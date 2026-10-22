

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $313.135 million, or $2.31 per share. This compares with $268.152 million, or $1.82 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.5% to $1.480 billion from $1.430 billion last year.



Deckers Outdoor Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $313.135 Mln. vs. $268.152 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.31 vs. $1.82 last year. -Revenue: $1.480 Bln vs. $1.430 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.80 To $ 7.95 Full year revenue guidance: $ 5.700 B To $ 5.725 B



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