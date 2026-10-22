

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Digital Corp (WDC) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.779 billion, or $4.63 per share. This compares with $1.154 billion, or $3.07 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Western Digital Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.779 billion or $4.64 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 55.5% to $4.381 billion from $2.818 billion last year.



Western Digital Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.779 Bln. vs. $1.154 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.63 vs. $3.07 last year. -Revenue: $4.381 Bln vs. $2.818 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 5.80 To $ 6.00 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 5.1 B To $ 5.2 B



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