog mitigation to expand its weather modification capabilities. RET's chemical-free, solar-powered technology seeks to transform water resource management for businesses, society, and the planet. To learn more, go to www.rainenhancement.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The disclosure herein includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (1) statements regarding the significance of the statistical analysis of the performance of the WETA; (2) statements regarding impact of the WETA system on year-round precipitation; (3) references with respect to the anticipated benefits of the Company's WETA platform and technology; (4) the reliability of the statistical analysis of enhanced snowpack; and (5) current and future potential commercial and customer relationships. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of RET's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of RET. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on April 15, 2026, as amended from time to time. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties above are not exhaustive, and there may be additional risks that Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc. ("RETI") and RET do not presently know or that RETI and RET currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect RETI and RET's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. RETI and RET anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause RETI and RET's assessments to change. However, while RETI and RET Holdco may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, RETI and RET specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing RETI and RET's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Neal Stein

Technology PR Solutions

321-473-7407

nealjstein@techprsolutions.com

Linda Maynard

Rain Enhancement Technologies

(617) 869-4832

linda@rainenhancement.com

SOURCE: Rain Enhancement Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/rain-enhancement-technologies-reports-more-than-20-warm-season-precipit-1240151