

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $250.3 million, or $0.78 per share, compared with a loss of $23.1 million, or $0.10 per share, in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted earnings per share rose to $0.94 from $0.15. Revenue for the quarter was $1.24 billion, up 138.1% from $519.0 million a year ago.



Gross margin increased to 33.8% from 29.2%, while adjusted gross margin improved to 34.5% from 30.4%.



For full-year 2026, Bloom Energy now expects revenue of $4.4 billion to $4.6 billion, and adjusted earnings per share of $3.10 to $3.40.



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