Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
URAN: JETZT WIRD ES SPANNEND
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
QU

WKN: A42CZ0 | ISIN: US74768A1043 | Ticker-Symbol: R5P
Tradegate
22.10.26 | 21:54
32,080 Euro
-6,74 % -2,320
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUANTINUUM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUANTINUUM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,40032,18022:27
31,96032,14022:00
PR Newswire
22.10.2026 22:06 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Quantinuum to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 5, 2026

Quantinuum to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 5, 2026

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantinuum Inc. (NASDAQ: QNT) ("Quantinuum") today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, on November 5, 2026, after market close.

Quantinuum will host a conference call at 5:00 PM Eastern time that same day to discuss its financial results. The call will be available through a live webcast available here.

An archive replay of the webcast will be made available on the Quantinuum Investor Relations website following the call and will remain available for one year.

About Quantinuum

Quantinuum is a leading quantum computing company offering a full-stack platform designed to make quantum computing deployable in real-world environments. The company has commercially deployed multiple generations of quantum systems built on the well-established QCCD architecture, which it has implemented with novel designs and capabilities to achieve the industry's highest accuracy levels based on average two-qubit gate fidelity as of December 31, 2025. Quantinuum has active engagements with market leaders across pharmaceuticals, material science, financial services, and government and industrial markets. Quantinuum's headquarters is in Broomfield, Colorado, with additional facilities across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Qatar and Singapore.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quantinuum-to-report-third-quarter-financial-results-on-november-5-2026-302917284.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.