

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $489.044 million, or $13.91 per share. This compares with $291.615 million, or $8.25 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 53.7% to $3.766 billion from $2.450 billion last year.



Comfort Systems USA, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $489.044 Mln. vs. $291.615 Mln. last year. -EPS: $13.91 vs. $8.25 last year. -Revenue: $3.766 Bln vs. $2.450 Bln last year.



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