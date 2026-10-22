

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newmont Corporation (NEM) on Thursday reported higher net income for the third quarter of 2026 compared with the same period a year earlier.



Net income attributable to Newmont stockholders rose to $2.47 billion from $1.83 billion in the third quarter of 2025. Earnings were $2.35 per share. Adjusted net income was $2.30 billion, or $2.20 per share.



EBITDA increased to $3.87 billion from $3.20 billion a year earlier, while adjusted EBITDA rose to $3.95 billion from $3.30 billion.



For the first nine months of 2026, net income increased to $7.93 billion from $5.78 billion, while adjusted net income totaled $7.71 billion, or $7.22 per share. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $12.86 billion from $8.93 billion.



NEM is currently trading after hours at $115.59, up $1.48 or 1.29 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



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